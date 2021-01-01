« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 [4] 5   Go Down

Author Topic: Liverpool vs Bologna (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 2nd October  (Read 7124 times)

Offline Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,228
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: Liverpool vs Bologna (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 2nd October
« Reply #120 on: Today at 06:23:39 pm »
Quote from: smutchin on Today at 06:21:05 pm
Just realised the game is tonight and I'm having spaghetti bolognese for dinner.

It's an omen. Or something. Probably.

Enjoy!

Bit of Parmesan on the top? Garlic bread? Cheeky side salad?
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,853
Re: Liverpool vs Bologna (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 2nd October
« Reply #121 on: Today at 06:27:44 pm »
Quote from: smutchin on Today at 06:21:05 pm
Just realised the game is tonight and I'm having spaghetti bolognese for dinner.

It's an omen. Or something. Probably.

Somewhere in Bologna, Smutchinelli will be sitting down to a bowl of scouse.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Online smutchin

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,114
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool vs Bologna (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 2nd October
« Reply #122 on: Today at 06:28:28 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 06:23:39 pm
Enjoy!

Bit of Parmesan on the top? Garlic bread? Cheeky side salad?

Oh yes, all of the above!
Logged

Offline Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,228
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: Liverpool vs Bologna (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 2nd October
« Reply #123 on: Today at 06:30:57 pm »
Quote from: smutchin on Today at 06:28:28 pm
Oh yes, all of the above!


Nice one.

Spag Bol is up there in dinners for me. Proper Champions League quality dinner. Easily Top 5. Normally Top 3.
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,047
Re: Liverpool vs Bologna (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 2nd October
« Reply #124 on: Today at 06:36:01 pm »
Quote from: smutchin on Today at 06:21:05 pm
Just realised the game is tonight and I'm having spaghetti bolognese for dinner.

It's an omen. Or something. Probably.

did the pasta spell out "666"?
Logged

Offline Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,228
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: Liverpool vs Bologna (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 2nd October
« Reply #125 on: Today at 06:37:05 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 06:13:40 pm
Jota won't start with his previous injury record imo


Forgot about that.

Maybe 4-5 changes tonight then
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Online mullyred94

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,918
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Liverpool vs Bologna (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 2nd October
« Reply #126 on: Today at 06:41:21 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 06:36:01 pm
did the pasta spell out "666"?

999

Nunez hattrick
Logged

Online smutchin

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,114
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool vs Bologna (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 2nd October
« Reply #127 on: Today at 06:45:42 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 06:30:57 pm
Nice one.

Spag Bol is up there in dinners for me. Proper Champions League quality dinner. Easily Top 5. Normally Top 3.

 :champ

This could be a thing - Champions League dinners. Would have been osso bucco for the Milan game. Need to start thinking through the menu for the rest of the fixtures. Leipziger Allerlei looks a bit boring, must be a better option there.
Logged

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,186
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Liverpool vs Bologna (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 2nd October
« Reply #128 on: Today at 06:45:47 pm »
Samie??
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 96,448
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Liverpool vs Bologna (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 2nd October
« Reply #129 on: Today at 06:46:12 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 06:45:47 pm
Samie??
Where is the wee little fucker?
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online smutchin

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,114
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool vs Bologna (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 2nd October
« Reply #130 on: Today at 06:47:10 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 06:36:01 pm
did the pasta spell out "666"?

Yep - signifying six assists for Trent. You heard it here first.
« Last Edit: Today at 06:50:48 pm by smutchin »
Logged

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,920
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: Liverpool vs Bologna (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 2nd October
« Reply #131 on: Today at 06:48:54 pm »
Rob so in
Jota fine
Nunez fine

Nunez starting in for jota
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,047
Re: Liverpool vs Bologna (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 2nd October
« Reply #132 on: Today at 06:48:55 pm »
TEAM?
Logged

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,920
  • Seis Veces
Re: Liverpool vs Bologna (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 2nd October
« Reply #133 on: Today at 06:49:10 pm »
Same team? Love it. Hopefully can make the changes if we go ahead.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 10 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 96,448
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Liverpool vs Bologna (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 2nd October
« Reply #134 on: Today at 06:49:12 pm »
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,484
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Liverpool vs Bologna (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 2nd October
« Reply #135 on: Today at 06:51:52 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:49:12 pm

Fuckin hate this new position based format give me number order any day
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,307
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool vs Bologna (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 2nd October
« Reply #136 on: Today at 06:52:54 pm »
We really dont like to rotate do we, would have made sense to make some signings then.
Logged

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,484
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Liverpool vs Bologna (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 2nd October
« Reply #137 on: Today at 06:52:56 pm »
Strong as you like. No fuckin about get this done reds

Whats the bench?
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Online 1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,505
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: Liverpool vs Bologna (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 2nd October
« Reply #138 on: Today at 06:52:57 pm »
Can't understand the lack of changes. Bologna are a very poor side. They even failed to beat Shakhtar away who are getting pumped by Atalanta.

We have a tough away at 12:30 on Saturday so at least half the outfield players for that will play a full 90 tonight. league Cup line up was probably a bit much but 4-5 changes could have been made IMO.
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,447
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Liverpool vs Bologna (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 2nd October
« Reply #139 on: Today at 06:53:07 pm »
No time for rotation, Slot just wants to get these points on the board asap  ;D

Logged

Online Dougle

  • and the bleu cat!
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,254
Re: Liverpool vs Bologna (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 2nd October
« Reply #140 on: Today at 06:53:32 pm »
Quote from: smutchin on Today at 06:21:05 pm
Just realised the game is tonight and I'm having spaghetti bolognese for dinner.

It's an omen. Or something. Probably.

Just got stung on the big toe by a dying wasp who was hibernating in my new shoes ... F*ck that for an omen ...
Logged

Online rocco

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,529
  • ⭐️⭐️⭐️6 Times Baby ⭐️⭐️⭐️
Re: Liverpool vs Bologna (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 2nd October
« Reply #141 on: Today at 06:53:42 pm »
Subs: Jaros, Kelleher, Gomez, Endo, Jones, Gakpo, Jota, Tsimikas, Quansah, Morton, Bradley, Nyoni.
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,004
Re: Liverpool vs Bologna (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 2nd October
« Reply #142 on: Today at 06:53:48 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 06:51:52 pm
Fuckin hate this new position based format give me number order any day

Alright Patrick Bateman..
Logged

Online Cafe De Paris

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,068
  • Up the Red Men
Re: Liverpool vs Bologna (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 2nd October
« Reply #143 on: Today at 06:54:05 pm »
Good to see a full strength team. We want it.
Logged
LFC a bastion of invincibility.

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,004
Re: Liverpool vs Bologna (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 2nd October
« Reply #144 on: Today at 06:54:59 pm »
Quote from: rocco on Today at 06:53:42 pm
Subs: Jaros, Kelleher, Gomez, Endo, Jones, Gakpo, Jota, Tsimikas, Quansah, Morton, Bradley, Nyoni.

Good to see Jota on the bench, you always worry when players miss training we'd then not see them for 3 months.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,704
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Liverpool vs Bologna (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 2nd October
« Reply #145 on: Today at 06:55:32 pm »
No rotation and we play at 12.30 on Saturday
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,147
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool vs Bologna (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 2nd October
« Reply #146 on: Today at 06:56:22 pm »
Man hates rotating  ;D hopefully doesn't bite us on the arse at a later date!
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,445
  • Dutch Class
Re: Liverpool vs Bologna (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 2nd October
« Reply #147 on: Today at 06:57:49 pm »
Very surprised we haven't rotated more. We really should be beating these regardless
Logged

Online StL-Dono

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,054
  • thank you Ian Rush
Re: Liverpool vs Bologna (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 2nd October
« Reply #148 on: Today at 06:59:04 pm »
Ugh....     Really?  Same XI?   
Logged

Online DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,301
Re: Liverpool vs Bologna (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 2nd October
« Reply #149 on: Today at 06:59:44 pm »
Presume the intention is to start well and try and put the game to bed. He's not taking these lightly.
Logged

Online smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,312
Re: Liverpool vs Bologna (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 2nd October
« Reply #150 on: Today at 07:00:25 pm »
Slot doesn't rotate. Training is less intense, as is our playing style.
Logged

Online bird_lfc

  • Would much rather have a good wank than get behind the team. Champion of Luke Shaws reputation.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,966
  • JFT96
Re: Liverpool vs Bologna (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 2nd October
« Reply #151 on: Today at 07:02:53 pm »
I love seeing strongest side but I can see why people expected changes

Is chiesa injured?
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 96,448
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Liverpool vs Bologna (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 2nd October
« Reply #152 on: Today at 07:06:37 pm »
Quote from: StL-Dono on Today at 06:59:04 pm
Ugh....     Really?  Same XI?   
No. Its not.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online DonkeyWan

  • ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,004
  • I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: Liverpool vs Bologna (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 2nd October
« Reply #153 on: Today at 07:06:50 pm »
Quote from: bird_lfc on Today at 07:02:53 pm
I love seeing strongest side but I can see why people expected changes

Is chiesa injured?
yep
Logged
Beatings will continue until morale improves...

Online jonkrux

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,161
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool vs Bologna (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 2nd October
« Reply #154 on: Today at 07:07:12 pm »
Surely we should be changing the side up a bit?! Players will likely be fucked by mid December
Logged

Online mullyred94

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,918
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Liverpool vs Bologna (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 2nd October
« Reply #155 on: Today at 07:07:28 pm »
Hopefully 3,4 up by 60 and make some changes im guessing is the plan
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,629
  • JFT 97
Re: Liverpool vs Bologna (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 2nd October
« Reply #156 on: Today at 07:07:42 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 07:00:25 pm
Slot doesn't rotate. Training is less intense, as is our playing style.

Our games have been really intense, we have lacked control and players are making lots of high intensity sprints. We have played teams in the bottom half of the table almost exclusively plus West Ham and Milan and are averaging around 2-3  % less possession than under Klopp.

We may well transition to a higher possession, more control side under Arne but it certainly hasn't happened yet.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,082
Re: Liverpool vs Bologna (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 2nd October
« Reply #157 on: Today at 07:09:57 pm »
Tepid coming here and taking my job...And donig a half arsed job ;D

Logged

Offline Caligula?

  • Most Negative poster on site, Moan, Moan, Moan, Liverpool are shite... Does he ever stop
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,032
  • SPQR
Re: Liverpool vs Bologna (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 2nd October
« Reply #158 on: Today at 07:12:08 pm »
Excellent side!

3-0
Dominik, Darwin, and Mo to put it in the old onion bag!
Logged

Online KC7

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 503
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool vs Bologna (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 2nd October
« Reply #159 on: Today at 07:12:17 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 07:00:25 pm
Slot doesn't rotate. Training is less intense, as is our playing style.

That's it.

Under Jurgen we had to rotate. A more measured and less taxing style of play means it is less of a necessity.
Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 [4] 5   Go Up
« previous next »
 