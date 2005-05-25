Kelleher injured? Sick?
Is Kelleher injured?
I'm pretty sure someone on the first page predicted those exact changes he's made. Big chance for Curtis to impress here, hope he has a good game because we always look good when he does.Penny for Joe Gomez's thoughts, though. Not that I have anything against Tsimikas but I wonder if he's thinking he could be getting the amount of starts he has.Anyway, can argue about that over the internationals. Just win and make sure it stays a great start to the season, because dropping points here would be really shit to be honest.Palace XI looks very defensive plus Mateta only on the bench.
No, poorly
Great bench and that's without Elliot & Chiesa out injured too
Will people finally shut up about of lack of rotation now? Doubt it.
Robertson and Szobo play every bloody minute during Internationals, impressive from Slot at handling that.Hopefully we get the job done by HT or and Hour and Macca and Salah can get off the Pitch, hopefully won't need Diaz on the pitch.
