Did I really hear Rory Smith on MOTD say Bologna were the better team tonight .



They were a lot better than I thought - but that is a shout. I thought they played well after the first 30 minutes and then at the start of the second half, but outside of one chance in the second half they never really looked like being in control of making good chances. Think we still have a long way to go, but we messed up so many passes in the first half, where a better ball and we were 1 on 1 with the keeper numerous times.My main takeaway from today is we have a way to go still as a team and I do think against a good side we might see ourselves on the end of a bad result.But look aside from that, some of the bigger teams lost today, so it shows how important these games are we'd expect to wun are if we're wanting to finish in the Top 8.