« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Down

Author Topic: Liverpool vs Bologna (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 2nd October  (Read 5560 times)

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,066
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool vs Bologna (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 2nd October
« Reply #80 on: Today at 11:42:31 am »
Thanks Jack.  I agree that this Bologna and the one under Thiago Motta last season are very different beasts.

This is probably our easiest CL fixture on paper but then Forest was our easiest PL fixture on paper and still our only defeat of the season.

I wouldn't be against us going with a similar line-up to the West Ham game with the exception of Jota and Chiesa.  If we did then bringing in Macca for Jota and starting Salah from the right would be a strong line-up.  I expect Slot will go quite a bit stronger than that though.
Logged

Offline kaesarsosei

  • Brutally bad.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,115
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool vs Bologna (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 2nd October
« Reply #81 on: Today at 11:53:39 am »
I'd be going pretty aggressive with the rotation in this - not full League Cup but about 75% of that

Kelleher
Bradley Quanseh VVD Tsimikas
Endo Macallister
Jones
Salah Nunez Gakpo

That's still a very strong team. Chiesa is out anyway, I don't want Robbo or Jota anywhere near this since they had injury doubts, Nunez is getting a two week Autumn break, Gakpo and Diaz are in my mind inter-changeable anyway.
Logged

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,919
  • Seis Veces
Re: Liverpool vs Bologna (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 2nd October
« Reply #82 on: Today at 11:58:54 am »
To the best of my knowledge/memory Alisson has only ever been injured once during an actual game. He's like Sturridge in that all the injuries seem to come in training. No need to rest him.

I'd not go as League Cup as some seem to be here even though they look pretty average. They'll raise their effort levels to a point they probably never have gone before, I'm assuming nobody in their squad has ever played in a bigger match. Should tire them out if anything, but I'd go strong enough and then use the bench regardless of the score.

Personally think Gomez should get a start ahead of Konate or Robbo.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 10 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,156
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool vs Bologna (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 2nd October
« Reply #83 on: Today at 12:46:20 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 11:58:54 am
To the best of my knowledge/memory Alisson has only ever been injured once during an actual game. He's like Sturridge in that all the injuries seem to come in training. No need to rest him.


Twice from memory.. 19/20 season opener against Norwich, and last season away to City albeit he finished the game.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,000
Re: Liverpool vs Bologna (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 2nd October
« Reply #84 on: Today at 01:09:37 pm »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Today at 10:22:00 am
I can't help but think ahead to Palace and wonder how we can keep the big hitters fresh for that - last game before the international break and we need to win that. Wolves wasn't amazing, a few players well below par but it feels with the injuries upfront we have less room for rotation there.

Nunez and Gakpo start 100% - we assume Salah does because there's really no-one else. And I'm guessing this manager isn't a 4-4-2 kind of guy. Unless we play Diaz/Nunez/Gakpo out of position.

Jones will start too.

Bradley, Tsimikas, Gomez, Quansah all in with a shout. I don't think it will be all of them but I wouldn't be surprised if 1 or 2 of them started.

We rested everyone for the Wolves game and started that looking totally off rhythm, it's a really fine line between keeping players fit, rested but also at the top of their level. Not sure Slot has cracked it just yet.

Nunez only had an illness, Jota should be fit for the bench today so really it's Salah but personally I'd start Salah - Nunez - Gakpo, then Diaz comes on for Salah on the right.
Logged

Offline Vote For Pedro

  • "Kay-bye!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,376
Re: Liverpool vs Bologna (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 2nd October
« Reply #85 on: Today at 01:32:42 pm »
Slightly off topic but why are we playing the 12.30 slot on Saturday after a Wednesday Champions League match. Hardly a glamour tie against Palace either. Farce as usual from that bunch of slack-jawed imbeciles at TNT.
Logged

Offline sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,870
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool vs Bologna (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 2nd October
« Reply #86 on: Today at 01:43:43 pm »
Quote from: Vote For Pedro on Today at 01:32:42 pm
Slightly off topic but why are we playing the 12.30 slot on Saturday after a Wednesday Champions League match. Hardly a glamour tie against Palace either. Farce as usual from that bunch of slack-jawed imbeciles at TNT.

It's only after away games in Europe that you can't play at 12.30 anymore apparently.
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,609
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool vs Bologna (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 2nd October
« Reply #87 on: Today at 01:45:58 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 01:43:43 pm
It's only after away games in Europe that you can't play at 12.30 anymore apparently.
as long as you have "pool" in your club name somewhere.
Logged

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,919
  • Seis Veces
Re: Liverpool vs Bologna (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 2nd October
« Reply #88 on: Today at 01:50:33 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 12:46:20 pm
Twice from memory.. 19/20 season opener against Norwich, and last season away to City albeit he finished the game.

Came back from Brazil injured a bit didn't he.

If Kelleher had played against Wolves I'd have probably kept him in for this myself but seeing as Ali played without incident he'll keep his spot.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 10 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline Dazzer23

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,171
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool vs Bologna (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 2nd October
« Reply #89 on: Today at 02:09:33 pm »
Quote from: Vote For Pedro on Today at 01:32:42 pm
Slightly off topic but why are we playing the 12.30 slot on Saturday after a Wednesday Champions League match. Hardly a glamour tie against Palace either. Farce as usual from that bunch of slack-jawed imbeciles at TNT.

Duh! 12.30 Saturday is 'the Liverpool slot' - did you not know  :-*
Logged

Offline the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,384
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: Liverpool vs Bologna (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 2nd October
« Reply #90 on: Today at 02:22:02 pm »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Today at 11:53:39 am
I'd be going pretty aggressive with the rotation in this - not full League Cup but about 75% of that

Kelleher
Bradley Quanseh VVD Tsimikas
Endo Macallister
Jones
Salah Nunez Gakpo

That's still a very strong team. Chiesa is out anyway, I don't want Robbo or Jota anywhere near this since they had injury doubts, Nunez is getting a two week Autumn break, Gakpo and Diaz are in my mind inter-changeable anyway.
Agree with Endo/Macca in midfield.
I think that's why we had issues the last time we had only Endo and Jones in there, and no real 3rd midfielder. Jones being in an advanced pos in midfield, will help us progress the ball via midfield. Heck, even Jones next to him, and Macca advanced, will do.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:24:22 pm by the_red_pill »
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Offline Bennett

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,919
Re: Liverpool vs Bologna (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 2nd October
« Reply #91 on: Today at 02:29:03 pm »
Quote from: Vote For Pedro on Today at 01:32:42 pm
Slightly off topic but why are we playing the 12.30 slot on Saturday after a Wednesday Champions League match. Hardly a glamour tie against Palace either. Farce as usual from that bunch of slack-jawed imbeciles at TNT.

Pretty sure they do it just to piss us off at this point.
Logged

Offline Zimagic

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,169
  • Liar, liar with your drawers on fire......
Re: Liverpool vs Bologna (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 2nd October
« Reply #92 on: Today at 02:33:44 pm »
Quote from: Bennett on Today at 02:29:03 pm
Pretty sure they do it just to piss us off at this point.

Hardly. They put City on Tuesday in the cup after a Sunday afternoon game last week. The schedule is stupid for everyone now.
Logged
"Truth, Justice, Freedom, Reasonably-Priced Love and a Hard-Boiled Egg!"

Offline Bennett

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,919
Re: Liverpool vs Bologna (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 2nd October
« Reply #93 on: Today at 02:38:12 pm »
Quote from: Zimagic on Today at 02:33:44 pm
Hardly. They put City on Tuesday in the cup after a Sunday afternoon game last week. The schedule is stupid for everyone now.

A cup game that City were always going to rotate their entire team for.

Stats speak for themselves:

Quote
Data going back to the 2017/18 season shared by Michael Reid shows that Liverpool has had comfortably the most 12:30 games in that period. Klopp has had to send his players out at lunchtime 37 times, of which 27 have been away from home.

In other words, Liverpool has been given more away 12:30 kick-offs than Arsenal (just 21) has been given in total. Tottenham is closest to the Reds' overall tally, playing 32 times in the early slot, while Manchester City is next up on 30.
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • RAWK snitch. Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,227
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Liverpool vs Bologna (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 2nd October
« Reply #94 on: Today at 02:42:15 pm »
Quote from: Zimagic on Today at 02:33:44 pm
Hardly. They put City on Tuesday in the cup after a Sunday afternoon game last week. The schedule is stupid for everyone now.
Not quite the same thing: City were given the choice to play either Tues,  or Wed but away, because Man Utd were playing at home, or Thurs that week. They chose Tues.
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Online Ghost Town

  • RAWK snitch. Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,227
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Liverpool vs Bologna (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 2nd October
« Reply #95 on: Today at 02:44:57 pm »
Quote from: Bennett on Today at 02:38:12 pm
A cup game that City were always going to rotate their entire team for.

Stats speak for themselves:

It does sometimes feel like they are doing it deliberately, perhaps because Klopp criticised them for doing it so they are doubling down and doing it even more, within the limits of the rules that came in thanks to Klopp - which everyone benefits from, but which hardly anyone thanks Jurgen for.
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,077
Re: Liverpool vs Bologna (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 2nd October
« Reply #96 on: Today at 03:05:59 pm »
Arne's dig at certain clubs.  ;D

Quote
Arne Slot on Liverpool's sucess in Europe:

When I joined Liverpool I knew all about the club's history in Europe  the great moments, the great games, the success and so on  but I am also aware that everything that has been achieved has come through hard work, desire and ability. It has always been earned
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,000
Re: Liverpool vs Bologna (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 2nd October
« Reply #97 on: Today at 03:07:18 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 02:44:57 pm
It does sometimes feel like they are doing it deliberately, perhaps because Klopp criticised them for doing it so they are doubling down and doing it even more, within the limits of the rules that came in thanks to Klopp - which everyone benefits from, but which hardly anyone thanks Jurgen for.

He did loads for the advancement of the game, especially around the well being of players, as you say all ignored for a few soundbites of him grumbling.
Logged

Offline Seebab

  • hit that post. We winced.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,866
Re: Liverpool vs Bologna (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 2nd October
« Reply #98 on: Today at 04:12:53 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 08:09:42 am
Were going to make mince meat out of Bologna.

Looking forward to running them ragu'ed.
Logged
Some folks are born into a good life
Other folks get it anyway anyhow

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,077
Re: Liverpool vs Bologna (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 2nd October
« Reply #99 on: Today at 04:15:22 pm »
Logged

Online Trump's tiny tiny hands

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,244
  • Building steam with a grain of salt
Re: Liverpool vs Bologna (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 2nd October
« Reply #100 on: Today at 04:17:18 pm »
Quote from: Bennett on Today at 02:29:03 pm
Pretty sure they do it just to piss us off at this point.

We are box office. We pay their fucking bills. They're literally standing on the shoulders of giants so they can reach the cookie jar
Logged

Online mullyred94

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,915
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Liverpool vs Bologna (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 2nd October
« Reply #101 on: Today at 04:17:47 pm »
You lads never had slow cooked lamb with ya pasta and it shows.

Thank God I'm half Italian
Logged

Online David Struhme

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 835
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool vs Bologna (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 2nd October
« Reply #102 on: Today at 04:19:30 pm »
Some rotation please. Would like to see Endo, Gakpo and Nunez to start. Maybe Jones too
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • RAWK snitch. Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,227
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Liverpool vs Bologna (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 2nd October
« Reply #103 on: Today at 04:27:12 pm »
Quote from: Seebab on Today at 04:12:53 pm
Looking forward to running them ragu'ed.
Indeed, no need for us to be chicken tonight
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Online StevoHimself

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,368
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool vs Bologna (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 2nd October
« Reply #104 on: Today at 04:57:01 pm »
Visited Bologna last year. Lovely city. It was the week after they'd lost their opening Serie A game against Milan. The weekend we were there they drew 1-1 away to Juve. It was the start of a long unbeaten run for them, largely the reason they've found themselves in the position to be playing a Champions League game at Anfield against us tonight. Good luck to them, but you'd like to think we'll have far too much for them tonight.
Logged

Online DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,299
Re: Liverpool vs Bologna (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 2nd October
« Reply #105 on: Today at 05:20:36 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:15:22 pm

Is there a list for all English teams?
Logged

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,848
Re: Liverpool vs Bologna (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 2nd October
« Reply #106 on: Today at 05:24:20 pm »
Battle of the local dishes.

Scouse beat Risotto alla Milanese the other week, now it's Scouse vs Bolognese.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Online Wool

  • eBack
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,592
Re: Liverpool vs Bologna (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 2nd October
« Reply #107 on: Today at 05:31:15 pm »
Hope we see some rotation.
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,609
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool vs Bologna (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 2nd October
« Reply #108 on: Today at 05:35:17 pm »
Quote from: Wool on Today at 05:31:15 pm
Hope we see some rotation.
shame we never signed that Antony bloke.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,050
Re: Liverpool vs Bologna (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 2nd October
« Reply #109 on: Today at 05:39:28 pm »
Thanks for the OP Jack :)

Annoying the Palace game is at 12.30pm on Saturday; would be ideal if we can get through this without too much worry. Easier said than done I know.
Logged
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,848
Re: Liverpool vs Bologna (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 2nd October
« Reply #110 on: Today at 05:40:31 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 05:39:28 pm
Thanks for the OP Jack :)

Annoying the Palace game is at 12.30pm on Saturday; would be ideal if we can get through this without too much worry. Easier said than done I know.

They're taking the piss with that kick-off. No way should any CL team be playing that timeslot.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Up
« previous next »
 