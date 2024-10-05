Crystal Palace vs Liverpool

Saturday 5 October 2024, 12.30pm

Selhurst Park



Referee: Simon Hooper. Assistants: Adrian Holmes, Simon Long. Fourth official: Leigh Doughty. VAR: David Coote. Assistant VAR: Natalie Aspinall.

So, here we are in brutalist paradise Croydon again, to face Crystal Palace. They had a grim few years on the pitch playing horrible football under the owl, but theyve made themselves significantly more likeable. Part of that is having one of the only truly authentic terrace atmospheres in the division and part of it is through a collection of young, exciting players who put together a thrilling end to last season, beating us as part of a run where they won six of their last seven, putting four past the red Mancs and five each past West Ham and Champions League entrants Aston Villa.The team lost probably their best attacking player, Michael Olise, and their best defender, Joachim Andersen, in the summer, and theyve had a tricky beginning to this season, currently lying winless and in the relegation zone after six matches having just lost to Everton. Yes, thats how bad things are.As for us, its been a pleasant start to the season. I was cautiously optimistic about what I assumed would be a transition year, but its been a rejuvenation for a few players, a chance to change things up a little and grab a new opportunity. Ryan Gravenberch and Luis Diaz in particular have been revelations, most of the rest have had a smooth transition, and we've been much better defensively - or at least, that's what the results say.There are obviously caveats  were yet to play anyone genuinely good, our two main rivals have seen their best players go down with long-term injuries  but were top of the league and its hard to imagine a better start for Arne Slot. As for injuries, Harvey Elliott is still out but otherwise, were at full strength. So, what are the main duels likely to be on the weekend?We have the best defensive record in the league by a distance, only two goals conceded in six games. Now Konate is in, the back five is relatively settled, unless Slot decides to bring Tsimikas in to give Robbo a break. Palaces main attacking threat is Jean-Philippe Mateta, but hes had a dodgy start to the season playing alongside Eze and new signing Eddie Nketiah in a front three thats looked very unbalanced. So, naturally, I expect Ismaila Sarr to start and then score in the first five minutes.Dominic Szoboslai had what I would say was a decent game in the week, but hes been looking a little leggy as of late, so is this going to be Curtis Jones first start of the season? On the other side, Palace have started with a kind of 3-4-3. Adam Wharton  a few peoples choice for our new number six in the summer  has had minor injury issues and struggled in his first few games while new signing Daichi Kamada has really found it hard in the absence of Cheick Doucouré through injury.This has also been relatively settled, with Slots first choice seemingly established as Diaz, Jota and Salah. With an international break coming up, I dont expect that to change, though equally, this could be the game where he decides to rotate. Why? Instead of pairing England international Marc Guehi with ex-Chelsea regular Trevor Chalobah, Palace have essentially been playing wing backs in front of a strange back three that has put Guehi next to new signing Maxence Lacroix and, for some reason, Jefferson Lerma. If they start with that line up, they could be in big, big trouble.And yes, it's another 12.30pm kick off after a European game.