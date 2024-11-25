« previous next »
Holidays 2025 - anything sorted yet?

Always in a pub barney on christmas eve

Re: Holidays 2025 - anything sorted yet?
November 25, 2024, 06:44:01 pm
Has anyone any experience in getting a priority access pass in Disneyland Paris?

Going in June. Me, the missus and 3 kids.

Youngest kid is 2 and we are in receipt of DLA for him. As he's under 3 he gets a free park pass anyway.
7 year old daughter has Autism, but no DLA.

If we're able to get a priority access pass, is it just for 1 person or does it cover the whole group?
Re: Holidays 2025 - anything sorted yet?
Graeme
November 25, 2024, 08:37:26 pm
I can help you out with this. Went last year and used their scheme. Ill type a more detailed post up tonight.
Re: Holidays 2025 - anything sorted yet?
« Reply #42 on: November 25, 2024, 08:38:03 pm »
Quote from: Graeme on November 25, 2024, 08:37:26 pm
I can help you out with this. Went last year and used their scheme. Ill type a more detailed post up tonight.

Appreciate that, cheers
Graeme
November 25, 2024, 08:53:46 pm
« Reply #43 on: November 25, 2024, 08:53:46 pm »
Ok so there are two schemes in operation - the Easy Access Pass and the Priority Card. The Easy Access pass is aimed at long term illness sufferers such as bowel disease, heart disease etc and will get you a time slot to return to the rides, thats not the one you want. You want the Priority Card. That gets you almost immediate access onto nearly all rides, and it was an absolute fucking godsend for our ASD daughter who struggles in queues. It took all the worry away from the prospect of days on the parks.

Now the Priority Card will get you access for the cardholder plus 4 people for rides, and the cardholder plus 2 people for shows and parades (they have a roped off area for Priority Card holders).

If you want priority access for shows and attractions for your whole group then youll need two priority cards - but thats achievable. You can use the DLA award as proof of eligibility for the 2 year old, and get yourself an UK Access Card for the 7 year old. Its £15 for 3 years and gets you free carer tickets and priority access to loads of attractions in the UK. Her ASD diagnosis letter is all the documentation required to get the Access Card and you then use this to get her DLP Priority Card - https://www.accesscard.online/

You apply for the DLP Priority Card up to 1 month before your trip here - https://www.disneylandparis.com/en-gb/guest-services/priority-card/

If you dont need the Priority Card for the shows and parades then the DLA award and one Priority Card will be all you need to get you on the rides as a group, but with one being 2 and the other 7 you may wish to split off for different rides so having 2 cards will help.

Any questions mate just ask as I studied the shite out of this before we went :D
Re: Holidays 2025 - anything sorted yet?
« Reply #44 on: November 25, 2024, 09:01:16 pm »
Great info there.

We were looking at the access card for the 7 year old last night, but had no idea really what info to write on it so didn't bother proceeding until we looked into it a bit more.
Graeme
November 25, 2024, 09:24:54 pm
« Reply #45 on: November 25, 2024, 09:24:54 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on November 25, 2024, 09:01:16 pm
Great info there.

We were looking at the access card for the 7 year old last night, but had no idea really what info to write on it so didn't bother proceeding until we looked into it a bit more.

All I put was that she struggled in queues and would have meltdowns, attached the ASD diagnosis letter from Alder Hey and submitted that, was accepted later the same day I think and the card sent.
Re: Holidays 2025 - anything sorted yet?
« Reply #46 on: November 25, 2024, 09:48:50 pm »
Quote from: Graeme on November 25, 2024, 09:24:54 pm
All I put was that she struggled in queues and would have meltdowns, attached the ASD diagnosis letter from Alder Hey and submitted that, was accepted later the same day I think and the card sent.

That's more or less what I had written but convinced myself it wouldn't be nearly enough.

Will get another look in the next couple of days and get it submitted.

We're only in the parks for 2 days so really don't fancy spending most of the time queuing.
BarryCrocker
November 25, 2024, 10:29:52 pm
« Reply #47 on: November 25, 2024, 10:29:52 pm »
Dublin in September for another family celebration.

Tossing up between a few days in Florence where I can throw in a 'business' tour or Croatia as I've never been and I grew up in a large Croat community in Sydney.
Graeme
November 25, 2024, 11:01:45 pm
« Reply #48 on: November 25, 2024, 11:01:45 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on November 25, 2024, 09:48:50 pm
That's more or less what I had written but convinced myself it wouldn't be nearly enough.

Will get another look in the next couple of days and get it submitted.

We're only in the parks for 2 days so really don't fancy spending most of the time queuing.

Yeah for 2 days with Priority Card will make the difference between getting round most of the parks and not getting around.
Re: Holidays 2025 - anything sorted yet?
« Reply #49 on: November 26, 2024, 09:09:56 am »
Quote from: Graeme on November 25, 2024, 09:24:54 pm
All I put was that she struggled in queues and would have meltdowns, attached the ASD diagnosis letter from Alder Hey and submitted that, was accepted later the same day I think and the card sent.

Fired the application through at around 11.30 last night and got email confirmation at 8.30 this morning. Great stuff.
Graeme
November 26, 2024, 09:57:35 am
« Reply #50 on: November 26, 2024, 09:57:35 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on November 26, 2024, 09:09:56 am
Fired the application through at around 11.30 last night and got email confirmation at 8.30 this morning. Great stuff.

Excellent :)

So you can apply for two Priority Cards at Disneyland Paris. Do one application for the 2 year old with DLA award as your supporting evidence, and then do a second application for the 7 year old using the Access Card as your evidence. It'll allow you to split off into two groups should you want to for rides and will allow you to watch the shows and parades as one big group.

Take your Priority Card booking confirmations and your supporting evidence to City Hall to collect your cards. As you walk into the park underneath their overhead railway, City Hall is just on the left.

Disneyland Paris is easily the most ASD-friendly place we've ever been to. There's two guides which might be of use....

1. Accessibility Guide which covers all of the mobility side of the park - https://brochure.disneylandparis.com/DGAV/EN/catalogues/common/data/catalogue.pdf

2. The DLP 'Blue Book' which covers the ASD side, gives a full sensory breakdown of every ride and attraction in terms of lights, noise, motion etc - https://brochure.disneylandparis.com/TSA/EN/catalogue/catalogues/common/data/catalogue.pdf
Re: Holidays 2025 - anything sorted yet?
« Reply #51 on: November 26, 2024, 11:01:19 am »
Quote from: Graeme on November 26, 2024, 09:57:35 am
Excellent :)

So you can apply for two Priority Cards at Disneyland Paris. Do one application for the 2 year old with DLA award as your supporting evidence, and then do a second application for the 7 year old using the Access Card as your evidence. It'll allow you to split off into two groups should you want to for rides and will allow you to watch the shows and parades as one big group.

Take your Priority Card booking confirmations and your supporting evidence to City Hall to collect your cards. As you walk into the park underneath their overhead railway, City Hall is just on the left.

Disneyland Paris is easily the most ASD-friendly place we've ever been to. There's two guides which might be of use....

1. Accessibility Guide which covers all of the mobility side of the park - https://brochure.disneylandparis.com/DGAV/EN/catalogues/common/data/catalogue.pdf

2. The DLP 'Blue Book' which covers the ASD side, gives a full sensory breakdown of every ride and attraction in terms of lights, noise, motion etc - https://brochure.disneylandparis.com/TSA/EN/catalogue/catalogues/common/data/catalogue.pdf

Excellent mate, thanks for this. This is going to make things a lot better for us, really appreciate your help.
Ziltoid
November 26, 2024, 11:07:50 am
« Reply #52 on: November 26, 2024, 11:07:50 am »
I think we are doing Naples/Sorrento and a little later Sicily
Santas robbed me shorts
November 26, 2024, 12:56:51 pm
« Reply #53 on: November 26, 2024, 12:56:51 pm »
I'm looking at a weekend away for me and the kids, either 2025, but likely 2026 - we ant to go and watch a MotoGP race abroad, I said I'd take the money out of my pension pot - also said I'd pay for the missus to go away with her mate for the same weekend. Its going to be one of Brno in Czech, Austria, Germany or the Catalunya Round in Barcelona - kids wanna do the Qatar round.
.adam
November 26, 2024, 04:54:18 pm
« Reply #54 on: November 26, 2024, 04:54:18 pm »
Quote from: Ziltoid on November 26, 2024, 11:07:50 am
I think we are doing Naples/Sorrento and a little later Sicily

Loved Naples. It's a bit rough around the edges but has a lot of character. The food is incredible.

I escaped an attempted pickpocket attempt when leaving the train station and also saw an American tourist on the floor with his head bleeding after being relieved of his Rolex. Be careful.

Sorrento is exceptionally busy but is very pretty. I enjoyed all the towns on the Amalfi Coast so you could easily pick another one and use it as a base for exploring.

Some of my friends and family are planning on visiting one of the smaller town for my wife's 40th in a couple of years.

Make sure you watch the new Netflix adaptation of Ripley to get in the mood!
Lidls Christmas Reserve Port
December 4, 2024, 01:26:55 pm
« Reply #55 on: December 4, 2024, 01:26:55 pm »
Booked for Crete at the beginning of July. Never been before.

Had been monitoring both flight and package prices. Almost booked with Loveholidays, who had the exact holiday over £400 cheaper than I'd been able to find 3 weeks ago. To content myself I was getting the best deal possible, I looked at booking separately and found that the TUI flight had dropped in price (now cheaper than anything Sleazy/Ryan/Jet2 were pricing at), went onto Topcashback and found they were offering 30% cashback on Hotels.com as a CyberMonday special.

That knocked another £200 off the overall price. Made up with that.

Need to just sort a UK holiday now that we can take the dog with us on. But there's disagreement between the 4 of us where to go; looking like revisiting either NW Scotland or South Hams.
Santas robbed me shorts
December 5, 2024, 10:09:21 am
« Reply #56 on: December 5, 2024, 10:09:21 am »
Quote from: Lidls Christmas Reserve Port on December  4, 2024, 01:26:55 pm
Booked for Crete at the beginning of July. Never been before.

Had been monitoring both flight and package prices. Almost booked with Loveholidays, who had the exact holiday over £400 cheaper than I'd been able to find 3 weeks ago. To content myself I was getting the best deal possible, I looked at booking separately and found that the TUI flight had dropped in price (now cheaper than anything Sleazy/Ryan/Jet2 were pricing at), went onto Topcashback and found they were offering 30% cashback on Hotels.com as a CyberMonday special.

That knocked another £200 off the overall price. Made up with that.

Need to just sort a UK holiday now that we can take the dog with us on. But there's disagreement between the 4 of us where to go; looking like revisiting either NW Scotland or South Hams.

Where in Crete are you going Nobby?
Lidls Christmas Reserve Port
December 5, 2024, 10:11:29 am
« Reply #57 on: December 5, 2024, 10:11:29 am »
Quote from: Santas robbed me shorts on December  5, 2024, 10:09:21 am
Where in Crete are you going Nobby?


Just down the coast from Rethymno

Santas robbed me shorts
December 5, 2024, 10:49:03 am
« Reply #58 on: December 5, 2024, 10:49:03 am »
Quote from: Lidls Christmas Reserve Port on December  5, 2024, 10:11:29 am

Just down the coast from Rethymno



Ah, that's the other end from where we go, we're staying in Hersonisos in August
Lidls Christmas Reserve Port
December 5, 2024, 12:23:40 pm
« Reply #59 on: December 5, 2024, 12:23:40 pm »
Quote from: Santas robbed me shorts on December  5, 2024, 10:49:03 am
Ah, that's the other end from where we go, we're staying in Hersonisos in August

Well, it's the other side of Heraklion to Hersonissos, but only about 40 miles from the airport (it's not Chania 'other end'). We almost booked a place in Hersonissos, but plumped for our original choice when the price came right down.

Santas robbed me shorts
December 5, 2024, 12:43:14 pm
« Reply #60 on: December 5, 2024, 12:43:14 pm »
Quote from: Lidls Christmas Reserve Port on December  5, 2024, 12:23:40 pm
Well, it's the other side of Heraklion to Hersonissos, but only about 40 miles from the airport (it's not Chania 'other end'). We almost booked a place in Hersonissos, but plumped for our original choice when the price came right down.



You know what I meant.

Crete is lovely, dead hot. If you need a transfer, I can give you the details of who we use, very reliable,  we always get picked up in a Merc Vito.
Lidls Christmas Reserve Port
December 5, 2024, 12:59:04 pm
« Reply #61 on: December 5, 2024, 12:59:04 pm »
Quote from: Santas robbed me shorts on December  5, 2024, 12:43:14 pm
You know what I meant.

Crete is lovely, dead hot. If you need a transfer, I can give you the details of who we use, very reliable,  we always get picked up in a Merc Vito.


I'll PM you!
red-nosed reign-debs
Today at 03:34:16 pm
« Reply #62 on: Today at 03:34:16 pm »
It's far too early for this thread, 2025 I mean,  but we're off to Barbados in November 2028 for my daughter's wedding 😳

How the fuck am I gonna cope with that heat!!!!
Lidls Christmas Reserve Port
Today at 03:42:41 pm
« Reply #63 on: Today at 03:42:41 pm »
Fucking shite airlines.

We booked the ideal flying times (TUI), leaving Crete at 10.15pm. We're all-inc, so could spend the day at the hotel, enjoy free food and drink, leave teatime, only wait a couple of hours at the hellhole that is an airport lounge, be back to pick up our dog from my dad's on the way home for around 1am.

The fucking stinking, twatty wankers have now put our flight back 2 hours, so we'll only get home 3am'ish

No compensation, obviously - just a 'tough shit'.

When these arrogant bastards pull shit like this, they should be forced to refund a chunk of flight costs. It may then stop them treating passengers as cattle.
Santas robbed me shorts
Today at 03:48:14 pm
« Reply #64 on: Today at 03:48:14 pm »
Quote from: red-nosed reign-debs on Today at 03:34:16 pm
It's far too early for this thread, 2025 I mean,  but we're off to Barbados in November 2028 for my daughter's wedding 😳

How the fuck am I gonna cope with that heat!!!!

Get pissed a lot ;D

Barbados is wonderful, we're going back 2027.

When you go, make sure you do the ZR buses and the blue reggae bus if you can, an experience not to be misses - also swim with the turtles - Savvy On The Bay is where we did it from, go to Pebbles Beach to see the race horses being exercised in the sea and Harrisons caves was well worth it. Wendys Sports Bar for Liverpool games if during the season.
A weatherfield winter wonderland
Today at 03:56:08 pm
« Reply #65 on: Today at 03:56:08 pm »
Off to Turkey in July. Will no doubt be far too hot for me and my pasty skin.
red-nosed reign-debs
Today at 04:37:17 pm
« Reply #66 on: Today at 04:37:17 pm »
Quote from: Santas robbed me shorts on Today at 03:48:14 pm
Get pissed a lot ;D

Barbados is wonderful, we're going back 2027.

When you go, make sure you do the ZR buses and the blue reggae bus if you can, an experience not to be misses - also swim with the turtles - Savvy On The Bay is where we did it from, go to Pebbles Beach to see the race horses being exercised in the sea and Harrisons caves was well worth it. Wendys Sports Bar for Liverpool games if during the season.

I hadn't even thought or discussed things to do Rob, it's all been about wedding plans .

I doubt I'll be venturing out of the buildings to be honest except when it's dark, it'll be far too hot 🥵
Graeme
Today at 04:44:46 pm
« Reply #67 on: Today at 04:44:46 pm »
Quote from: Lidls Christmas Reserve Port on Today at 03:42:41 pm
Fucking shite airlines.

We booked the ideal flying times (TUI), leaving Crete at 10.15pm.

Id have to disagree on that one, thats a dreadful flight time for me and partially for the reason thats happened to you, small delay and now youre not home until the early hours.

For our 2025 holiday abroad and generally we always go for an early morning flight out so we can be in the resort for lunchtime, and coming home a lunchtime-ish departure.
Re: Holidays 2025 - anything sorted yet?
« Reply #68 on: Today at 04:55:09 pm »
I spent all my money hopefully in 2026.  Bundoran maybe its the Irish equivalent of Scarborough
