To the best of my knowledge/memory Alisson has only ever been injured once during an actual game. He's like Sturridge in that all the injuries seem to come in training. No need to rest him.



I'd not go as League Cup as some seem to be here even though they look pretty average. They'll raise their effort levels to a point they probably never have gone before, I'm assuming nobody in their squad has ever played in a bigger match. Should tire them out if anything, but I'd go strong enough and then use the bench regardless of the score.



Personally think Gomez should get a start ahead of Konate or Robbo.