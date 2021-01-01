In the ground you don't know if the ref is really getting decisions wrong but he seemed a bad dickhead.Was he?
He was awful. Booked Virg, Ibou and their guy for nothing and then booked Kostas for winning the ball cleanly.
Behind Brest in the league, SLOT OUT
Gravenberch was excellent again. Trent was also quality.
It's been a brilliant start to the season and very professional from the players. This place is proper weird though. Liverpool win and you get 5 pages of comments lose and it would be at least double that.
You work your way upto Brest mate.
Crosby Nick never fails.
Arne Slot:Not many things delighted with, apart from both goals, especially the second one. Great ball from Virgil, great attack, great run from Trent. Overall a good result but I wouldn't use the world delighted myself today."
8 wins from 9 games from Slot is very impressive.
Really enjoyed the game. Italians, footy wise, no mugs. Delighted with the result. Roll on Palace,
Did I really hear Rory Smith on MOTD say Bologna were the better team tonight
.
Yes you did. It surprised me too.
