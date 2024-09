People acting like we've played complete dross so far this season



We generally have though. Only United away is what you’d class as a traditionally tricky fixture.Arsenal have had Villa, Spurs and City away. Plus Brighton at home.City have had Chelsea, Newcastle away and Arsenal at home.In comparison to those 2 teams our fixtures have been significantly easier on paper. I’m quite glad that’s the case. With a new manager on board we’ve been able to hit the ground running. Transitioning from Klopp. Luke have been really hard. So far it’s gone very well bar 1 home game.