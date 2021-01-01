« previous next »
PL: Wolves 1 v 2 Liverpool Konate 45+2 Air Nori 57 Salah 61

gjr1

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,502
Re: PL: Wolves 1 v 2 Liverpool Konate 45+2 Air Nori 57 Salah 61
Yesterday at 11:35:04 pm
A win is a win is a win.
Obi-Wan:
Mos Eisley spaceport. You will never find a more wretched hive of scum and villainy. We must be cautious.

Buster Gonad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 690
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Wolves 1 v 2 Liverpool Konate 45+2 Air Nori 57 Salah 61
Yesterday at 11:44:39 pm
Quote from: gjr1 on Yesterday at 11:35:04 pm
A win is a win is a win.

Zacktly.  We weren't great but fully deserved the win.
kasperoff

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,592
  What happened to Sabu?
Re: PL: Wolves 1 v 2 Liverpool Konate 45+2 Air Nori 57 Salah 61
Yesterday at 11:49:39 pm
Quote from: JC the Messiah on Yesterday at 09:13:37 pm
Trent made an incredible recovery sliding interception/block, and it prevented a clear-cut opportunity. I thought it was Gravenberch at first.

Anyway, the commentary team didn't say a word about it. Of course, it would have contradicted the narrative that he can't defend.

Trent's defending and workrate seem to have improved significantly under Slot.
Quote from: jaybeezay on June  6, 2011, 09:18:42 pm
I think the same, can't stand him, but if you could have a £1million pound cheque or steve bruces head hollowed out and filled with pound coins which would you have?

peelyon

  • strangefruit
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,749
  • YNWA
Re: PL: Wolves 1 v 2 Liverpool Konate 45+2 Air Nori 57 Salah 61
Yesterday at 11:51:29 pm
Made up with the 3 points!

Obvious cliché but if we want to compete these are the games you have to win and not draw even with a poor performance. 
jckliew

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,460
Re: PL: Wolves 1 v 2 Liverpool Konate 45+2 Air Nori 57 Salah 61
Today at 01:03:56 am
Tough win on the road makes Champions!
My 12yr old son asked me: Is Blackburn a Racist name?

RedDeadRejection

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 957
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Wolves 1 v 2 Liverpool Konate 45+2 Air Nori 57 Salah 61
Today at 01:08:06 am
A wins a wins a wins a win.
Motty

  • 'Arry's Tax Lawyer. T'riffic. Hush, hush, eye to eye. When will he, will he be famous? I can't answer that!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,577
Re: PL: Wolves 1 v 2 Liverpool Konate 45+2 Air Nori 57 Salah 61
Today at 01:12:01 am
Quote from: stoopid yank on Yesterday at 10:43:00 pm
No one is saying drop him. Just asking why he can't do 60-70 minutes once in a while, and why he was played midweek in a 5-1 game.
He came on when e score was 2-1 and scored the 3rd so your point is a load of bollocks.

Kinell there's some mad takes on here after the win, we weren't great but definitely not 'shocking' as some have said, and anyone who thinks that's our worst passing game ever need to give their heads a wobble, seriously did you not watch the Forest match for starters?

Comfortable win bar the mistake on a ground we always struggle at, I'll take the 3 points over perfect performance all day long.
n00bert

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,426
  • Born a Red, die a Red. 4-2-3-1 Ultra. DM sceptic.
Re: PL: Wolves 1 v 2 Liverpool Konate 45+2 Air Nori 57 Salah 61
Today at 01:39:37 am
Good win but felt we were too open last 20 minutes. Needed to settle into more of a mid block instead of pressing and leaving gaps for their midfielders to surge into. Surprised didnt hook Jota and Mo but might just mean a heavily rotated squad for midweek.

Credit where its due though, wolves did make it tough for us to play out first twenty and last twenty. Also got a bit sloppy in the middle third who against a better team youd expect to be punished or at least tested.
jckliew

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,460
Re: PL: Wolves 1 v 2 Liverpool Konate 45+2 Air Nori 57 Salah 61
Today at 03:47:00 am
Wolves certainly does not look like a bottom club!  Weird
Logged
My 12yr old son asked me: Is Blackburn a Racist name?

LiverBirdKop

  • A moron. Twice. No flies on their nullshit
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,439
  • 51,077 Deleted
Re: PL: Wolves 1 v 2 Liverpool Konate 45+2 Air Nori 57 Salah 61
Today at 03:58:11 am
Beautiful 3 points.
Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,110
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Wolves 1 v 2 Liverpool Konate 45+2 Air Nori 57 Salah 61
Today at 07:30:13 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 10:04:26 pm
Wasnt great today but obv not as bad as hes ever been   hes gonna be at something like 0.85 npxg + xa so I wouldnt worry

Ultimately we did a shit job of getting their back line turned all game so our forwards were easy to play against

The vast majority of that XG must have come from the wolves pass which fell to him. Your XG must sky rocket when the goalie isnt even in his goal. He had one other shot - I cant recall that one right now. Not sure where the 0.2xa came from, I may be failing to remember some good moments. But this feels to me like one of those performances where the one off numbers arent very useful.

*Edit* Actually his other shot was presumably the penalty assuming FBREF isn't using 'non pen shots'. So he got 0.6xg from one shot and he had one shot all game (that wasn't a penalty), in how many games has that been the case? A shot that came directly from awful place from the opposition at that.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:27:25 am by Knight »
Ghost Town

  • RAWK snitch. Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,157
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: PL: Wolves 1 v 2 Liverpool Konate 45+2 Air Nori 57 Salah 61
Today at 07:33:59 am
Bit ponderous from us but then the Molyneux is always a dog of a ground for us to go to, for some reason, so as expected really.

Never thought they would score; their goal was just a bit of absurdist theatre.

Lots of underhit, wayward passing, wonder if the ground was heavy or something?
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Ghost Town

  • RAWK snitch. Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,157
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: PL: Wolves 1 v 2 Liverpool Konate 45+2 Air Nori 57 Salah 61
Today at 07:36:40 am
Quote from: StL-Dono on Yesterday at 07:35:18 pm
Haven't seen the stats but that's got to be our lowest % of completed passes in a match this season.  Maybe over the last several seasons.

Pretty flat other than brief spells on either side of halftime.  I know Mo is still scoring goals, but I still think if you subtract his goals but then add the ones we should have scored except for him making an errant pass or losing possession and they'd come out about even.  He's in the worst form of passing and possession as I've ever seen him in. 

Would be highly unlikely as it must be in his contract he has to start all matches, but wouldn't be a bad thing right now to give him a little longer break.
Ha ha quite possibly the stupidest post I've seen on here yet (and that's saying something). Take away all the goals our record goal scorer in modern times has scored and then add the completely made up Bullseye 'look at what you could have scored' goals? Ha ha

Fuck me, I'm sure we as fans never used to be this stupid
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Ghost Town

  • RAWK snitch. Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,157
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: PL: Wolves 1 v 2 Liverpool Konate 45+2 Air Nori 57 Salah 61
Today at 07:37:33 am
Quote from: Oh Jimmy Jimmy on Yesterday at 09:16:36 pm
This is the same team that bottled a League lead in April and two comfortable games at Old Trafford and showed all those signs tonight.
Fuck right off with that shite. 'Bottled?' Give your fucking head a wobble
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,182
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: PL: Wolves 1 v 2 Liverpool Konate 45+2 Air Nori 57 Salah 61
Today at 07:40:01 am
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 07:37:33 am
Fuck right off with that shite. 'Bottled?' Give your fucking head a wobble

It's always the same, when Liverpool has injuries it's excuses (look at the amount of injuries to key players last season) when City or Arsenal have injuries it's reason.
TheDude

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 1
  • TheDude abides most things that are not Man Utd...
Re: PL: Wolves 1 v 2 Liverpool Konate 45+2 Air Nori 57 Salah 61
Today at 07:52:10 am
I'm still getting over that miss from Szobo.

 :'(
"I'm looking forward to the intensity of football and how the people live football in Liverpool. It's a special club".

Jürgen Klopp - 2015

Jürgen Klopp - 2015

12C

  • aka 54F
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,824
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: PL: Wolves 1 v 2 Liverpool Konate 45+2 Air Nori 57 Salah 61
Today at 07:52:52 am
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 08:05:48 pm
Taylor is always weird with us..will often give us a big decision (match winning penalty) but is so poor through the game. I hate it when he gets our games, if often knocks us off guard.

The thing about Konate was that Taylor would give a free kick for a foul on the defender the vast majority of the time. Think about the likes of Maguire flopping on the ball when pressed. Yesterday the forward grabbed both shoulders and threw Konate aside. Now perhaps he went down easy, but by the laws of the game it was a foul. Yet taylor chose to let it go.
Similarly when the Wolves player flopped on the ball and shielded it with his body and arms. That has always been a free kick for obstruction (impedance) since Moses played left back for Egypt. Yet Taylor let play continue until the Liverpool players basically stopped playing and looked at him saying what are you going to do?

"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

12C

  • aka 54F
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,824
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: PL: Wolves 1 v 2 Liverpool Konate 45+2 Air Nori 57 Salah 61
Today at 07:55:23 am
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 07:36:40 am
Ha ha quite possibly the stupidest post I've seen on here yet (and that's saying something). Take away all the goals our record goal scorer in modern times has scored and then add the completely made up Bullseye 'look at what you could have scored' goals? Ha ha

Fuck me, I'm sure we as fans never used to be this stupid

Did we lose and fall into the relegation zone last night?
Or did we go to a horrible ground with a baying crowd and get an ugly win to take us top of the league?
Jeez its hard to tell with some of the negativity and moaning on here.
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,142
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Wolves 1 v 2 Liverpool Konate 45+2 Air Nori 57 Salah 61
Today at 08:06:05 am
I'm struggling to see why Konate is getting all the blame for their goal. Alisson should 100% come for that ball and half starts too - he was telling Konate afterwards that he didn't because Robertson had played it back, but it absolutely wasn't a pass back so that should have been a non-factor.

Now don't get me wrong, Konate is the main culprit and should have dealt with it when it became clear Alisson wasn't coming. But I totally see what he was trying to do, and the idea was the right one initially.
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,182
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: PL: Wolves 1 v 2 Liverpool Konate 45+2 Air Nori 57 Salah 61
Today at 08:31:06 am
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 08:06:05 am
I'm struggling to see why Konate is getting all the blame for their goal. Alisson should 100% come for that ball and half starts too - he was telling Konate afterwards that he didn't because Robertson had played it back, but it absolutely wasn't a pass back so that should have been a non-factor.

Now don't get me wrong, Konate is the main culprit and should have dealt with it when it became clear Alisson wasn't coming. But I totally see what he was trying to do, and the idea was the right one initially.


When Konate didn't get a shout he should have dealt with it. I would bet money if you asked Konate himself he would agree. I'm pretty sure he won't make that mistake again.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:40:42 am by spider-neil »
LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,142
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Wolves 1 v 2 Liverpool Konate 45+2 Air Nori 57 Salah 61
Today at 08:37:19 am
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 08:31:06 am

When Konate didn't get a shout he should have dealt with it. I would be money if you asked Konate himself he would agree. I'm pretty sure he won't make that mistake again.

From his Sky interview I'm not sure he would agree  ;D
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,450
Re: PL: Wolves 1 v 2 Liverpool Konate 45+2 Air Nori 57 Salah 61
Today at 08:48:45 am
Rotate everyone in the Champions League, rest them for Palace game and win that one. Our schedule after this international break is horrible, one ofter the next one is even worse. Points are all that matters now.
RedKenWah

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,609
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Wolves 1 v 2 Liverpool Konate 45+2 Air Nori 57 Salah 61
Today at 09:03:46 am
I was surprised with how we started the game really, yes appreciate Wolves at home is difficult but I would have thought we would have gotten more control of the game earlier on. Thankfully Wolves form is utterly terrible though so that aided us and our goal in the first half was well timed.
The goal we conceded, again would like to think Arne will get amongst the players and say dont let that happen again, think he was very diplomatic when he said it was avoidable and again thankfully it didnt last.

Overall though whilst Im being pessimistic we won and 3 more points on the table. I do agree now though its about how you rotate the squad and get the job done on each game. I personally do have a question mark over Mo Salah, I do think he does need to be rotated a bit just to protect him.
WorldChampions

  • Charlie uniform november tango fan...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,704
Re: PL: Wolves 1 v 2 Liverpool Konate 45+2 Air Nori 57 Salah 61
Today at 09:12:02 am
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 08:06:05 am
I'm struggling to see why Konate is getting all the blame for their goal. Alisson should 100% come for that ball and half starts too - he was telling Konate afterwards that he didn't because Robertson had played it back, but it absolutely wasn't a pass back so that should have been a non-factor.

Now don't get me wrong, Konate is the main culprit and should have dealt with it when it became clear Alisson wasn't coming. But I totally see what he was trying to do, and the idea was the right one initially.

100%, the ball didn't have enough on it to roll out so the defender should be helped out by the keeper with it being so close to goal.

Ali comes and dives on it then the danger is gone and we have possession back. Can only think Ali didn't communicate, as otherwise if he tells Ibou to clear it he would.
Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,663
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: PL: Wolves 1 v 2 Liverpool Konate 45+2 Air Nori 57 Salah 61
Today at 09:13:53 am
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 08:48:45 am
Rotate everyone in the Champions League, rest them for Palace game and win that one. Our schedule after this international break is horrible, one ofter the next one is even worse. Points are all that matters now.

We will need to rotate midweek as Palace is early KO.

No point worrying about the schedule after the break at the moment. We are a pretty handy side ourselves so not sure those teams will relish playing us.

No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,220
Re: PL: Wolves 1 v 2 Liverpool Konate 45+2 Air Nori 57 Salah 61
Today at 09:16:34 am
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 08:48:45 am
Rotate everyone in the Champions League, rest them for Palace game and win that one. Our schedule after this international break is horrible, one ofter the next one is even worse. Points are all that matters now.

We should rotate but not League Cup levels. Ali, Trent and Virg will start as will Grav and Mac. The stronger we start in the CL the more we can rotate in the later group stages.

Definitely need to fake a few injuries before the internationals or agree with international managers that some players will only play once. That Forest defeat was right after the last international break where most of our lads played twice.
So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,865
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: PL: Wolves 1 v 2 Liverpool Konate 45+2 Air Nori 57 Salah 61
Today at 09:22:52 am
Quote from: the_red_pill on Yesterday at 11:00:28 pm
Like putting one foot... in front of the other.

And a journey of a thousand miles starts with a single step. ;D
Cafe De Paris

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,065
  • Up the Red Men
Re: PL: Wolves 1 v 2 Liverpool Konate 45+2 Air Nori 57 Salah 61
Today at 09:26:01 am
Great win for the red men. There are some seriously difficult games on the horizon which will really tell us where we are.
LFC a bastion of invincibility.

Fruity

  • Batty. Box clever. Can weather all lifts. May in fact be Robbie Rotten.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,363
  • a fruit is not just for christmas...
Re: PL: Wolves 1 v 2 Liverpool Konate 45+2 Air Nori 57 Salah 61
Today at 09:43:31 am
It's important to win even when you are not playing great. Performance wasn't great and again it is just before a midweek CL game.

Wolves are a hard working side but just lack that quality upfront. Probably low in confidence as well, but we allowed them to grow into the game early.

Szob for me is a very inconsistent player. If we play poorly he is poor and if we are playing well with high tempo he can look like a world beater. His performance seems to rely on everyone else. Not sure if it's slots way but I still feel we are missing a midfielder who can break up play and get stuck in at tough aways. At times we are very passive in midfield.

Anyway 3 points is the key thing.
alf a pound of braeburns!

A Complete Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,521
Re: PL: Wolves 1 v 2 Liverpool Konate 45+2 Air Nori 57 Salah 61
Today at 10:00:15 am
Don't think overall we are playing well and the team is nowhere near clicking but it's a very very positive sign that we top of the league without that happening yet. Testament to the mentality.
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,766
Re: PL: Wolves 1 v 2 Liverpool Konate 45+2 Air Nori 57 Salah 61
Today at 10:08:57 am
Good result.  Top of the league.
