Ok so there are two schemes in operation - the Easy Access Pass and the Priority Card. The Easy Access pass is aimed at long term illness sufferers such as bowel disease, heart disease etc and will get you a time slot to return to the rides, thatís not the one you want. You want the Priority Card. That gets you almost immediate access onto nearly all rides, and it was an absolute fucking godsend for our ASD daughter who struggles in queues. It took all the worry away from the prospect of days on the parks.Now the Priority Card will get you access for the cardholder plus 4 people for rides, and the cardholder plus 2 people for shows and parades (they have a roped off area for Priority Card holders).If you want priority access for shows and attractions for your whole group then youíll need two priority cards - but thatís achievable. You can use the DLA award as proof of eligibility for the 2 year old, and get yourself an UK Access Card for the 7 year old. Itís £15 for 3 years and gets you free carer tickets and priority access to loads of attractions in the UK. Her ASD diagnosis letter is all the documentation required to get the Access Card and you then use this to get her DLP Priority Card - https://www.accesscard.online/ You apply for the DLP Priority Card up to 1 month before your trip here - https://www.disneylandparis.com/en-gb/guest-services/priority-card/ If you donít need the Priority Card for the shows and parades then the DLA award and one Priority Card will be all you need to get you on the rides as a group, but with one being 2 and the other 7 you may wish to split off for different rides so having 2 cards will help.Any questions mate just ask as I studied the shite out of this before we went