I'm in the process of booking the first 2 months of a 5 month sabbatical we're taking, starting in Feb (in fact, the last week in Jan as I've got some leave to take too).
So, at the end of Jan I'm taking my Dad to Belgium for a few days with my aunty and uncle.
Then the next 2 and a bit months will be in Asia. The plan is:
China (6 days): Beijing, Xi'an and Chengdu
Taiwan (6 days): Taipei and Shizhuo
Vietnam (15 days): Hanoi, Ha Long Bay, Ninh Binh, Hue, Hoi An, Ho Chi Minh and Phu Quoc
Japan (3 weeks): Tokyo, Hakone, Nikko, Kyoto, Hiroshima, Miyajima, Beppu and Osaka (we also have a few spare days in the Japan itinerary in case we want to do something else too)
A couple of days in Bangkok
Then my partner is heading to India to do some yoga / meditation stuff and I might spend a few days in Laos or Chiang Mai before heading home in time for the CL quarters
We'll do some interrailing and cycling in Europe in May (Munich on the 31st May my mates). Then in June it'll be Southern Africa for almost the whole month (if there's enough money left!).
I've had a tough year at work (working on a project that I've hated and with a new boss that I clash with) and also at home (caring for my Dad and a whole load of his difficult issues). It's been terrifying to take the plunge and take 5 months unpaid, but having seen my Dad do nothing but work his whole life only to be diagnosed with Alzheimer's the year he "retired" while the business he ran for his whole life went bankrupt... well... life's too fucking short. Might as well take the risks and do the things.