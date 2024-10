My problem with the new format is that there's no reverse fixture. Part of the fun was a team getting a drubbing and then matching up again a few weeks later. Or the strategic element of knowing you had to beat your main rival in the group at home because they'd probably beat you in the away fixture.



Celtic won't have a chance to avenge their hammering at Dortmund - although they might be relieved considering how bad they were last night. PSG can shrug their shoulders at being outplayed at Arsenal and focus on PSV and Atletico instead. It's all just a bit disconnected.