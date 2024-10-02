Didn't watch the game, no interest in CL, don't care.
Nica that we won and had no injuries, but I see is that again we didn't really rotate much and made our subs late.
Almost 90 minutes to Szoboslai, Trent and Robertson.
Full 90 to Salah, MacAlister, Gravenberch, Konate, Van Dijk.
Only one to get more respite was Diaz.
I don't think we can carry on like this and it's pretty concerning ahead of Palace game in that fucking breakfast time slot.
We'll do well to have any kind of intensity to offer on Saturday.