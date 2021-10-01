Brest couldn't have started these first games much better, given themselves a real chance of qualification now.



Salzburg couldn't have started much worse. They could finish on eight defeats. They've only played Sparta/Brest but if you look at their final four games in it they could face similar poundings. Would have been better off in the Europa League.



I don't have anything against Pep, no reason too, but I remember thinking when he went there that he'd probably play with the youngest possible squad he could do, and lo and behold he has. There's no philosophy behind that for me, he's obviously done it deliberately to try and make it seem as if he's punching above the odds, despite having so much more in the way of resources than other Austrian clubs. I know they're a bit of a no mark club but could you really get behind that as a fan? I don't get it myself.



I suspect Pep will become a renowned manager for working with those type of clubs, who want to play youngsters, but I'd be surprised if he could ever break out of that and do it at a top level where there's real expectations to win things right away.