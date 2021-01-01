oh ffs.edit: ok then, so what if anything has been said about his absence?
Shame about Chiesa if true. Thought it was a good opportunity for him to get some competitive minutes.
Seems Jota suffered a minor v Wolves
Yep, Sky reporting scans came back clear but he's obviously a bit ginger.
Probably watching this from my hospital bed. Blood clot in my lung, must have got overexcited watching Man U get dicked.
Got too angry about that red card I reckon. Hope youre feeling better soon
Hes gone ginger? SELL
He's always been a tad ginger tbf.At least you're in care mate. Get well.
Eek, get well soon.I nearly got that from OD'ing on morphine in hospital, hope it's minor and treatable.
Ooof, happy triggering that PCA drip eh?
Actually yes the button was broke so I went through a 24 hours worth in a lot less after my leg break surgery.
