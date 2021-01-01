People acting like we've played complete dross so far this season - don't forget we went to Old Trafford and won 3-0. I know they're a comedy club at the mo, but it's hardly a banker is it? Bit like yesterday - both us and City have dropped vital points there over the last few years. Top of the league early doors with an almost completely new backroom staff and potential sanctions incoming for the wankers down the road. For those having a whinge - go out for a walk, have a roast dinner and settle down with a beer to watch United and Spurs later, safe in the knowledge that they would secretly kill to be in our situation. There's some seriously spoilt people on here.



We haven't played anyone very good, but it underlines that while there's a lot of talent spread across the Premier League in terms of players, there's a lot of middling teams. But hte assignment is mostly beating the teams and the middle and the bottom of the league.The Forest result is keeping my feet on the ground, but on the whole we are doing what so many people outside the club outside the club thought impossible  carrying on where we left off.The only context in which people could frame Klopp leaving was Ferguson and Wenger leaving United and Arsenal respectively, despite the abundance of actual differences between both contexts.For all their relucatance to do transfer business, the biggest and by far the most difficult recruitment of the summer looks to have been nailed, so anyway, on we go to winless Palace for a lunch time kick off, and hopefully a weekend of watching football where we start four points clear.