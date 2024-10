Slot saying Jota should be ok for tomorrow but Chiesa felt something and isn't available.



Good that Jota is ok but absolutely no need to risk him. I'd go with:AlissonTrent Quansah Virg TsimiGrav MacJonesMo Darwin Gakpoand if we're 2-0 up after an hour, start taking out the other starters.Totally agree we should not over-rotate. Get the game won and get the benefit in January when we have top 8 sewn up and others are having to go full gas to qualify.