« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 [5]   Go Down

Author Topic: Champions League Fixtures 01/02 October  (Read 3215 times)

Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,982
Re: Champions League Fixtures 01/02 October
« Reply #160 on: Today at 09:59:07 pm »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 09:57:41 pm
Doesnt feel like the elite competition that it was intended to be. Just a bunch of European teams playing regularly.

Its a far cry from the best of the best competition that Bob won 3 times - which makes his record even more splendid.

There's no magic, I remember I'd check the results of the other matches in our pool to see if we needed to draw away etc. It's such a weird format.
Logged

Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,305
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Champions League Fixtures 01/02 October
« Reply #161 on: Today at 09:59:09 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 09:56:59 pm
I was thinking just this, Girona is our "easiest" game? They are half decent, yet cheaty get a name I can't even pronounce.

Le chien et le canard.
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,114
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Fixtures 01/02 October
« Reply #162 on: Today at 10:00:52 pm »
Having so many one-sided games shows that the competition is too big. Maybe tomorrow,  they'll increase it to 60 teams to pocket more TV dosh.

It just makes it incredibly boring. Personally, I don't watch a lot of games apart from ours because it's really monotonous.  I watch the other games on and off or on the side.

Less is more.
Logged

Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,982
Re: Champions League Fixtures 01/02 October
« Reply #163 on: Today at 10:03:22 pm »
Logged

Offline Andar

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,711
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Fixtures 01/02 October
« Reply #164 on: Today at 10:04:15 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 09:56:59 pm
I was thinking just this, Girona is our "easiest" game? They are half decent, yet cheaty get a name I can't even pronounce.

Slo-van Brat-uh-sla-vuh
Logged

Offline A Complete Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,554
Re: Champions League Fixtures 01/02 October
« Reply #165 on: Today at 10:05:10 pm »
It's sad in a way that even bang average premier league sides would be better than champions from other countries. The competition is a massive farce now
Logged
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Offline Andar

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,711
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Fixtures 01/02 October
« Reply #166 on: Today at 10:06:27 pm »
Rodgers needs to learn how to park the bus in these away games. He takes far too many beatings in Europe.
Logged

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,182
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Champions League Fixtures 01/02 October
« Reply #167 on: Today at 10:09:02 pm »
French club football for such a big country of football fans is absolutely embarrassing amd always has been

It's a really weird phenomenon
Logged
If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly

Jurgen Klopp

Online 1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,500
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: Champions League Fixtures 01/02 October
« Reply #168 on: Today at 10:09:48 pm »
Another big problem is that lower level European leagues are becoming even less competitive as the money earned by their top sides from getting caned in the champions league ensures they continue to dominate. See Celtic in Scotland, Dinamo Zagreb in Croatia, Red Star in Serbia, Slovan Bratislava in Slovakia, Sheriff in Moldova and so on. The money isn't nearly enough to help them progess in Europe so we get non-competitive European Leagues AND non-competitive European cup games. Nice one UEFA.
Logged

Offline A Complete Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,554
Re: Champions League Fixtures 01/02 October
« Reply #169 on: Today at 10:12:11 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 10:09:02 pm
French club football for such a big country of football fans is absolutely embarrassing amd always has been

It's a really weird phenomenon

They export most of their top talent but yeah it is very bizarre given how popular it is there.
Logged
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Online btroom

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 364
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Fixtures 01/02 October
« Reply #170 on: Today at 10:12:38 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 09:36:16 pm
To be fair Bologna are currently 13th in Serie A and Girona 12th in La Liga.

Thats the definition of dross by CL standards.

Both of them saving their very best prime barca act against us though
Logged

Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,982
Re: Champions League Fixtures 01/02 October
« Reply #171 on: Today at 10:12:44 pm »
Quote from: Andar on Today at 10:04:15 pm
Slo-van Brat-uh-sla-vuh

Cheers
Logged

Online btroom

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 364
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Fixtures 01/02 October
« Reply #172 on: Today at 10:14:24 pm »
Also can we please stop acting like group games were any better before this format  ;D
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,114
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Fixtures 01/02 October
« Reply #173 on: Today at 10:14:48 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 10:09:02 pm
French club football for such a big country of football fans is absolutely embarrassing amd always has been

It's a really weird phenomenon
It's a combination of the low TV revenue and strict financial controls.
Logged

Offline thegoodfella

  • makes reindeer pizza
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,471
  • ...siempre es posible
Re: Champions League Fixtures 01/02 October
« Reply #174 on: Today at 10:15:16 pm »
Hmm this is a bit shit...
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,114
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Fixtures 01/02 October
« Reply #175 on: Today at 10:16:22 pm »
Quote from: btroom on Today at 10:14:24 pm
Also can we please stop acting like group games were any better before this format  ;D
The group games were more exciting especially groups of death. It got stale but the current is worse and is simply another money grab.

United going out in an "easy" group last year shiwed that 1/2 bad results and a team is up against it. Now,  it's even more predictable.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:18:50 pm by MonsLibpool »
Logged

Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,305
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Champions League Fixtures 01/02 October
« Reply #176 on: Today at 10:18:53 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 10:14:48 pm
It's a combination of the low TV revenue and strict financial controls.

Yep!

And the French really don't like millionaires. (I'm generalising).

The tax system here doesn't favour millionaires, billionaires, those that deal in stocks and shares, etc. (Unlike the UK).

It's very much a republic. And everything is regulated.
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,443
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Fixtures 01/02 October
« Reply #177 on: Today at 10:20:48 pm »
Quote from: btroom on Today at 10:14:24 pm
Also can we please stop acting like group games were any better before this format  ;D

Im not really sure where I stand on this debate, I was very much against the change in format but Ive softened on it a bit since its started.

That said, groups frequently had matches where big teams could end up getting knocked out - that happened to us twice in recent memory (vs Napoli and Salzburg) so it will be interesting to see whether that happens with this format.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,114
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Fixtures 01/02 October
« Reply #178 on: Today at 10:20:58 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 10:18:53 pm
Yep!

And the French really don't like millionaires. (I'm generalising).

The tax system here doesn't favour millionaires, billionaires, those that deal in stocks and shares, etc. (Unlike the UK).

It's very much a republic.
Yeah, the tax system is something else... but the social system is quite robust.

Generally , the French are more strict when it comes to regulation not just in football. I like it because there's more equality (at least to an extent) and money isn't everything.
Logged

Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,305
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Champions League Fixtures 01/02 October
« Reply #179 on: Today at 10:24:08 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 10:20:58 pm
Yeah, the tax system is something else... but the social system is quite robust.

Generally , the French are more strict when it comes to regulation not just in football. I like it because there's more equality (at least to an extent) and money isn't everything.

That's one of the reasons I moved here.

(The roads were another).
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,114
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Fixtures 01/02 October
« Reply #180 on: Today at 10:27:48 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 10:24:08 pm
That's one of the reasons I moved here.

(The roads were another).
LOL. Things are really different considering how close it is to the UK.

In France, teams like Everton would have been thrown out of the league instantly for not complying.
Logged

Offline KevLFC

  • Doesn't know the offside laws
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,745
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Fixtures 01/02 October
« Reply #181 on: Today at 10:27:48 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 10:20:48 pm
Im not really sure where I stand on this debate, I was very much against the change in format but Ive softened on it a bit since its started.

That said, groups frequently had matches where big teams could end up getting knocked out - that happened to us twice in recent memory (vs Napoli and Salzburg) so it will be interesting to see whether that happens with this format.

It's hard for the likes of us or any decent team to get knocked out really. In the old group stage there was a few tricky games to get through but now you have to be really shit to not make the playoffs.
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,051
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Champions League Fixtures 01/02 October
« Reply #182 on: Today at 10:32:46 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 10:09:02 pm
French club football for such a big country of football fans is absolutely embarrassing amd always has been

It's a really weird phenomenon

There's a lack of big clubs as well. PSG didn't even exist until the 1970s and were a bit of a joke until the Qatar takeover.

Marseille are big, but have flattered to deceive most of their history, did win the CL once though, only French team to do so.

Other than that there's not a lot there. Lille and Brest in the CL this year.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Caligula?

  • Most Negative poster on site, Moan, Moan, Moan, Liverpool are shite... Does he ever stop
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,029
  • SPQR
Re: Champions League Fixtures 01/02 October
« Reply #183 on: Today at 10:43:08 pm »
Yeah this new format is absolutely rubbish
Logged

Offline A Complete Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,554
Re: Champions League Fixtures 01/02 October
« Reply #184 on: Today at 10:45:02 pm »
Logged
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,114
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Fixtures 01/02 October
« Reply #185 on: Today at 10:47:10 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:32:46 pm
There's a lack of big clubs as well. PSG didn't even exist until the 1970s and were a bit of a joke until the Qatar takeover.

Marseille are big, but have flattered to deceive most of their history, did win the CL once though, only French team to do so.

Other than that there's not a lot there. Lille and Brest in the CL this year.
Marseille's CL win was tarnished by matchfixing. They were strong enough to continue competing and possibly win more but that scandal did them a lot of damage.

Saint Etienne weren't bad in the 70's. Ultimately, football is down to money and French teams can't keep their best players.

In the past, Serie A teams were more competitive because of money but the bubble burst because some teams were overly reliant on corrupt owners.

Ajax was competitive before the Bosman rule (still a financial issue).

Madrid are competitive because of money and Barcelona are not as competitive because of money issues. Bayern have a monopoly in their league.

At the end of the day, it's the teams that makes the most money and pay the best wages that can win it- English teams, Madrid, Bayern and maybe Barcelona . The rest are just there to make up the numbers.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:54:10 pm by MonsLibpool »
Logged

Online keano7

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,924
  • Alonso follows it in!
Re: Champions League Fixtures 01/02 October
« Reply #186 on: Today at 10:50:44 pm »
They should either make it the Top 16 automatically qualify or the Top 10 and then 11th-18th in 4 play off games if theyre really arsed about extra money.

Theres no jeopardy for the big clubs to finish in the Top 24 unless they have a complete stinker of a league campaign. The most established club likely to miss out is AC Milan but theyre hardly a big dog anymore despite their run to the semi final in 2023.
Logged
"Can't wait for this one me mates picking me up in a van"

Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,305
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Champions League Fixtures 01/02 October
« Reply #187 on: Today at 10:56:25 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:32:46 pm
There's a lack of big clubs as well. PSG didn't even exist until the 1970s and were a bit of a joke until the Qatar takeover.

Marseille are big, but have flattered to deceive most of their history, did win the CL once though, only French team to do so.

Other than that there's not a lot there. Lille and Brest in the CL this year.

In my area Rugby and Handball are more popular than football.

I'm 3 hours away (in three different directions) from a decent team.

Covid (the finances) killed off a load of lower league clubs sadly.
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,305
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Champions League Fixtures 01/02 October
« Reply #188 on: Today at 10:58:58 pm »
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online jckliew

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,462
Re: Champions League Fixtures 01/02 October
« Reply #189 on: Today at 11:07:54 pm »
Pep's suffering
Logged
My 12yr old son asked me: Is Blackburn a Racist name?
Pages: 1 2 3 4 [5]   Go Up
« previous next »
 