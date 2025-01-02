Has anyone ever done Iguazu falls? I want to do both the Brazil & Argentinian side of the falls and wondered about the border crossing and how easy all of that is. I land on the Argentinian side, but my hotel (on free cancel) is over the border in Brazil, then we fly out of the Brazil side airport.



Yes, in 2023.We stayed on the Argentinian side in Puerto Iguazu, in the O2 Hotel - I'd recommend it. I liked Puerto Iguazu as it came alive at night. I didn't see the city of Foz do Iguacu but I think it's a decent sized place so there will be plenty of places to go in the evening I'd imagine.We used a driver for 3 days. We got him to:Day 1: Pick us up from the airport in Puerto Iguazu. Take us to the hotel so we could drop off our stuff. Take us to the Brazilian side of the falls. Wait for us as we explored and then bring us backDay 2: Next day start early to do the Argentinian side. Transport there and back.Day 3: Next day take us to the airport for our return journeyHe did it all for about 40k Argentinian Pesos.The guide/driver was excellent, he was super chilled out (no crazy driving) and was very diligent. When we arrived he explained everything including showing us maps and telling us where the ticket offices were etc. Nice enough car with aircon.My wife and I both spoke to him in Spanish but I think he speaks some English.Contact email address: javier_castillo44@hotmail.comThe queues to cross the border (for locals) are enormous but taxi drivers/tour companies with tourists are allowed to skip the queue. It never took more than about 10-20 minutes to cross the border.Personally I preferred the Argentinian side of the falls. I enjoyed the various walkways/boardwalks on the Argentinian side but you can get much closer on the Brazilian side. Worth doing both. I didn't bother with the boat tour.Give me a shout if you have any questions.