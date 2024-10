18 fixtures and hardly any are intriguing. Villa versus Bayern could be interesting, maybe Leipzig vs Juventus, Benfica vs Atletico, and Arsenal vs PSG (which is a bit crap) at a push. Multiple mismatches and 'who cares?' games. Obviously, our game is interesting to us but we should give Bologna a hiding if we're honest.



Itís not just the changes or the competition itself. There are fewer clubs at the level required to win it than ever. That is due to the money being too concentrated in fewer clubs. In days gone by all of the Italian clubs would have been potential winners, Rarely are they good enough anymore. The Spanish teams other than Real have fallen away a bit. The Dutch and French had teams that could win or at least go far.As ever it all comes back to money and players going where it is rather than wanting to play and have a career or leave a legacy somewhere. All this means that games such as us v AC Milan which is a massive fixture Just donít seem such a big deal anymore