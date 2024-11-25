Booked for Crete at the beginning of July. Never been before.



Had been monitoring both flight and package prices. Almost booked with Loveholidays, who had the exact holiday over £400 cheaper than I'd been able to find 3 weeks ago. To content myself I was getting the best deal possible, I looked at booking separately and found that the TUI flight had dropped in price (now cheaper than anything Sleazy/Ryan/Jet2 were pricing at), went onto Topcashback and found they were offering 30% cashback on Hotels.com as a CyberMonday special.



That knocked another £200 off the overall price. Made up with that.



Need to just sort a UK holiday now that we can take the dog with us on. But there's disagreement between the 4 of us where to go; looking like revisiting either NW Scotland or South Hams.