Hard to know what to make of the league phase at this stage of it. Ultimately I think it will lead to some excitement in weeks 7 and 8 (in fucking January) and there has been some great performances by teams so far.



Is it worth the bloating? Is it better than what was before, which definitely had gone completely stale?



The hardest thing with this new format is looking at the table and getting your head around not everyone is going to play everyone else and then trying to work outhow many points are actually going to be needed to make the top 8. It's interesting and will hopefully increase the longevity of the league stage and have more meaningful games at the league stage draws to a close. One thing I'd like to have seen though was the play-off round of 9-24 be just a one off game at theside who finishes higher in the league, therefore making it more rewarding to finish as high as possible even if you can't make the top 8.