Liverpool vs Crystal Palace Match Preview: 5 October 2024

Sheer Magnetism

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace Match Preview: 5 October 2024
Yesterday at 08:32:40 pm
Crystal Palace vs Liverpool
Saturday 5 October 2024, 12.30pm
Selhurst Park

Referee: Simon Hooper. Assistants: Adrian Holmes, Simon Long. Fourth official: Leigh Doughty. VAR: David Coote. Assistant VAR: Natalie Aspinall.



So, here we are in brutalist paradise Croydon again, to face Crystal Palace. They had a grim few years on the pitch playing horrible football under the owl, but theyve made themselves significantly more likeable. Part of that is having one of the only truly authentic terrace atmospheres in the division and part of it is through a collection of young, exciting players who put together a thrilling end to last season, beating us as part of a run where they won six of their last seven, putting four past the red Mancs and five each past West Ham and Champions League entrants Aston Villa.

The team lost probably their best attacking player, Michael Olise, and their best defender, Joachim Andersen, in the summer, and theyve had a tricky beginning to this season, currently lying winless and in the relegation zone after six matches having just lost to Everton. Yes, thats how bad things are.

As for us, its been a pleasant start to the season. I was cautiously optimistic about what I assumed would be a transition year, but its been a rejuvenation for a few players, a chance to change things up a little and grab a new opportunity. Ryan Gravenberch and Luis Diaz in particular have been revelations, most of the rest have had a smooth transition, and we've been much better defensively - or at least, that's what the results say.

There are obviously caveats  were yet to play anyone genuinely good, our two main rivals have seen their best players go down with long-term injuries  but were top of the league and its hard to imagine a better start for Arne Slot. As for injuries, Harvey Elliott is still out but otherwise, were at full strength. So, what are the main duels likely to be on the weekend?

Defence

We have the best defensive record in the league by a distance, only two goals conceded in six games. Now Konate is in, the back five is relatively settled, unless Slot decides to bring Tsimikas in to give Robbo a break. Palaces main attacking threat is Jean-Philippe Mateta, but hes had a dodgy start to the season playing alongside Eze and new signing Eddie Nketiah in a front three thats looked very unbalanced. So, naturally, I expect Ismaila Sarr to start and then score in the first five minutes.

Midfield

Dominic Szoboslai had what I would say was a decent game in the week, but hes been looking a little leggy as of late, so is this going to be Curtis Jones first start of the season? On the other side, Palace have started with a kind of 3-4-3. Adam Wharton  a few peoples choice for our new number six in the summer  has had minor injury issues and struggled in his first few games while new signing Daichi Kamada has really found it hard in the absence of Cheick Doucouré through injury.

Attack

This has also been relatively settled, with Slots first choice seemingly established as Diaz, Jota and Salah. With an international break coming up, I dont expect that to change, though equally, this could be the game where he decides to rotate. Why? Instead of pairing England international Marc Guehi with ex-Chelsea regular Trevor Chalobah, Palace have essentially been playing wing backs in front of a strange back three that has put Guehi next to new signing Maxence Lacroix and, for some reason, Jefferson Lerma. If they start with that line up, they could be in big, big trouble.

And yes, it's another 12.30pm kick off after a European game.
Fernando

Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace Match Preview: 5 October 2024
Today at 02:30:29 am
That has girded my loins. Thanks Sheer Magnetism.

The only good thing about the soul destroying upcoming internationals is we can squeeze every last drop into this.

Any type of 3 points would be wonderful.
G Richards

Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace Match Preview: 5 October 2024
Today at 04:01:31 am
Palace looked like a decent side after Glasner came in, and so far this season they are underachieving. Hopefully this wont be another Forest type game for us, where the less fancied side do the unexpected.

We havent had quite the control I was expecting in games, and we could easily have conceded a few more along the way. With that said, we are the best defensively in the league so far, and the side has goals in it.

If we play anywhere close to our level we should win and stay top of the league, going into the international break.

While we are flying high Im trying to remember that we are a work in progress under a new head coach, and while the start has been very encouraging, its early days and there are much bigger tests to come.

Three points please you red men. I think we will do it and go into the break in rude health.
Fitzy.

Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace Match Preview: 5 October 2024
Today at 07:36:13 am
Thanks SM for the OP.

Palace bookmarking Klopps reign with painful Anfield defeats haunts me a bit. Our record at Selhurst Park is broadly very good. Expecting an attritional battle with Liverpool coming strong second half following some existential angst in the HT thread
MD1990

Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace Match Preview: 5 October 2024
Today at 07:40:18 am
Quote from: G Richards on Today at 04:01:31 am
Palace looked like a decent side after Glasner came in, and so far this season they are underachieving. Hopefully this wont be another Forest type game for us, where the less fancied side do the unexpected.

We havent had quite the control I was expecting in games, and we could easily have conceded a few more along the way. With that said, we are the best defensively in the league so far, and the side has goals in it.

If we play anywhere close to our level we should win and stay top of the league, going into the international break.

While we are flying high Im trying to remember that we are a work in progress under a new head coach, and while the start has been very encouraging, its early days and there are much bigger tests to come.

Three points please you red men. I think we will do it and go into the break in rude health.
that is true in regards possession
but iur defence is much improved way less 1v1s Alisson has had to face
spider-neil

Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace Match Preview: 5 October 2024
Today at 07:48:42 am
I think it will be the same side as midweek but with Jota in for Nunez.
Fitzy.

Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace Match Preview: 5 October 2024
Today at 07:51:41 am
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 07:48:42 am
I think it will be the same side as midweek but with Jota in for Nunez.
Possibly. However, I think Nunez will need a few starts for him to get a fair shot.
1892tillforever

Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace Match Preview: 5 October 2024
Today at 08:30:03 am
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 07:36:13 am
Thanks SM for the OP.

Palace bookmarking Klopps reign with painful Anfield defeats haunts me a bit. Our record at Selhurst Park is broadly very good. Expecting an attritional battle with Liverpool coming strong second half following some existential angst in the HT thread
So the same as about 80% of our away games then  :D

Our away games generally follow a similar pattern. The opposition treats it like a World Cup final and puts everything into the first half. They create some chances and exert a fair amount of territorial pressure, causing us to lose possession more than is ideal. Commentators wet their keks at the possibility of Liverpool dropping points. The opposition gas at around the 60-minute mark and often doesn't have enough quality on the bench to prevent us from grinding them down and getting a hard-fought win.

I expect Palace to put everything into the first half and cause us a lot of problems. If we can avoid being behind by the hour mark we have a strong chance of winning. So, like most of our away games then!
So Howard Philips

Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace Match Preview: 5 October 2024
Today at 08:38:23 am
Thanks for the post Mags.

It wont be Sarr scoring itll be a worldie outside the box from Lerma. :D

Anyway itll be the usual attrition win a narrow win and three points.
Brain Potter

Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace Match Preview: 5 October 2024
Today at 08:54:54 am
In the premier league era weve played Palace away 15 times won 10, drawn 3 , lost 2, so whatever the perception we have an excellent record down there. Indeed the last Palace manager to beat us there was Colin Wanker.
The only thing that bothers me is the 12.30 kick off, but we really should be beating these.
Crosby Nick

Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace Match Preview: 5 October 2024
Today at 09:01:22 am
Quote from: Brain Potter on Today at 08:54:54 am
In the premier league era weve played Palace away 15 times won 10, drawn 3 , lost 2, so whatever the perception we have an excellent record down there. Indeed the last Palace manager to beat us there was Colin Wanker.
The only thing that bothers me is the 12.30 kick off, but we really should be beating these.


And that means the only other defeat there must have been in 2005 when Andy Johnson scored, in between the Chelsea semi final where we started the mikes of Welsh and Potter I think.

Im off on a stag do this weekend, best man is a Palace fan so its in my interests for us to win this well!
RyanBabel19

Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace Match Preview: 5 October 2024
Today at 09:02:34 am
Hopefully we can control the game without a mad spell

I think we need to slow down more in games and stop trying to force things. We have incredibly technically proficient players who can mix it up and play both one touch football and direct long ball football. Too often we seem to be forcing risky passes when one extra higher percentage pass would seemingly increase the chances of us retaining possession while still being able to develop a dangerous attack. Sometimes we are under pressure and start panicking and seemingly just launch the ball long in the hopes of springing a counter but without providing a good enough pass to build upon

We should be beating these really, we have to tools but have to play smart and control the game.
Cafe De Paris

Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace Match Preview: 5 October 2024
Today at 09:20:07 am
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Today at 08:30:03 am
So the same as about 80% of our away games then  :D

Our away games generally follow a similar pattern. The opposition treats it like a World Cup final and puts everything into the first half. They create some chances and exert a fair amount of territorial pressure, causing us to lose possession more than is ideal. Commentators wet their keks at the possibility of Liverpool dropping points. The opposition gas at around the 60-minute mark and often doesn't have enough quality on the bench to prevent us from grinding them down and getting a hard-fought win.

I expect Palace to put everything into the first half and cause us a lot of problems. If we can avoid being behind by the hour mark we have a strong chance of winning. So, like most of our away games then!
Spot on
Fromola

Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace Match Preview: 5 October 2024
Today at 09:22:30 am
Screwed by TNT again after playing CL Wednesday night and nightmare officials handpicked by PGMOL.

Just get this over with and try and scrape a win. Nothing silly first half.
Crosby Nick

Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace Match Preview: 5 October 2024
Today at 09:24:51 am
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:22:30 am
Screwed by TNT again after playing CL Wednesday night and nightmare officials handpicked by PGMOL.

Just get this over with and try and scrape a win. Nothing silly first half.

We were at home midweek. Its not massively different to last midweek when we had West Ham. Those early kick offs are always a lot worse when weve been away in Europe on the Wednesday and get back very late.

And I think Id rather have an away at a ground like this at 12.30 than 5.30.

Havent seen who the refs are but given theyre mainly all rubbish thats not a surprise.
Zlen

Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace Match Preview: 5 October 2024
Today at 09:50:44 am
Nothing about this will be easy.
Too many minutes in our legs recently, Palace well rested and prepared, away at breakfast time.
Hoping we scrape a win, we are better, but it has a stench of 'one of those'.
tubby

Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace Match Preview: 5 October 2024
Today at 09:54:11 am
Assuming everyone is fit, we all know the starting line up.  This feels like the first real test of Slot's lack of rotation and Palace away isn't always straightforward.  Early kick off helps as their crowd won't be as rowdy as they usually are, but they've also had a lot more rest.

Should be winning though.
amir87

Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace Match Preview: 5 October 2024
Today at 09:57:03 am
There might be some heavy legs tomorrow. Just hope we can battle through but don't think it will be easy.
The Final Third

Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace Match Preview: 5 October 2024
Today at 10:26:21 am
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/RLoW-8oewP8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/RLoW-8oewP8</a>
na fir dearg

Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace Match Preview: 5 October 2024
Today at 10:26:29 am
Gakpo for Diaz? Diaz looked gassed on Wednesday
JackWard33

Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace Match Preview: 5 October 2024
Today at 10:57:47 am
Keeping the same team, especially midfield, for this is probably a mistake
The numbers for CL teams going away from home on the Saturday - esp early kick off - have always been bad
duvva 💅

Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace Match Preview: 5 October 2024
Today at 11:00:10 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:57:47 am
Keeping the same team, especially midfield, for this is probably a mistake
The numbers for CL teams going away from home on the Saturday - esp early kick off - have always been bad
Arent our results surprisingly pretty good in this time slot generally?
Draex

Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace Match Preview: 5 October 2024
Today at 11:00:57 am
Thanks Sheer for the OP.

I think a bit of rotation will be in order.

Alisson

Trent - Quansah - Van Dijk - Kostas

Macca - Gravenberch

Jones

Diaz - Nunez - Gakpo
JackWard33

Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace Match Preview: 5 October 2024
Today at 11:02:57 am
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 11:00:10 am
Arent our results surprisingly pretty good in this time slot generally?

yeah i think so ... its a hard thing to tease out for one club because obv we expect to win most games against most of the league and 12.30 Sats are almost never against other big clubs
So on Saturday you could probably pick any 11 out of our 22 and we'd still be favourites
