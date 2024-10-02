Bit of strange game.

First 20-30 looked like it would be a walk in the park, then we started to piss about at the back with some really weird goals kicks that just played us into trouble and were fortunate not to concede.

Salah couldn't find a weight of pass, excellent movement and good defensive work but otherwise was quite poor until he scored (I know!).

Szobo seemed hot and cold some great blocks and challenges but seemed to fade away as the game progressed.

Virgil was very good and Macca got into the game more as they tired.

Gravenberch was excellent, tried a couple of risky things that didn't help, but understandable as no one else seemed to break the lines effectively.

Darwin was frustrating, he needs to learn to start a yard further back as he seems to see where the ball can go and moves quickly but typically before the pass is played and ends up offside.



Ref was very odd. Can't work out what he thinks a foul is. Holding and pulling back Liverpool players clearly wasn't in his eyes but some very strange decisions. Seemed swayed by players lying on the floor complaining.