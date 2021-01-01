« previous next »
CL: Liverpool 2 V 0 Bologna MacAllister 12 Salah 75

killer-heels

Re: CL: Liverpool 2 V 0 Bologna MacAllister 12 Salah 75
Reply #200 on: Today at 10:57:48 pm
I thought we played quite well, apart from that bit halfway through the half where it was like watching us against Atalanta again. Guess they would have studied that game hence the pressing.

Gravenberch was excellent again. Trent was also quality.
Samie

Re: CL: Liverpool 2 V 0 Bologna MacAllister 12 Salah 75
Reply #201 on: Today at 10:58:12 pm
John C

Re: CL: Liverpool 2 V 0 Bologna MacAllister 12 Salah 75
Reply #202 on: Today at 10:58:28 pm
In the ground you don't know if the ref is really getting decisions wrong but he seemed a bad dickhead.
Was he?
Samie

Re: CL: Liverpool 2 V 0 Bologna MacAllister 12 Salah 75
Reply #203 on: Today at 10:58:44 pm
We've got Leipzig next.
Bread

Re: CL: Liverpool 2 V 0 Bologna MacAllister 12 Salah 75
Reply #204 on: Today at 11:00:14 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 10:58:12 pm


Behind Brest in the league, SLOT OUT
Boaty McBoatface

Re: CL: Liverpool 2 V 0 Bologna MacAllister 12 Salah 75
Reply #205 on: Today at 11:00:28 pm
Quote from: John C on Today at 10:58:28 pm
In the ground you don't know if the ref is really getting decisions wrong but he seemed a bad dickhead.
Was he?
He was awful. Booked Virg, Ibou and their guy for nothing and then booked Kostas for winning the ball cleanly.
Dim Glas

Re: CL: Liverpool 2 V 0 Bologna MacAllister 12 Salah 75
Reply #206 on: Today at 11:00:28 pm
Quote from: John C on Today at 10:58:28 pm
In the ground you don't know if the ref is really getting decisions wrong but he seemed a bad dickhead.
Was he?

yeah, he was erratic, and falling for all of Bolognas playacting too. Some mad bookings of Liverpool players.
Samie

Re: CL: Liverpool 2 V 0 Bologna MacAllister 12 Salah 75
Reply #207 on: Today at 11:01:17 pm
That one brow covers a lot for fucks sakes John.
Bread

Re: CL: Liverpool 2 V 0 Bologna MacAllister 12 Salah 75
Reply #208 on: Today at 11:01:32 pm
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 11:00:28 pm
He was awful. Booked Virg, Ibou and their guy for nothing and then booked Kostas for winning the ball cleanly.

Never in my life seen players get booked for jostling in the penalty area.
Samie

Re: CL: Liverpool 2 V 0 Bologna MacAllister 12 Salah 75
Reply #209 on: Today at 11:01:44 pm
Quote from: Bread on Today at 11:00:14 pm
Behind Brest in the league, SLOT OUT

You work your way upto Brest mate.
John C

Re: CL: Liverpool 2 V 0 Bologna MacAllister 12 Salah 75
Reply #210 on: Today at 11:02:06 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:57:48 pm
Gravenberch was excellent again. Trent was also quality.
Robbo too?
Dim Glas

Re: CL: Liverpool 2 V 0 Bologna MacAllister 12 Salah 75
Reply #211 on: Today at 11:02:31 pm
Quote from: A Complete Flop on Today at 10:52:25 pm
It's been a brilliant start to the season and very professional from the players.

This place is proper weird though. Liverpool win and you get 5 pages of comments lose and it would be at least double that.

and the same on all other forums too Im sure. Its how fans are. Many are content when things are going well and dont bother saying it. But the slighest sign of trouble brings everyone out. 
Crosby Nick

Re: CL: Liverpool 2 V 0 Bologna MacAllister 12 Salah 75
Reply #212 on: Today at 11:05:05 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 11:01:44 pm
You work your way upto Brest mate.

First base Samie.
Samie

Re: CL: Liverpool 2 V 0 Bologna MacAllister 12 Salah 75
Reply #213 on: Today at 11:05:38 pm
Quote
Arne Slot:

Not many things delighted with, apart from both goals, especially the second one. Great ball from Virgil, great attack, great run from Trent. Overall a good result but I wouldn't use the world delighted myself today."
Red Beret

Re: CL: Liverpool 2 V 0 Bologna MacAllister 12 Salah 75
Reply #214 on: Today at 11:08:10 pm
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 10:45:57 pm
8 wins from 9 games from Slot is very impressive.

I admittedly have concerns but I'm not going to voice them. Can't argue with results, even though we're clearly not at the top of our game. If we really click into gear we're gonna be devastating.  :D
Dougle

Re: CL: Liverpool 2 V 0 Bologna MacAllister 12 Salah 75
Reply #215 on: Today at 11:09:49 pm
Really enjoyed the game. Italians, footy wise, no mugs. Delighted with the result. Roll on Palace,
mattD

Re: CL: Liverpool 2 V 0 Bologna MacAllister 12 Salah 75
Reply #216 on: Today at 11:21:31 pm
Quote from: Dougle on Today at 11:09:49 pm
Really enjoyed the game. Italians, footy wise, no mugs. Delighted with the result. Roll on Palace,

This. Very few times when Italian teams don't put in a performance of some kind, usually masterclasses in organisation and notoriously difficult to beat. Delighted also.
RedG13

Re: CL: Liverpool 2 V 0 Bologna MacAllister 12 Salah 75
Reply #217 on: Today at 11:28:40 pm
Good win.
danm77

Re: CL: Liverpool 2 V 0 Bologna MacAllister 12 Salah 75
Reply #218 on: Today at 11:34:35 pm
Did I really hear Rory Smith on MOTD say Bologna were the better team tonight.???
Boaty McBoatface

Re: CL: Liverpool 2 V 0 Bologna MacAllister 12 Salah 75
Reply #219 on: Today at 11:36:54 pm
Quote from: danm77 on Today at 11:34:35 pm
Did I really hear Rory Smith on MOTD say Bologna were the better team tonight.???
Yes you did. It surprised me too.
Fiasco

Re: CL: Liverpool 2 V 0 Bologna MacAllister 12 Salah 75
Reply #220 on: Today at 11:44:43 pm
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 11:36:54 pm
Yes you did. It surprised me too.

That has been a theme from journalists all season. Ipswich had us rattled (created fuck all), similar things were said about the Wolves game. Bologna were better than I thought but I don't think we were at full intensity, and I believe we have more gears to find.


With our run coming up of brutal games one after another we will need to find those gears. But I'm confident we wll.
Keith Lard

Re: CL: Liverpool 2 V 0 Bologna MacAllister 12 Salah 75
Reply #221 on: Today at 11:45:51 pm
This new format defo keeps all the fixtures more competitive. Starting the CL off with 2 wins in the old group phase would already make you feel youre half way there. In this new format, you defo want to push to the finish top 8 and go straight through to the knockouts.
