Liverpool vs Crystal Palace Match Preview: 5 October 2024

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace Match Preview: 5 October 2024
Yesterday at 08:32:40 pm
Crystal Palace vs Liverpool
Saturday 5 October 2024, 12.30pm
Selhurst Park

Referee: Simon Hooper. Assistants: Adrian Holmes, Simon Long. Fourth official: Leigh Doughty. VAR: David Coote. Assistant VAR: Natalie Aspinall.



So, here we are in brutalist paradise Croydon again, to face Crystal Palace. They had a grim few years on the pitch playing horrible football under the owl, but theyve made themselves significantly more likeable. Part of that is having one of the only truly authentic terrace atmospheres in the division and part of it is through a collection of young, exciting players who put together a thrilling end to last season, beating us as part of a run where they won six of their last seven, putting four past the red Mancs and five each past West Ham and Champions League entrants Aston Villa.

The team lost probably their best attacking player, Michael Olise, and their best defender, Joachim Andersen, in the summer, and theyve had a tricky beginning to this season, currently lying winless and in the relegation zone after six matches having just lost to Everton. Yes, thats how bad things are.

As for us, its been a pleasant start to the season. I was cautiously optimistic about what I assumed would be a transition year, but its been a rejuvenation for a few players, a chance to change things up a little and grab a new opportunity. Ryan Gravenberch and Luis Diaz in particular have been revelations, most of the rest have had a smooth transition, and we've been much better defensively - or at least, that's what the results say.

There are obviously caveats  were yet to play anyone genuinely good, our two main rivals have seen their best players go down with long-term injuries  but were top of the league and its hard to imagine a better start for Arne Slot. As for injuries, Harvey Elliott is still out but otherwise, were at full strength. So, what are the main duels likely to be on the weekend?

Defence

We have the best defensive record in the league by a distance, only two goals conceded in six games. Now Konate is in, the back five is relatively settled, unless Slot decides to bring Tsimikas in to give Robbo a break. Palaces main attacking threat is Jean-Philippe Mateta, but hes had a dodgy start to the season playing alongside Eze and new signing Eddie Nketiah in a front three thats looked very unbalanced. So, naturally, I expect Ismaila Sarr to start and then score in the first five minutes.

Midfield

Dominic Szoboslai had what I would say was a decent game in the week, but hes been looking a little leggy as of late, so is this going to be Curtis Jones first start of the season? On the other side, Palace have started with a kind of 3-4-3. Adam Wharton  a few peoples choice for our new number six in the summer  has had minor injury issues and struggled in his first few games while new signing Daichi Kamada has really found it hard in the absence of Cheick Doucouré through injury.

Attack

This has also been relatively settled, with Slots first choice seemingly established as Diaz, Jota and Salah. With an international break coming up, I dont expect that to change, though equally, this could be the game where he decides to rotate. Why? Instead of pairing England international Marc Guehi with ex-Chelsea regular Trevor Chalobah, Palace have essentially been playing wing backs in front of a strange back three that has put Guehi next to new signing Maxence Lacroix and, for some reason, Jefferson Lerma. If they start with that line up, they could be in big, big trouble.

And yes, it's another 12.30pm kick off after a European game.
Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace Match Preview: 5 October 2024
Today at 02:30:29 am
That has girded my loins. Thanks Sheer Magnetism.

The only good thing about the soul destroying upcoming internationals is we can squeeze every last drop into this.

Any type of 3 points would be wonderful.
Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace Match Preview: 5 October 2024
Today at 04:01:31 am
Palace looked like a decent side after Glasner came in, and so far this season they are underachieving. Hopefully this wont be another Forest type game for us, where the less fancied side do the unexpected.

We havent had quite the control I was expecting in games, and we could easily have conceded a few more along the way. With that said, we are the best defensively in the league so far, and the side has goals in it.

If we play anywhere close to our level we should win and stay top of the league, going into the international break.

While we are flying high Im trying to remember that we are a work in progress under a new head coach, and while the start has been very encouraging, its early days and there are much bigger tests to come.

Three points please you red men. I think we will do it and go into the break in rude health.
Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace Match Preview: 5 October 2024
Today at 07:36:13 am
Thanks SM for the OP.

Palace bookmarking Klopps reign with painful Anfield defeats haunts me a bit. Our record at Selhurst Park is broadly very good. Expecting an attritional battle with Liverpool coming strong second half following some existential angst in the HT thread
Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace Match Preview: 5 October 2024
Today at 07:40:18 am
that is true in regards possession
but iur defence is much improved way less 1v1s Alisson has had to face
Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace Match Preview: 5 October 2024
Today at 07:48:42 am
I think it will be the same side as midweek but with Jota in for Nunez.
Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace Match Preview: 5 October 2024
Today at 07:51:41 am
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 07:48:42 am
I think it will be the same side as midweek but with Jota in for Nunez.
Possibly. However, I think Nunez will need a few starts for him to get a fair shot.
