Champions League Fixtures 01/02 October

Re: Champions League Fixtures 01/02 October
Reply #40 on: Today at 06:55:16 pm
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 06:53:49 pm
Why isn't the Amazon stream up? Says 6.30.
mine says anywhere between 1pm-9pm :)
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Re: Champions League Fixtures 01/02 October
Reply #41 on: Today at 07:02:27 pm
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 06:53:49 pm
Why isn't the Amazon stream up? Says 6.30.
It's on now.
Re: Champions League Fixtures 01/02 October
Reply #42 on: Today at 07:12:05 pm
School boy defending
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Re: Champions League Fixtures 01/02 October
Reply #43 on: Today at 07:13:15 pm
And that's that. Kids defending like school kids.
Re: Champions League Fixtures 01/02 October
Reply #44 on: Today at 07:15:50 pm
Pep seems to be doing ok in the league but CL :/ thought they'd be a bit better than this
Re: Champions League Fixtures 01/02 October
Reply #45 on: Today at 07:16:22 pm
not a great squad Salzburg have but i dont think Pep as our manager would have went well
Re: Champions League Fixtures 01/02 October
Reply #46 on: Today at 07:16:50 pm
Not surprised the crowd havent turned up thats awful
Re: Champions League Fixtures 01/02 October
Reply #47 on: Today at 07:19:23 pm
Terrible keeping.
Re: Champions League Fixtures 01/02 October
Reply #48 on: Today at 07:20:00 pm
The last time I saw a Brest triple was watching Total Recall.
Re: Champions League Fixtures 01/02 October
Reply #49 on: Today at 07:21:05 pm
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 07:15:50 pm
Pep seems to be doing ok in the league but CL :/ thought they'd be a bit better than this

From what I've seen (admittedly not the whole match) they've played ok. Awful defensively though.
Re: Champions League Fixtures 01/02 October
Reply #50 on: Today at 07:22:56 pm
Mad some people wanted him as our manager.
Re: Champions League Fixtures 01/02 October
Reply #51 on: Today at 07:23:47 pm
Didn't expect this from Brest, he isn't going to last much longer.
Re: Champions League Fixtures 01/02 October
Reply #52 on: Today at 07:23:53 pm
Blimey!  :o
Re: Champions League Fixtures 01/02 October
Reply #53 on: Today at 07:24:27 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 07:20:00 pm
The last time I saw a Brest triple was watching Total Recall.

😁

At least weve got 15 mins of Bajcetic Im sure he can turn it round
Re: Champions League Fixtures 01/02 October
Reply #54 on: Today at 07:33:48 pm
Lijnders isnt a manager. Hes simply too annoying to be. Its that simple.
Re: Champions League Fixtures 01/02 October
Reply #55 on: Today at 07:34:22 pm
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 07:23:47 pm
Didn't expect this from Brest, he isn't going to last much longer.

Who? pep?


They are in 3rd in their league with 2 games in hand - 3 pts behind.
Re: Champions League Fixtures 01/02 October
Reply #56 on: Today at 07:35:54 pm
Ducked out to the gym for a couple quick bench sets, return home to Pep's lads leaking goals...

Just one game, very young squad, etc., etc. ...

But the ability to defend individually and collectively does matter. Sometimes, I got the feeling that Pep gets so caught up in the style of play and individual player development parts of coaching that there is some neglect over the proletarian and necessary defensive piece...
Re: Champions League Fixtures 01/02 October
Reply #57 on: Today at 07:40:22 pm
Signing your former players always a bad sign. just ask ten hag
Re: Champions League Fixtures 01/02 October
Reply #58 on: Today at 07:48:26 pm
Brest couldn't have started these first games much better, given themselves a real chance of qualification now.

Salzburg couldn't have started much worse. They could finish on eight defeats. They've only played Sparta/Brest but if you look at their final four games in it they could face similar poundings. Would have been better off in the Europa League.

I don't have anything against Pep, no reason too, but I remember thinking when he went there that he'd probably play with the youngest possible squad he could do, and lo and behold he has. There's no philosophy behind that for me, he's obviously done it deliberately to try and make it seem as if he's punching above the odds, despite having so much more in the way of resources than other Austrian clubs. I know they're a bit of a no mark club but could you really get behind that as a fan? I don't get it myself.

I suspect Pep will become a renowned manager for working with those type of clubs, who want to play youngsters, but I'd be surprised if he could ever break out of that and do it at a top level where there's real expectations to win things right away.
Re: Champions League Fixtures 01/02 October
Reply #59 on: Today at 07:53:47 pm
Re: Champions League Fixtures 01/02 October
Reply #60 on: Today at 07:53:48 pm
Thought Brest would be a soft touch to be honest.
Re: Champions League Fixtures 01/02 October
Reply #61 on: Today at 07:55:16 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 07:33:48 pm
Lijnders isnt a manager. Hes simply too annoying to be. Its that simple.

I'd worry more tactically. Last couple of seasons we were often tactically flawed. It was more man-management, force of will and motivation that saw us through last season until we hit the wall. We had no solidity at all.

Re: Champions League Fixtures 01/02 October
Reply #62 on: Today at 08:06:10 pm
Fuck me, this must be the worst side PSG have put out since the oil money
Re: Champions League Fixtures 01/02 October
Reply #63 on: Today at 08:06:12 pm
Any Arsenal v PSG links? Im on holiday in a bar with no TV  ;D
Re: Champions League Fixtures 01/02 October
Reply #64 on: Today at 08:06:37 pm
Penalty Dortmund
Re: Champions League Fixtures 01/02 October
Reply #65 on: Today at 08:07:30 pm
Can He Score

Yes He can
Re: Champions League Fixtures 01/02 October
Reply #66 on: Today at 08:07:49 pm
Quote from: newterp on Today at 07:34:22 pm
Who? pep?


They are in 3rd in their league with 2 games in hand - 3 pts behind.

Nobody, not even they themselves, care about the Austrian league
Re: Champions League Fixtures 01/02 October
Reply #67 on: Today at 08:07:57 pm
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 08:06:12 pm
Any Arsenal v PSG links? Im on holiday in a bar with no TV  ;D

https://cricfree.live/live/supersports-premier-league
Re: Champions League Fixtures 01/02 October
Reply #68 on: Today at 08:08:32 pm
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 07:53:48 pm
Thought Brest would be a soft touch to be honest.

*snigger* :D
Re: Champions League Fixtures 01/02 October
Reply #69 on: Today at 08:09:03 pm
Re: Champions League Fixtures 01/02 October
Reply #70 on: Today at 08:10:01 pm
Wow Celtic Level
Re: Champions League Fixtures 01/02 October
Reply #71 on: Today at 08:10:39 pm
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 07:53:48 pm
Thought Brest would be a soft touch to be honest.



 ;D
Re: Champions League Fixtures 01/02 October
Reply #72 on: Today at 08:10:48 pm
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 08:06:10 pm
Fuck me, this must be the worst side PSG have put out since the oil money
Qatar have lost interest after the world cup. They are scaling back now.
Re: Champions League Fixtures 01/02 October
Reply #73 on: Today at 08:11:22 pm
Bloody hell, the Dortmund - Celtic match is ace!
Re: Champions League Fixtures 01/02 October
Reply #74 on: Today at 08:11:34 pm
Re: Champions League Fixtures 01/02 October
Reply #75 on: Today at 08:11:56 pm
Wow Another Goal

2-1 Dortmund
Re: Champions League Fixtures 01/02 October
Reply #76 on: Today at 08:12:30 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 07:33:48 pm
Lijnders isnt a manager. Hes simply too annoying to be. Its that simple.
[/quote

I would take Klopp's assessment on Pep rather than yours.
Re: Champions League Fixtures 01/02 October
Reply #77 on: Today at 08:12:34 pm
Quote from: Boston Bosox on Today at 08:11:56 pm
Wow Another Goal

2-1 Dortmund

Not a bad game this.
Re: Champions League Fixtures 01/02 October
Reply #78 on: Today at 08:12:39 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 08:10:48 pm
Qatar have lost interest after the world cup. They are scaling back now.

Yeah I think they're trying a different approach. Throwing money at it didn't work did it
Re: Champions League Fixtures 01/02 October
Reply #79 on: Today at 08:13:14 pm
