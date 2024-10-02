« previous next »
CL: Liverpool 2 V 0 Bologna MacAllister 12 Salah 75

Zlen

Re: CL: Liverpool 2 V 0 Bologna MacAllister 12 Salah 75
Reply #240 on: Today at 07:05:11 am
Didn't watch the game, no interest in CL, don't care.
Nica that we won and had no injuries, but I see is that again we didn't really rotate much and made our subs late.

Almost 90 minutes to Szoboslai, Trent and Robertson.
Full 90 to Salah, MacAlister, Gravenberch, Konate, Van Dijk.
Only one to get more respite was Diaz.

I don't think we can carry on like this and it's pretty concerning ahead of Palace game in that fucking breakfast time slot.
We'll do well to have any kind of intensity to offer on Saturday.

spider-neil

Re: CL: Liverpool 2 V 0 Bologna MacAllister 12 Salah 75
Reply #241 on: Today at 07:07:17 am
That game was closer then it needed to be. We had multiple opportunities to cut them open and picked a poor final pass. We could have killed that game in the first half if better options were picked out.
Crosby Nick

Re: CL: Liverpool 2 V 0 Bologna MacAllister 12 Salah 75
Reply #242 on: Today at 07:27:34 am
Quote from: gjr1 on Today at 05:03:27 am
Interesting to try and predict how many points will be needed to make the top 8. Im taking as a given well make a playoff spot.

Im thinking 12 with a good goal difference will make it. 13 for sure.


A fair bit more than I think? Without knowing who everyone is playing but this format is obviously different. In the old format, if you win your first 3, no one else in the group could have and you were almost there. We could win our next game and still only be 5th on GD albeit in a very strong position still.

On the flip side, I think whoever comes 24th and into the play offs wont need many points at all. Weve probably almost guaranteed that already.
NarutoReds

Re: CL: Liverpool 2 V 0 Bologna MacAllister 12 Salah 75
Reply #243 on: Today at 07:45:06 am
Liverpool 2-0 Bologna | Champions League 24/25 Match Highlights

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/8uxOpr0L-TE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/8uxOpr0L-TE</a>
NarutoReds

Re: CL: Liverpool 2 V 0 Bologna MacAllister 12 Salah 75
Reply #244 on: Today at 07:48:30 am
Quote from: frag on Yesterday at 10:21:14 pm
Salah, apart from the goals and assists, not sure what he gives us..
Thought he deserves some love after we won and he scored, mate...?
emitime

Re: CL: Liverpool 2 V 0 Bologna MacAllister 12 Salah 75
Reply #245 on: Today at 08:05:09 am
Quote from: daveymac_4 on Today at 04:11:34 am
How significant do you think it is between finishing 1st and 8th?  Will finishing 1st benefit our route to the final significantly more than 8th would?

In a "things go as expected" world, 1st is better than 8th.

1st would play 15th, and 8th would play 9th in the knockouts.

But if there's upsets in the playoffs; 8th could get 24th place, and 1st can never get lower than 18th.

So it's ultimately a bit unknown, and I reckon it's probably not worth stressing about too much.
Nick110581

Re: CL: Liverpool 2 V 0 Bologna MacAllister 12 Salah 75
Reply #246 on: Today at 08:05:40 am
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 07:05:11 am
Didn't watch the game, no interest in CL, don't care.
Nica that we won and had no injuries, but I see is that again we didn't really rotate much and made our subs late.

Almost 90 minutes to Szoboslai, Trent and Robertson.
Full 90 to Salah, MacAlister, Gravenberch, Konate, Van Dijk.
Only one to get more respite was Diaz.

I don't think we can carry on like this and it's pretty concerning ahead of Palace game in that fucking breakfast time slot.
We'll do well to have any kind of intensity to offer on Saturday.



Lets trust the Manager who has won 8 from 9.
Dazzer23

Re: CL: Liverpool 2 V 0 Bologna MacAllister 12 Salah 75
Reply #247 on: Today at 08:06:10 am
Quote from: daveymac_4 on Today at 04:11:34 am
How significant do you think it is between finishing 1st and 8th?  Will finishing 1st benefit our route to the final significantly more than 8th would?

Been trying to find that out myself. Top 8 teams get to play the second leg of the last 16 round at home but I cant find anything to suggest there is an advantage in finishing first over eighth.
Nick110581

Re: CL: Liverpool 2 V 0 Bologna MacAllister 12 Salah 75
Reply #248 on: Today at 08:08:42 am
Quote from: Dazzer23 on Today at 08:06:10 am
Been trying to find that out myself. Top 8 teams get to play the second leg of the last 16 round at home but I cant find anything to suggest there is an advantage in finishing first over eighth.

I assume the top 8 can't play each other?
KissThisGuy

Re: CL: Liverpool 2 V 0 Bologna MacAllister 12 Salah 75
Reply #249 on: Today at 08:15:13 am
According to the supercomputers 16 points would almost guarantee a top 8 finish, with 15 points being a 75% chance of making it. 14 points is something like a 25% chance. 9 points probably guarantees a top 24 finish, with 8 points having an outside chance.
BarryCrocker

Re: CL: Liverpool 2 V 0 Bologna MacAllister 12 Salah 75
Reply #250 on: Today at 08:16:42 am
Quote from: frag on Yesterday at 10:21:14 pm
Salah, apart from the goals and assists, not sure what he gives us..

Yeah, pretty useless commanding his box, defending at set-pieces, making substitutions, scouting players, signing commercial deals, designing our new kit and driving the team bus.

Zlen

Re: CL: Liverpool 2 V 0 Bologna MacAllister 12 Salah 75
Reply #251 on: Today at 08:25:12 am
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:05:40 am
Lets trust the Manager who has won 8 from 9.

It's not a 10 game season though, is it.

We'll see, I have a bad feeling about this approach frankly. Might be just years of conditioning under Klopp, where we'd burn out and crash to injuries so often. Might be their general fitness is much better and intensity decreased - we don't know. But it does fill me with creeping fear to see us repeatedly give full 90's to players who we could spare a bit, without losing much or anything on the pitch.
Draex

Re: CL: Liverpool 2 V 0 Bologna MacAllister 12 Salah 75
Reply #252 on: Today at 08:37:53 am
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 08:25:12 am
It's not a 10 game season though, is it.

We'll see, I have a bad feeling about this approach frankly. Might be just years of conditioning under Klopp, where we'd burn out and crash to injuries so often. Might be their general fitness is much better and intensity decreased - we don't know. But it does fill me with creeping fear to see us repeatedly give full 90's to players who we could spare a bit, without losing much or anything on the pitch.

Its well documented Slots in season training is a lot less intense than Klopps, the next month will be telling.

I do share some concerns though, like Jones on at 80mins, why not 60 and give him more time to build fitness whilst reducing the load on Szobo.

Trent and Salah are the two who look most at risk, they play a lot of minutes and have started to look a bit leggy.
vicar

Re: CL: Liverpool 2 V 0 Bologna MacAllister 12 Salah 75
Reply #253 on: Today at 08:41:21 am
Bit of  strange game.
First 20-30 looked like it would be a walk in the park, then we started to piss about at the back with some really weird goals kicks that just played us into trouble and were fortunate not to concede.
Salah couldn't find a weight of pass, excellent movement and good defensive work but otherwise was quite poor until he scored (I know!).
Szobo seemed hot and cold some great blocks and challenges but seemed to fade away as the game progressed.
Virgil was very good and Macca got into the game more as they tired.
Gravenberch was excellent, tried a couple of risky things that didn't help, but understandable as no one else seemed to break the lines effectively.
Darwin was frustrating, he needs to learn to start a yard further back as he seems to see where the ball can go and moves quickly but typically before the pass is played and ends up offside.

Ref was very odd. Can't work out what he thinks a foul is. Holding and pulling back Liverpool players clearly wasn't in his eyes but some very strange decisions. Seemed swayed by players lying on the floor complaining.
Zlen

Re: CL: Liverpool 2 V 0 Bologna MacAllister 12 Salah 75
Reply #254 on: Today at 09:15:26 am
Quote from: Draex on Today at 08:37:53 am
Its well documented Slots in season training is a lot less intense than Klopps, the next month will be telling.

I do share some concerns though, like Jones on at 80mins, why not 60 and give him more time to build fitness whilst reducing the load on Szobo.

Trent and Salah are the two who look most at risk, they play a lot of minutes and have started to look a bit leggy.

Yeah. I think we could have easily played Trent, Mac, Szobo, Salah and Ryan for 90+ minutes less so far in the season, without losing a single point. It all aggregates in the end, there is no escape from the fucked up calendar destroyed my money greedy c*nts in FIFA and UEFA. We're dancing on thin ice, because one injury forces others to play even more to compensate. Rotating now, while we have the options, is the healthiest approach. Don't know, just don't like this and I'm pretty apprehensive ahead of breakfast game against Palace. Feel we'll walk face first into their well rested and prepared punch.
Draex

Re: CL: Liverpool 2 V 0 Bologna MacAllister 12 Salah 75
Reply #255 on: Today at 10:02:20 am
MoSzizlak

Re: CL: Liverpool 2 V 0 Bologna MacAllister 12 Salah 75
Reply #256 on: Today at 10:06:41 am
Quote from: danm77 on Yesterday at 11:34:35 pm
Did I really hear Rory Smith on MOTD say Bologna were the better team tonight.???

They had 15 minutes late in the first half when they were on top, BBC going down the Neville route of only seeing what they want.
Elzar

Re: CL: Liverpool 2 V 0 Bologna MacAllister 12 Salah 75
Reply #257 on: Today at 10:07:06 am
The shift to put Szoboszlai more central, and Gravenberch operating more on the right was a good one, not sure if it was a targetted thing against Bologna's set up, but Dom really played well and his pressing is great. He talks a lot in those jokey videos on youtube about how quick he is, and it was really noticeable last night, his recovery speed on the counter was incredible.

I quite like that set up against teams we might dominate, I think it gives the midfielders a chance to get into the game going forward a little more.
xbugawugax

Re: CL: Liverpool 2 V 0 Bologna MacAllister 12 Salah 75
Reply #258 on: Today at 10:15:12 am
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:05:40 am
Lets trust the Manager who has won 8 from 9.

should have been 9 from 9 ;D

always had a worrisome thought that slot would be "found out" in CL just like rodgers did. but he has been doing pretty well so far.

do think that slot is pretty ruthless when it comes to the tactics/players not working out. he did fish out quansah at half time and not many managers would do that on his debut. there is a steely ambitious side that to slot that we have only seen bits off.

need feyenoord fans that are knowledgable on slot operates in the league/cups/europe competitions. we do need to be smarter in europe and play with less openness that may hurt us and abit more nouse in game management. luckily we have players that are accustomed to playing in europe.

baltic out here

Re: CL: Liverpool 2 V 0 Bologna MacAllister 12 Salah 75
Reply #259 on: Today at 10:29:51 am
That new CL format is a load of cack. But well done Slot and the players for getting the first two matches sorted, Italian teams are always tricky and any CL game is tricky for a new manager.
There are flashes of brilliance (especially Gravenberch, wow, some of those turns in midfield) and then uncertain periods where we really made several messy situations trying to play out from the back, Bologna could've easily had a goal or two. Still loads to learn and gel with the new coach, but it really is quite encouraging to get these early wins, especially with the insane schedule coming up.
