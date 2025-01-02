« previous next »
Offline Roady

  • Streety's long lost brother. AKA the Shit Buhunt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,496
Re: Holidays 2025 - anything sorted yet?
« Reply #80 on: January 2, 2025, 01:12:38 pm »
Quote from: rothers on January  2, 2025, 10:32:15 am
My lad has been working for the last year in Melbourne, Australia and the missus is determined to go out and see him in March which sounds like a great idea, but Im bricking it as I dont enjoy flying.

Did Mexico & Florida years ago and managed ok, so in my head Im thinking about breaking the journey up and going via Singapore on the way & possibly Thailand on the way back as I feel this would be more manageable and we get to enjoy these stop overs as well. Singapore airlines seem to be well recommended as well.

Anyone done anything like this before and have any other suggestions?

Been to Australia twice . Once backpacking for a year in my younger days and again about five years ago. Its a great place and Melbourne gave me Liverpool vibes proper nice spot. If I was going that far again though Id try and see as much of it as you could. The flight is pretty brutal. When I went the second time I stopped in Bali for three nights on the way there and two in Singapore on the way back. Funnily enough my mates flying out to Melbourne tomorrow. Hes looking at the possibility of moving out there. Ive told him I wont visit purely down to the flight. At my age I couldnt be arsed with it. And its something Ive done before. It is amazing though youll have a boss time. Just try and sleep and drink on the plane and youll be fine 👍
Giant sponges. That is the answer for flooding.

Offline Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 117,900
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Holidays 2025 - anything sorted yet?
« Reply #81 on: January 2, 2025, 01:13:36 pm »
Quote from: rothers on January  2, 2025, 12:49:58 pm
Thanks for sharing your thoughts Nick, not sure what Im gonna do once I get to Aus, just Ive booked 3 weeks off work in March and need to get organised.

The missus had friends shes not seen for decades in Sydney so probably do a week there before flying on to Melbourne. Only just still getting my head the stress of flying that far Im Im honest!

I get people have a fear of flying but to me a long haul one is no worse than flying to Europe. Youve still got the getting up and down bits, just more time to chill and watch stuff in between. :D

Im biased as I lived there for about 9 months but if youre going that far you should defo spend some time in Sydney. The Melbourne folk live their city and say its better and it might well be in terms of somewhere to live as Sydney has got very sprawling and the nice places to live are really expensive but its a great place to visit with a lot to see and do. Was there this time last year (and currently very nostalgic!)
Offline Kennys Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,370
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Holidays 2025 - anything sorted yet?
« Reply #82 on: January 2, 2025, 01:48:34 pm »
Quote from: rothers on January  2, 2025, 12:49:58 pm
Thanks for sharing your thoughts Nick, not sure what Im gonna do once I get to Aus, just Ive booked 3 weeks off work in March and need to get organised.

The missus had friends shes not seen for decades in Sydney so probably do a week there before flying on to Melbourne. Only just still getting my head the stress of flying that far Im Im honest!

An ex went to Uni in Melbourne, she spoke very highly about the place.
Ive lived in or visited most of the places you might want to stop off at, so happy to offer advice on that one

Is it ther take off and landing or just being stuck on as plane you dont like ?



Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Offline Craig S

  • KOP CONDUCTOR
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,162
Re: Holidays 2025 - anything sorted yet?
« Reply #83 on: January 2, 2025, 02:06:58 pm »
I am doing Brazil & Argentina (only really Buenos Aries) in October.

Starting the long haul from Madrid as I have used Avios, so for the price of avios + £ for premium economy on BA, I can do Business on Iberia. The tax savings by flying out of Spain more than cover the flights to Madrid and a night there in a hotel at the end.

Liverpool to Madrid in the day, then an overnight flight from Madrid
Buenos Aries - 5 nights
Iguazu falls - 2 nights
Curitiba - 2 nights - just to do the Serra Verde Express, the train Scott Mills did through the rainforest on race across the world
Rio - 5 nights
Paraty - 2 nights
Sao Paolo - 2 nights
Overnight flight
Madrid - 1 night
Back into manc airport.

I have all the flights and hotels booked. I just need coach tickets to and from Paraty, but not available until 3 months before.



Has anyone ever done Iguazu falls? I want to do both the Brazil & Argentinian side of the falls and wondered about the border crossing and how easy all of that is. I land on the Argentinian side, but my hotel (on free cancel) is over the border in Brazil, then we fly out of the Brazil side airport.
Offline Lisan Al Gaib

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,312
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: Holidays 2025 - anything sorted yet?
« Reply #84 on: January 2, 2025, 02:24:52 pm »
The border crossing is super easy, had no issues doing it but you do get a passport stamp each time you cross from Brazil and Argentina so be wary of how much space you've got in your passport. The Argentinian side gives you better views of the falls than the Brazilian side.

Bit of info here - https://iguazufalls.travel/crossing-borders/argentina-to-brazil/

If you've got any extra time definitely consider a quick dart across into Paraguay
Offline .adam

  • .asking .for .trouble .for .arson .around .in .Sweden
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,569
Re: Holidays 2025 - anything sorted yet?
« Reply #85 on: January 2, 2025, 02:53:23 pm »
Quote from: Craig S on January  2, 2025, 02:06:58 pm
Has anyone ever done Iguazu falls? I want to do both the Brazil & Argentinian side of the falls and wondered about the border crossing and how easy all of that is. I land on the Argentinian side, but my hotel (on free cancel) is over the border in Brazil, then we fly out of the Brazil side airport.

Yes, in 2023.

We stayed on the Argentinian side in Puerto Iguazu, in the O2 Hotel - I'd recommend it. I liked Puerto Iguazu as it came alive at night. I didn't see the city of Foz do Iguacu but I think it's a decent sized place so there will be plenty of places to go in the evening I'd imagine.

We used a driver for 3 days. We got him to:

Day 1: Pick us up from the airport in Puerto Iguazu. Take us to the hotel so we could drop off our stuff. Take us to the Brazilian side of the falls. Wait for us as we explored and then bring us back
Day 2: Next day start early to do the Argentinian side. Transport there and back.
Day 3: Next day take us to the airport for our return journey

He did it all for about 40k Argentinian Pesos.

The guide/driver was excellent, he was super chilled out (no crazy driving) and was very diligent. When we arrived he explained everything including showing us maps and telling us where the ticket offices were etc. Nice enough car with aircon.

My wife and I both spoke to him in Spanish but I think he speaks some English.

Contact email address: javier_castillo44@hotmail.com

The queues to cross the border (for locals) are enormous but taxi drivers/tour companies with tourists are allowed to skip the queue. It never took more than about 10-20 minutes to cross the border.

Personally I preferred the Argentinian side of the falls. I enjoyed the various walkways/boardwalks on the Argentinian side but you can get much closer on the Brazilian side. Worth doing both. I didn't bother with the boat tour.

Give me a shout if you have any questions.
Offline kavah's christmas Cava palava

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,404
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Holidays 2025 - anything sorted yet?
« Reply #86 on: January 2, 2025, 03:02:54 pm »
Sounds like a great trip Craig. The Museum of Art on Paulista in SP is worth a look if you have time and from there you can walk to A Figueira Rubaiyat which is a great restaurant built around a massive fig tree.

Hope you get to a game in Rio or SP. well worth it.
Offline Lisan Al Gaib

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,312
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: Holidays 2025 - anything sorted yet?
« Reply #87 on: January 2, 2025, 03:04:54 pm »
I did the boat tour .adam, it was great to see the falls from a different view point but defo wise to take a rain coat for it as they drive you under some of the falls
Offline rothers

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Main Stander
  • ******
  • Posts: 143
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Holidays 2025 - anything sorted yet?
« Reply #88 on: January 2, 2025, 03:10:25 pm »
Quote from: Santa couldn't find his reindeer on January  2, 2025, 01:48:34 pm
An ex went to Uni in Melbourne, she spoke very highly about the place.
Ive lived in or visited most of the places you might want to stop off at, so happy to offer advice on that one

Is it ther take off and landing or just being stuck on as plane you dont like ?

Not bothered by take off and landing, its defo the idea of being stuck there and knowing there is nothing I can do about it. Thats why Im looking at breaking it down into 12hrs chunks. Bali seems like another great option 👍🏼


Offline Kennys Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,370
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Holidays 2025 - anything sorted yet?
« Reply #89 on: January 2, 2025, 03:17:44 pm »
Quote from: rothers on January  2, 2025, 03:10:25 pm


What are you into and are there kids travelling, - Bali is good.
I think if you fly with Qatar they do a stop in Phuket, loads of options there also.  (plus a brief stop in Doha)
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Offline Craig S

  • KOP CONDUCTOR
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,162
Re: Holidays 2025 - anything sorted yet?
« Reply #90 on: January 2, 2025, 04:49:25 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on January  2, 2025, 02:24:52 pm
The border crossing is super easy............

Quote from: .adam on January  2, 2025, 02:53:23 pm
Yes, in 2023.
...........

Thanks both. I land in Peurto Igazu at 10:40. So had planned to do Brazil side on that day, then a full day on Argentina side.

That driver sounds good and could make things a lot easier. I will look into changing hotels.
Offline Craig S

  • KOP CONDUCTOR
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,162
Re: Holidays 2025 - anything sorted yet?
« Reply #91 on: January 2, 2025, 04:53:22 pm »
Quote from: kavah's christmas Cava palava on January  2, 2025, 03:02:54 pm
Sounds like a great trip Craig. The Museum of Art on Paulista in SP is worth a look if you have time and from there you can walk to A Figueira Rubaiyat which is a great restaurant built around a massive fig tree.

Hope you get to a game in Rio or SP. well worth it.

I will look into it, thanks.

I have planned it, so that I am in Rio and SP on weekends for that reason. I will start to look at it more closely when their fixtures are out.

The weekend I am in BA is international break, so that is a small miss. But I had to do the trip over the int break, as I think I will already be missing at least 2 LFC league games, and probably a CL game.
Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,586
Re: Holidays 2025 - anything sorted yet?
« Reply #92 on: January 2, 2025, 08:06:21 pm »
Quote from: rothers on January  2, 2025, 12:49:58 pm
Thanks for sharing your thoughts Nick, not sure what Im gonna do once I get to Aus, just Ive booked 3 weeks off work in March and need to get organised.

The missus had friends shes not seen for decades in Sydney so probably do a week there before flying on to Melbourne. Only just still getting my head the stress of flying that far Im Im honest!

Not done Australia, but have done Florida and the Caribbean. The 9hrs flights are actually really easy, by the time you've got settled, had food, watched a couple of films you're landing.

Fella from works missus flew to Australia and back on her own end of last year, bid £800 ish for the Upgrade and ended up in business class, might be worth a try if you can afford it?
Jurgen YNWA

Offline rothers

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Main Stander
  • ******
  • Posts: 143
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Holidays 2025 - anything sorted yet?
« Reply #93 on: Yesterday at 08:06:22 am »
Guys, cheers for the advice regards breaking up the flights to Aus.

Some options to look into that I didnt know about, especially Phuket on the way back which is a great shout. As someone who doesnt travel much it made me laugh when I realised most of you booked flights around our games so you dont miss out on watching the reds, obvious really!
Offline Roady

  • Streety's long lost brother. AKA the Shit Buhunt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,496
Re: Holidays 2025 - anything sorted yet?
« Reply #94 on: Yesterday at 09:37:02 am »
Quote from: rothers on Yesterday at 08:06:22 am
Guys, cheers for the advice regards breaking up the flights to Aus.

Some options to look into that I didnt know about, especially Phuket on the way back which is a great shout. As someone who doesnt travel much it made me laugh when I realised most of you booked flights around our games so you dont miss out on watching the reds, obvious really!

Plenty of options for stopovers depending on which airline you choose . Id deffo try and break it up if you could. Thats just me though dont think my health and age would cope with such a long flight. Plus I suppose if you are going that far always nice to take in another country or two
Giant sponges. That is the answer for flooding.

Offline Lisan Al Gaib

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,312
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: Holidays 2025 - anything sorted yet?
« Reply #95 on: Yesterday at 09:57:55 am »
Quote from: Roady on Yesterday at 09:37:02 am
Plenty of options for stopovers depending on which airline you choose . Id deffo try and break it up if you could. Thats just me though dont think my health and age would cope with such a long flight. Plus I suppose if you are going that far always nice to take in another country or two

Not sure if Kuala Lumpur has been mentioned as a stopover point either? BA fly there again now and then you have a choice between Malaysia Airlines or Air Asia (they have a "business class" product for around £500 one way to Sydney. Its the route I'm likely to take at the end of the year
Offline filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,447
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: Holidays 2025 - anything sorted yet?
« Reply #96 on: Yesterday at 10:06:59 am »
First trip to Japan for me in May (2 1/2 weeks) very much looking forward to it
Offline .adam

  • .asking .for .trouble .for .arson .around .in .Sweden
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,569
Re: Holidays 2025 - anything sorted yet?
« Reply #97 on: Yesterday at 10:35:36 am »
Quote from: Craig S on January  2, 2025, 04:49:25 pm
Thanks both. I land in Peurto Igazu at 10:40. So had planned to do Brazil side on that day, then a full day on Argentina side.

That driver sounds good and could make things a lot easier. I will look into changing hotels.

Checked my flight details from when we went and we arrived in Puerto Iguazu at 09:55 and managed to do the Brazilian side on that day. Just left our cases in the back of his car.

I also just remembered that we didn't actually swing past the hotel first, we went straight over to the Falls from the airport.

The Brazilian side is definitely a shorter day so it should be doable.
Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,586
Re: Holidays 2025 - anything sorted yet?
« Reply #98 on: Yesterday at 11:05:46 am »
Well, she's just decided she's had enough of the weather in December, so we're spending next Christmas in Lanzarote
Jurgen YNWA

Offline Rhi

  • Rhisuscitated
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,140
Re: Holidays 2025 - anything sorted yet?
« Reply #99 on: Yesterday at 09:16:45 pm »
I'm in the process of booking the first 2 months of a 5 month sabbatical we're taking, starting in Feb (in fact, the last week in Jan as I've got some leave to take too).

So, at the end of Jan I'm taking my Dad to Belgium for a few days with my aunty and uncle.

Then the next 2 and a bit months will be in Asia. The plan is:
China (6 days): Beijing, Xi'an and Chengdu
Taiwan (6 days): Taipei and Shizhuo
Vietnam (15 days): Hanoi, Ha Long Bay, Ninh Binh, Hue, Hoi An, Ho Chi Minh and Phu Quoc
Japan (3 weeks): Tokyo, Hakone, Nikko, Kyoto, Hiroshima, Miyajima, Beppu and Osaka (we also have a few spare days in the Japan itinerary in case we want to do something else too)
A couple of days in Bangkok
Then my partner is heading to India to do some yoga / meditation stuff and I might spend a few days in Laos or Chiang Mai before heading home in time for the CL quarters  8)

We'll do some interrailing and cycling in Europe in May (Munich on the 31st May my mates). Then in June it'll be Southern Africa for almost the whole month (if there's enough money left!).

I've had a tough year at work (working on a project that I've hated and with a new boss that I clash with) and also at home (caring for my Dad and a whole load of his difficult issues). It's been terrifying to take the plunge and take 5 months unpaid, but having seen my Dad do nothing but work his whole life only to be diagnosed with Alzheimer's the year he "retired" while the business he ran for his whole life went bankrupt... well... life's too fucking short. Might as well take the risks and do the things.  :wave
Above all, I would like to be remembered as a man who was selfless, who strove and worried so that others could share the glory, and who built up a family of people who could hold their heads up high and say 'We're Liverpool'. - Bill Shankly

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,122
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Holidays 2025 - anything sorted yet?
« Reply #100 on: Yesterday at 09:22:48 pm »
Off to South Korea and Japan in March/April. But of a big trip I booked with some inheritance money. REALLY looking forward to it for obvious reasons
Offline Rhi

  • Rhisuscitated
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,140
Re: Holidays 2025 - anything sorted yet?
« Reply #101 on: Yesterday at 09:26:19 pm »
Lots of us off to Japan in 2025 it seems!
Above all, I would like to be remembered as a man who was selfless, who strove and worried so that others could share the glory, and who built up a family of people who could hold their heads up high and say 'We're Liverpool'. - Bill Shankly

Offline ELMO!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,225
Re: Holidays 2025 - anything sorted yet?
« Reply #102 on: Yesterday at 09:39:02 pm »
I was thinking of going to Japan, but decided against it for now I think (also thought about S. Korea and Taiwan), think will go to Istanbul instead.
Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,474
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED (STILL)
Re: Holidays 2025 - anything sorted yet?
« Reply #103 on: Yesterday at 10:04:25 pm »
After my Tenerife trip,
might do a visit to an unvisited nowhere, an island paradise untouched by western eyes...
Benidorm perhaps

How does one pronounce Ma..ga..luff?
Offline harryc

  • ane ;)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,146
  • We All Live in a Red and a White Kop
Re: Holidays 2025 - anything sorted yet?
« Reply #104 on: Yesterday at 10:14:44 pm »
Will be going to India in April starting off in Delhi for 4 nights, day trip to Agra in between then off to Jaipur for 2 nights. Then 3 nights in Amritsar to see the delights of northern India inc the basil fawlty high kicking show at the border with Pakistan.

Hoping to get a game of IPL in as well as my boy is a cricket fan and finishing off in Simla via Chandigarh for 4 nights which personally Im most looking forward to - love hiking in the mountains.
Offline Lisan Al Gaib

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,312
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: Holidays 2025 - anything sorted yet?
« Reply #105 on: Yesterday at 11:33:14 pm »
Spend less time in Delhi and more time in Jaipur, you won't regret it.
Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,586
Re: Holidays 2025 - anything sorted yet?
« Reply #106 on: Today at 05:10:07 am »
Quote from: Rhi on Yesterday at 09:16:45 pm
I'm in the process of booking the first 2 months of a 5 month sabbatical we're taking, starting in Feb (in fact, the last week in Jan as I've got some leave to take too).

So, at the end of Jan I'm taking my Dad to Belgium for a few days with my aunty and uncle.

Then the next 2 and a bit months will be in Asia. The plan is:
China (6 days): Beijing, Xi'an and Chengdu
Taiwan (6 days): Taipei and Shizhuo
Vietnam (15 days): Hanoi, Ha Long Bay, Ninh Binh, Hue, Hoi An, Ho Chi Minh and Phu Quoc
Japan (3 weeks): Tokyo, Hakone, Nikko, Kyoto, Hiroshima, Miyajima, Beppu and Osaka (we also have a few spare days in the Japan itinerary in case we want to do something else too)
A couple of days in Bangkok
Then my partner is heading to India to do some yoga / meditation stuff and I might spend a few days in Laos or Chiang Mai before heading home in time for the CL quarters  8)

We'll do some interrailing and cycling in Europe in May (Munich on the 31st May my mates). Then in June it'll be Southern Africa for almost the whole month (if there's enough money left!).

I've had a tough year at work (working on a project that I've hated and with a new boss that I clash with) and also at home (caring for my Dad and a whole load of his difficult issues). It's been terrifying to take the plunge and take 5 months unpaid, but having seen my Dad do nothing but work his whole life only to be diagnosed with Alzheimer's the year he "retired" while the business he ran for his whole life went bankrupt... well... life's too fucking short. Might as well take the risks and do the things.  :wave

Excellent, sounds like a brilliant year ahead. My youngest wants to do Japan, he'd be dead jealous of you :wave

Don't blame you for doing it, I'm seeing too many people my age and younger pass away, hence we're doing 4 holidays this year.

I'm also taking £50k out of my pension to treat ourselves, mainly in 2026 and 27, one thing I'll be doing is taking the kids to see a MotoGP round abroad. My 14 yr old wants to do the Japan round, but that's not doable, so its going to be the Czech, Austrian or Barcelona races, then Nashville and Barbados with the wife.
Jurgen YNWA
