Author Topic: Liverpool vs Bologna (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 2nd October  (Read 1130 times)

Liverpool vs Bologna (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 2nd October
Liverpool vs Bologna
20:00, Wednesday 2nd October
Anfield, Liverpool
UEFA Champions League  League Phase

Referee: Nikola Dabanović (Montenegro)


Liverpool and Bologna meet at Anfield this week, with each sides second Champions League fixture of the 2024/25 campaign representing a first meeting between the two clubs. Arne Slots team fell behind to an early Christian Pulisic goal away to Milan in their first Champions League match of the season, before goals from Ibrahim Konate, Virgil Van Dijk, and Dominik Szoboszlai saw the Reds claim a 3-1 victory  they travel to Leipzig after hosting Bologna. Vincenzo Italianos Bologna played out a goalless opening match at home to Shakhtar Donetsk in their opening match of the competition, and will visit Aston Villa in their third match.


Based in the Emilia-Romagna region of northern Italy, Bologna Football Club 1909 are a perhaps surprising name on the more successful clubs in Italian football history list  having claimed 7 Serie A titles (more than Roma, Napoli, Lazio, and Fiorentina) and a pair of Coppa Italia wins in their history. The majority of their successes, however, began during a period beginning a century ago  their last league and cup wins were in 1964 and 1974, respectively, whilst they did claim the Serie B title in 1988 and 1996. Despite their fading low-key grandeur, I Rossoblù are very much top-flight regulars, having only dropped out on four occasions in their history  in the 1980s and 90s (also dropping briefly to Serie C on both occasions), and again in the mid-2000s and -2010s.


The absence of prior meetings between the sides are largely due to Bolognas minimal experiences of European football. The current campaign represents just their second visiting to the top table, and their first was short-lived  following their 1964 title, they were eliminated on away goals after a 2-2 aggregate draw with Anderlecht in the 1964-65 preliminary round (incidentally, Anderlecht were eliminated by eventual semi-finalists Liverpool  then led by Bill Shankly  in the very next round). A couple of Cup Winners Cup appearances yielded nothing but first-hurdle eliminations in the 1970s, whilst Bolognas best European campaigns are their runs to the UEFA Cup Quarter- & Semi-Finals in 1990-91 and 1998-99, respectively  fellows Italian sides Roma and Parma won the competition in those seasons, whilst many readers will recall Liverpools bruising 4-1 aggregate defeat to Celta Vigo in the Third Round of the latter campaign (the second leg featuring an early substitute appearance by Steven Gerrard).


Following a single-season visit to Serie B for 2014-15 (during which they were promoted back to Serie A via the playoffs), Bologna are in their tenth season back in the top flight. The period has been largely unremarkable, with the club finishing between 10th-15th during the first seven seasons, but 9th and 5th (their best finish since 1971) represent a decent upturn during the last couple of seasons. Recognisable names Roberto Donadoni, Filippo Inzaghi, and Sinia Mihajlović have managed the club during this latest top-flight period, whilst the hot-seat has been a little more volatile during recent seasons: Mihajlović was dismissed after a disappointing start to 2022-23, whilst Thiago Motta led Bologna to their recent & decent finishes, before departing for Italian giants Juventus this summer.


Mottas successor is former Hellas Verona midfielder, Vincenzo Italiano. Italiano clearly inherited a club whod enjoyed a promising couple of seasons  of course qualifying for the European Cup for just the second time, but his first task was to chart a course for a side whod sold Premier League bound Riccardo Calafiori and Joshua Zirkzee in the summer. Forwards This Dallinga (who scored against Liverpool for Toulouse last season) and Nicolò Cambiaghi have been added to the squad this season, whilst defenders Juan Miranda, Emil Holm, and Martin Erlić were also signed in the summer. Early results in the new Serie A campaign suggest a return to a the familiar territory of mid-table for Bologna, who have drawn four of their six matches, also losing away to Napoli and winning away to Monza  their first Champions League match in sixty years also yielded a draw, goalless at home to Shakhtar Donetsk.


Liverpool arrive at Wednesday nights fixture having made an encouraging start under new manager Arne Slot. The Reds secured a 2-1 away victory at Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday evening, courtesy of goals from Ibrahim Konate and Mohamed Salah  with Manchester City being held to a 1-1 draw away to Newcastle, Liverpool claimed top spot in the league table after five wins from their opening six games. Though Andy Robertson was withdrawn late on against Wolves with a knock, he and sickness-absentee Darwin Nunez are expected to be available on Wednesday, with long-term absentee Harvey Elliott the only player missing from Slots squad. Kostas Tsimikas, Curtis Jones, and Cody Gakpo may all fancy their chances of starting against Bologna, particular after their contributions against West Ham United in the League Cup last week. The new format presents Liverpool with some difficult upcoming home-matches against Bayer Leverkusen and Real Madrid  building some early momentum following the victory away to Milan could be key to Liverpool setting themselves up for progression towards the knockout round.
Re: Liverpool vs Bologna (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 2nd October
Good OP. On paper this is one of the seemingly more routine fixtures IMO. They've started the Serie A season very poorly for a Champions League team. Win this one and we've already done quite a bit of the heavy lifting IMO.

Alisson
Trent   Konate   VVD   Tsimikas
Gravenberch   Mac Allister   Jones
Salah   Nunez   Gakpo

Rests for Robbo/Dom/Jota and considering he's looked really good so far, would start Gakpo and give Diaz the chance from the bench this time around.
Re: Liverpool vs Bologna (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 2nd October
Thanks jack.

This should on paper be a routine win and so it will be interesting to see what team we put out. Start strong and if we are ahead then sub most of the main players or start weaker with a strong bench?
Re: Liverpool vs Bologna (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 2nd October
Don't know a lot about Bologna. Would it be unfair to say that they've had a single freak season, and they're back to being bang average following Motta getting poached by Juventus?
Re: Liverpool vs Bologna (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 2nd October
Class OP Jack.
Re: Liverpool vs Bologna (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 2nd October
Get me Ibou, Diogo and Mo rest for Palace.
Re: Liverpool vs Bologna (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 2nd October
No complacency with this.  We came badly unstuck against less fancied Italian opposition last season.
Re: Liverpool vs Bologna (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 2nd October
We need to win this one badly. No rested players in this one.
Re: Liverpool vs Bologna (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 2nd October
Yeah we are on the verge of elimination here. By the way we rotated a couple in a far harder game 1st up and won just fine, our squad is quite good.
Re: Liverpool vs Bologna (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 2nd October
Van Dijk, Robbo, Mac Allister and Salah out for Quansah/Gomez, Kostas, Jones and Chiesa.
Re: Liverpool vs Bologna (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 2nd October
They were abysmal against Shakhtar
Re: Liverpool vs Bologna (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 2nd October
Excellent OP Jack.
Excited for this. Im will be interesting to see who is rotated
Re: Liverpool vs Bologna (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 2nd October
Rack up the wins now to guarantee top 8 will be the goal. We can then rotate more in later games when we have tougher league fixtures.

A few changes will probably be made but I wouldn't take them for granted and change 6 or 7 though.
Re: Liverpool vs Bologna (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 2nd October
Referee
Nikola Dabanović MNE

Assistant referees
Vladan Todorović MNE
Srđan Jovanovic MNE

Fourth official
Milo Boković MNE

Video Assistant Referee
Tomasz Kwiatkowski POL

Assistant Video Assistant Referee
Carlos del Cerro Grande ESP
Re: Liverpool vs Bologna (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 2nd October
Great OP. I hope that we do rotate a lot. Lots of matches crammed into this month ahead.
Re: Liverpool vs Bologna (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 2nd October
Nunez
Re: Liverpool vs Bologna (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 2nd October
Thanks Jack, great OP, looking forward to it.
Re: Liverpool vs Bologna (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 2nd October
Thanks for the OP.
Still not feeling the Champions League at all this season, feels like a boring version of League Cup.
Will probably skip the match and do something else.

Hopefully no injuries and some good minutes for players who need them.
Re: Liverpool vs Bologna (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 2nd October
Come on Redmen!!
Just the op I needed Jackh thanks! I am going tomorrow and the only thing I knew about them was that they hadnt started well and that from where they come from we should make mince meat of them 😂.
Seriously though, I think the Palace 12:30 nearly guarantees the same starting eleven as vs WHU except for Alisson if Nunez is ok. From what I read here, that should be enough.
Looking forward to seeing the away fans too, similar to last season, will be a group who have never been here.
Chiesa goal will be appreciated!
Re: Liverpool vs Bologna (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 2nd October
I think Slot will go strong for this game. I can see as little as three changes.
