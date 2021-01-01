Not a big fan of the new format. In the groups of four teams, one or two good results for a lesser team meant they had a chance of progressing. Now its just going to be all the bigger clubs getting through.
I'm not sure about that, having no return leg means that a big team can't get their points back when they lose to a minnow. I think we have to let it play out. Right now you have Brest on 6 points, they haven't played anyone that is a high seed, but those points are banked right now.
I think a team like Villa probably has a better chance in this format since a Bayern Munich can't get their points back with a win against Villa in the return leg.
The true dross will really struggle still, but I think there is a chance that teams that would have fallen into the Europa league usually will have a decent chance of progressing.