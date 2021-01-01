Just realised the game is tonight and I'm having spaghetti bolognese for dinner. It's an omen. Or something. Probably.
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.
Enjoy!Bit of Parmesan on the top? Garlic bread? Cheeky side salad?
Oh yes, all of the above!
Jota won't start with his previous injury record imo
did the pasta spell out "666"?
Nice one.Spag Bol is up there in dinners for me. Proper Champions League quality dinner. Easily Top 5. Normally Top 3.
Samie??
TEAM?
Fuckin hate this new position based format give me number order any day
Subs: Jaros, Kelleher, Gomez, Endo, Jones, Gakpo, Jota, Tsimikas, Quansah, Morton, Bradley, Nyoni.
Ugh.... Really? Same XI?
I love seeing strongest side but I can see why people expected changesIs chiesa injured?
Slot doesn't rotate. Training is less intense, as is our playing style.
