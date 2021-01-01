« previous next »
Author Topic: Champions League Fixtures 01/02 October  (Read 6722 times)

Offline Caligula?

Re: Champions League Fixtures 01/02 October
« Reply #240 on: Yesterday at 10:18:32 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Yesterday at 10:11:40 pm
Bayern are currently top of Bundesliga, 3 points ahead of Leverkusen. Maybe Villa are actually decent? Crazy thought, I know.

Bayern were absolutely awful. And Villa have been outplayed by Wolves and Ipswich in recent weeks. Kompany is a fraud.
Online whtwht

Re: Champions League Fixtures 01/02 October
« Reply #241 on: Yesterday at 10:21:12 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Yesterday at 10:11:40 pm
Bayern are currently top of Bundesliga, 3 points ahead of Leverkusen. Maybe Villa are actually decent? Crazy thought, I know.

Plus they have been playing some decent football too. Leverkusen shouldve been battered in their recent game. I think this is more to thr continued improvement of Villa.
Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: Champions League Fixtures 01/02 October
« Reply #242 on: Yesterday at 10:21:13 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 09:58:35 pm
Who cares. Let them have their moment, doesnt really matter. Seen it described as a famous night, its still only the group stages, cant really ever be that big a deal but its a good win for them.

Agreed. Olympiakos in 2004 is hyped up too much  ;)
Offline TheShanklyGates

Re: Champions League Fixtures 01/02 October
« Reply #243 on: Yesterday at 10:24:03 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 10:18:32 pm
Bayern were absolutely awful. And Villa have been outplayed by Wolves and Ipswich in recent weeks. Kompany is a fraud.

You watched the Bayern game when we were on? :o
Offline Caligula?

Re: Champions League Fixtures 01/02 October
« Reply #244 on: Yesterday at 10:27:31 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Yesterday at 10:24:03 pm
You watched the Bayern game when we were on? :o

Nope but I have seen detailed highlights. Martinez had about one mildly difficult save to make near the end. Doesn't look like Bayern offered anything really.
Offline StevoHimself

Re: Champions League Fixtures 01/02 October
« Reply #245 on: Yesterday at 10:28:48 pm »
Bayern getting everything they deserve for hiring Kompany. Genuinely, what were they thinking?
Offline Kopenhagen

Re: Champions League Fixtures 01/02 October
« Reply #246 on: Yesterday at 10:54:18 pm »
Neuer, lol.
Offline Samie

Re: Champions League Fixtures 01/02 October
« Reply #247 on: Yesterday at 11:00:12 pm »
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Champions League Fixtures 01/02 October
« Reply #248 on: Yesterday at 11:03:19 pm »
Some very good goals in the Leipzig v Juve game. Leipzig blew that with a goal and man advantage.
Offline afc tukrish

Re: Champions League Fixtures 01/02 October
« Reply #249 on: Today at 12:04:49 am »
Quote from: StevoHimself on Yesterday at 10:28:48 pm
Bayern getting everything they deserve for hiring Kompany. Genuinely, what were they thinking?

Hoeness was fully convincent...
Offline In the Name of Klopp

Re: Champions League Fixtures 01/02 October
« Reply #250 on: Today at 02:48:33 am »
Coincidence? I think not ;D

Offline Statto Red

Re: Champions League Fixtures 01/02 October
« Reply #251 on: Today at 06:44:46 am »
Offline baffled

Re: Champions League Fixtures 01/02 October
« Reply #252 on: Today at 08:47:03 am »
Hard to know what to make of the league phase at this stage of it. Ultimately I think it will lead to some excitement in weeks 7 and 8 (in fucking January) and there has been some great performances by teams so far.

Is it worth the bloating? Is it better than what was before, which definitely had gone completely stale?
Offline elsewhere

Re: Champions League Fixtures 01/02 October
« Reply #253 on: Today at 12:10:59 pm »
This is clearly heading to a Liverpool-Aston Villa final. Might as well call it the Benteke Cup this year.
Offline B0151?

Re: Champions League Fixtures 01/02 October
« Reply #254 on: Today at 02:19:08 pm »
It may be stupid but part of the reason i don't mind the new format is because i always thought Champions League being called league was stupid and now at least it has more of that element
Offline B0151?

Re: Champions League Fixtures 01/02 October
« Reply #255 on: Today at 02:21:36 pm »
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 02:19:08 pm
It may be stupid but part of the reason i don't mind the new format is because i always thought Champions League being called league was stupid and now at least it has more of that element

Is this because when the CL was put into the format of groups and not just straight knockouts then that was the element of league being added?

I imagine people werent too happy with that at the time and then that became our standard for Cup formats in football
Offline Fromola

Re: Champions League Fixtures 01/02 October
« Reply #256 on: Today at 04:18:24 pm »
Quote from: baffled on Today at 08:47:03 am
Hard to know what to make of the league phase at this stage of it. Ultimately I think it will lead to some excitement in weeks 7 and 8 (in fucking January) and there has been some great performances by teams so far.

Is it worth the bloating? Is it better than what was before, which definitely had gone completely stale?

The old format was dying on its arse but UEFA (and FIFA) can't just keep on increasing the number of games every season in their competitions. I'd be more for the new format if if it was still 6 games (and then the play off in Jan/Feb for the middle teams which would effectively be like the Europa League round of 32 last season).

So to play 6 games it'd be 2 teams from each pot bar the pot you're in. But UEFA want the Liverpool-Real Madrid type fixtures.
Online disgraced cake

Re: Champions League Fixtures 01/02 October
« Reply #257 on: Today at 04:29:28 pm »
Impressive win for Lille last night. Forgot we have to play them. Could be tricky but no doubt they've raised their game for Madrid. They're never at their best in the groups either.
Online So Howard Philips

Re: Champions League Fixtures 01/02 October
« Reply #258 on: Today at 04:30:59 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 04:29:28 pm
Impressive win for Lille last night. Forgot we have to play them. Could be tricky but no doubt they've raised their game for Madrid. They're never at their best in the groups either.

And teams dont raise their game against us?

And dont forget there are 100,000 Evertonians in Lille, ready to cheer them on against the RS.
Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: Champions League Fixtures 01/02 October
« Reply #259 on: Today at 04:31:41 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 11:03:19 pm
Some very good goals in the Leipzig v Juve game. Leipzig blew that with a goal and man advantage.


Only saw the highlights, but Vlahovic looked brilliant.

Offline thaddeus

Re: Champions League Fixtures 01/02 October
« Reply #260 on: Today at 04:34:48 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 04:18:24 pm
The old format was dying on its arse but UEFA (and FIFA) can't just keep on increasing the number of games every season in their competitions. I'd be more for the new format if if it was still 6 games (and then the play off in Jan/Feb for the middle teams which would effectively be like the Europa League round of 32 last season).

So to play 6 games it'd be 2 teams from each pot bar the pot you're in. But UEFA want the Liverpool-Real Madrid type fixtures.
But those fixtures are almost meaningless as, most seasons, both teams will progress anyway irrespective of that one result.  The same is true for all the major clubs.

In previous seasons there always seemed to be a group of death which added a bit of jeopardy.  Was it last season or the one before where Bayern, Barca and Inter were in the same group with Barca being eliminated?  Actually... I guess that's the exact scenario UEFA were trying to avoid happening.
Online Lynndenberries

Re: Champions League Fixtures 01/02 October
« Reply #261 on: Today at 04:42:00 pm »
I wonder if we will see more of the historically big sides struggle in the new format. I think the old format really catered to Pot 1 teams.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Champions League Fixtures 01/02 October
« Reply #262 on: Today at 04:56:41 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 04:31:41 pm

Only saw the highlights, but Vlahovic looked brilliant.



Yeah, I thought he was a big donkey (without ever having seen him!) but they were two very good finishes.
Online Booze And Glory

Re: Champions League Fixtures 01/02 October
« Reply #263 on: Today at 05:25:29 pm »
Quote from: baffled on Today at 08:47:03 am
Hard to know what to make of the league phase at this stage of it. Ultimately I think it will lead to some excitement in weeks 7 and 8 (in fucking January) and there has been some great performances by teams so far.

Is it worth the bloating? Is it better than what was before, which definitely had gone completely stale?

The hardest thing with this new format is looking at the table and getting your head around not everyone is going to play everyone else and then trying to work out
how many points are actually going to be needed to make the top 8. It's interesting and will hopefully increase the longevity of the league stage and have more meaningful games at the league stage draws to a close. One thing I'd like to have seen though was the play-off round of 9-24 be just a one off game at the
side who finishes higher in the league, therefore making it more rewarding to finish as high as possible even if you can't make the top 8.
Online JRed

Re: Champions League Fixtures 01/02 October
« Reply #264 on: Today at 05:43:29 pm »
Not a big fan of the new format. In the groups of four teams, one or two good results for a lesser team meant they had a chance of progressing. Now its just going to be all the bigger clubs getting through.
Online spartan2785

Re: Champions League Fixtures 01/02 October
« Reply #265 on: Today at 06:55:55 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 05:43:29 pm
Not a big fan of the new format. In the groups of four teams, one or two good results for a lesser team meant they had a chance of progressing. Now its just going to be all the bigger clubs getting through.

I'm not sure about that, having no return leg means that a big team can't get their points back when they lose to a minnow.  I think we have to let it play out.  Right now you have Brest on 6 points, they haven't played anyone that is a high seed, but those points are banked right now.

I think a team like Villa probably has a better chance in this format since a Bayern Munich can't get their points back with a win against Villa in the return leg. 

The true dross will really struggle still, but I think there is a chance that teams that would have fallen into the Europa league usually will have a decent chance of progressing.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Champions League Fixtures 01/02 October
« Reply #266 on: Today at 07:28:44 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 05:43:29 pm
Not a big fan of the new format. In the groups of four teams, one or two good results for a lesser team meant they had a chance of progressing. Now its just going to be all the bigger clubs getting through.


I think it gives them more of a chance doesnt it? Say a middling side beats the two pot 4s and picks up a win and draw elsewhere theyre probably comfortably getting though to the knock out rounds. A Pot 1 side like us plays 2 other pot 1s. Lose both and theyre a bit up against it.
