PL: Wolves 1 v 2 Liverpool Konate 45+2 Air Nori 57 Salah 61

Pistolero

Re: PL: Wolves 1 v 2 Liverpool Konate 45+2 Air Nori 57 Salah 61
Reply #360 on: Yesterday at 01:09:04 pm
shite game...shite performance....splendid 3 points....
Jookie

Re: PL: Wolves 1 v 2 Liverpool Konate 45+2 Air Nori 57 Salah 61
Reply #361 on: Yesterday at 01:37:16 pm
Quote from: Vote For Pedro on Yesterday at 10:33:39 am
People acting like we've played complete dross so far this season

We generally have though. Only United away is what youd class as a traditionally tricky fixture.

Arsenal have had Villa, Spurs and City away. Plus Brighton at home.

City have had Chelsea, Newcastle away and Arsenal at home.

In comparison to those 2 teams our fixtures have been significantly easier on paper. Im quite glad thats the case. With a new manager on board weve been able to hit the ground running. Transitioning from Klopp. Luke have been really hard. So far its gone very well bar 1 home game.
Son of Spion

Re: PL: Wolves 1 v 2 Liverpool Konate 45+2 Air Nori 57 Salah 61
Reply #362 on: Yesterday at 01:49:06 pm
Quote from: jckliew on Yesterday at 03:47:00 am
Wolves certainly does not look like a bottom club!  Weird
I don't watch them so don't know, but did they raise their game significantly yesterday or is that their usual standard of play?
MonsLibpool

Re: PL: Wolves 1 v 2 Liverpool Konate 45+2 Air Nori 57 Salah 61
Reply #363 on: Yesterday at 01:55:54 pm
Quote from: jckliew on Yesterday at 03:47:00 am
Wolves certainly does not look like a bottom club!  Weird
That's why it's hard to draw conclusions on how the season will end after 6 games.
darragh85

Re: PL: Wolves 1 v 2 Liverpool Konate 45+2 Air Nori 57 Salah 61
Reply #364 on: Yesterday at 02:52:29 pm
A game of mistakes really. We could have had another if Salahs shot went on after that awful pass from Lemina I think it was.   Always great to get 3 points on the road against a decent opponent. Gravenberch is quality.
Son of Spion

Re: PL: Wolves 1 v 2 Liverpool Konate 45+2 Air Nori 57 Salah 61
Reply #365 on: Yesterday at 04:40:28 pm
What's really encouraging is we are playing nowhere near our ceiling, yet we're top of the league and have conceded the fewest amount of goals in the PL too. Just two in six games, and we even scored one of them too. If we really click and hit a good run of peak form, who knows where that could take us this season.
Knight

Re: PL: Wolves 1 v 2 Liverpool Konate 45+2 Air Nori 57 Salah 61
Reply #366 on: Yesterday at 04:43:22 pm
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 01:37:16 pm
We generally have though. Only United away is what youd class as a traditionally tricky fixture.

Arsenal have had Villa, Spurs and City away. Plus Brighton at home.

City have had Chelsea, Newcastle away and Arsenal at home.

In comparison to those 2 teams our fixtures have been significantly easier on paper. Im quite glad thats the case. With a new manager on board weve been able to hit the ground running. Transitioning from Klopp. Luke have been really hard. So far its gone very well bar 1 home game.

I suspect a win at Wolves will look like a slightly better result come the end of the season than now. But generally yes, we've had a very easy start.
Dougle

Re: PL: Wolves 1 v 2 Liverpool Konate 45+2 Air Nori 57 Salah 61
Reply #367 on: Yesterday at 04:45:06 pm
Quote from: Pistolero on Yesterday at 01:09:04 pm
shite game...shite performance....splendid 3 points....

Actually disagree a little there, We created a bunch of chances and played well enough certainly without the ball. Wolves were toothless all game, their goal was obviously a gift. I'd give us a decent mark myself. 3 points ? Yes sir.
mullyred94

Re: PL: Wolves 1 v 2 Liverpool Konate 45+2 Air Nori 57 Salah 61
Reply #368 on: Yesterday at 06:00:32 pm
played in 2nd gear most of the game and if you take out Konates mistake they never were going to score.

Add to the fact it should have been at least 4 goals with Szobo missing from 3 yards out and Salah missing an open goal.

Was some other moments where the final ball from Salah was sloppy also.

Fergie type win that won them leagues, not sure what the fuss is about.
Ghost Town

Re: PL: Wolves 1 v 2 Liverpool Konate 45+2 Air Nori 57 Salah 61
Reply #369 on: Yesterday at 08:38:55 pm
Quote from: jizzspunk on Yesterday at 12:59:22 pm
Why are Rawkites bringing up our record @ Molineux as part of our performance yesterday?

We've lost once in the Prem and I think a cup game in a whole bunch of fixtures 🙄...nothing like someone on here to talk a whole load of shit
Has anyone said that we lose often at Molyneux?

What a few of us have said is that our games there often seem to be absolute dog ditch performances for some reason. And that was what happened yesterday, too.

Some grounds are just like that
So Howard Philips

Re: PL: Wolves 1 v 2 Liverpool Konate 45+2 Air Nori 57 Salah 61
Reply #370 on: Yesterday at 08:43:01 pm
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 01:37:16 pm
We generally have though. Only United away is what youd class as a traditionally tricky fixture.

Arsenal have had Villa, Spurs and City away. Plus Brighton at home.

City have had Chelsea, Newcastle away and Arsenal at home.

In comparison to those 2 teams our fixtures have been significantly easier on paper. Im quite glad thats the case. With a new manager on board weve been able to hit the ground running. Transitioning from Klopp. Luke have been really hard. So far its gone very well bar 1 home game.

True but I would imagine there would less complacency and more sharpness against the better sides.

Otherwise things will get messy.
only6times

Re: PL: Wolves 1 v 2 Liverpool Konate 45+2 Air Nori 57 Salah 61
Reply #371 on: Yesterday at 08:52:36 pm
Best three points of the season.
Schmidt

Re: PL: Wolves 1 v 2 Liverpool Konate 45+2 Air Nori 57 Salah 61
Reply #372 on: Yesterday at 09:46:01 pm
Wolves are a weird team, always seemingly starting the season poorly but with enough talent that they inevitably hit a good run and climb the table.

In my head Lemina was in his mid 20's and just starting to make the most of his talent. I was actually thinking he'd be a good back up here, then realised I he's already 31!
Schmarn

Re: PL: Wolves 1 v 2 Liverpool Konate 45+2 Air Nori 57 Salah 61
Reply #373 on: Yesterday at 10:45:55 pm

As an aside, I cant say I was impressed by Andre. £40m bullet dodged there.
newterp

Re: PL: Wolves 1 v 2 Liverpool Konate 45+2 Air Nori 57 Salah 61
Reply #374 on: Today at 01:30:37 am
Quote from: Schmarn on Yesterday at 10:45:55 pm
As an aside, I cant say I was impressed by Andre. £40m bullet dodged there.
I thought he was quite good - at the disruptive side of the game.
wemmick

Re: PL: Wolves 1 v 2 Liverpool Konate 45+2 Air Nori 57 Salah 61
Reply #375 on: Today at 02:35:29 am
I thought Wolves gave a good account of themselves. I liked that we didn't panic after they scored. We were playing poorly. It would have been easy to do. The boys believe they can win every match now.
baffled

Re: PL: Wolves 1 v 2 Liverpool Konate 45+2 Air Nori 57 Salah 61
Reply #376 on: Today at 08:28:50 am
Quote from: Vote For Pedro on Yesterday at 10:33:39 am
People acting like we've played complete dross so far this season - don't forget we went to Old Trafford and won 3-0. I know they're a comedy club at the mo, but it's hardly a banker is it? Bit like yesterday - both us and City have dropped vital points there over the last few years. Top of the league early doors with an almost completely new backroom staff and potential sanctions incoming for the wankers down the road. For those having a whinge - go out for a walk, have a roast dinner and settle down with a beer to watch United and Spurs later, safe in the knowledge that they would secretly kill to be in our situation. There's some seriously spoilt people on here. 

We haven't played anyone very good, but it underlines that while there's a lot of talent spread across the Premier League in terms of players, there's a lot of middling teams. But hte assignment is mostly beating the teams and the middle and the bottom of the league.

The Forest result is keeping my feet on the ground, but on the whole we are doing what so many people outside the club outside the club thought impossible  carrying on where we left off.

The only context in which people could frame Klopp leaving was Ferguson and Wenger leaving United and Arsenal respectively, despite the abundance of actual differences between both contexts.

For all their relucatance to do transfer business, the biggest and by far the most difficult recruitment of the summer looks to have been nailed, so anyway, on we go to winless Palace for a lunch time kick off, and hopefully a weekend of watching football where we start four points clear.
stockdam

Re: PL: Wolves 1 v 2 Liverpool Konate 45+2 Air Nori 57 Salah 61
Reply #377 on: Today at 08:42:51 am
For me the most important thing is that our 2 main centre backs start to gel. Konate is a good player and apart from his mistake against Wolves he has been great. He can run with the ball and his distribution is pretty good.

Id just like to see him to learn when to be aggressive and when to stand off a bit. He sometimes gets too focused on the ball when can lead to him getting beaten to the ball. However his strengths far outweigh any weaknesses he has.

We also have two very good backups in Quansah and Gomez.
the_red_pill

Re: PL: Wolves 1 v 2 Liverpool Konate 45+2 Air Nori 57 Salah 61
Reply #378 on: Today at 09:51:55 am
Quote from: wemmick on Today at 02:35:29 am
I thought Wolves gave a good account of themselves. I liked that we didn't panic after they scored. We were playing poorly. It would have been easy to do. The boys believe they can win every match now.
They've lost all of their last 4 and drew their 1st match to Forest:

D: AWAY vs. Forest: 1-1
L: HOME vs Newcastle: 1-2
L: AWAY vs. Brigthon: 3-2
L: AWAY vs. A stone Village: 3-1
L: HOME vs. US: 2-1

Those numbers are a bit damning for them.
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: PL: Wolves 1 v 2 Liverpool Konate 45+2 Air Nori 57 Salah 61
Reply #379 on: Today at 10:31:31 am
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 09:51:55 am
They've lost all of their last 4 and drew their 1st match to Forest:

D: AWAY vs. Forest: 1-1
L: HOME vs Newcastle: 1-2
L: AWAY vs. Brigthon: 3-2
L: AWAY vs. A stone Village: 3-1
L: HOME vs. US: 2-1

Those numbers are a bit damning for them.

Those fixtures are pretty horrific, and their first match was actually Arsenal away. The Brighton game was in the Cup, the other league games was a heavy defeat to Chelsea.

If you were predicting results prior to each of their league matches, one point feels about right, although maybe another at home to Newcastle could have been expected.

I don't personally see them as relegation candidates. They have a decent squad and play good football.
