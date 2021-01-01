I was surprised with how we started the game really, yes appreciate Wolves at home is difficult but I would have thought we would have gotten more control of the game earlier on. Thankfully Wolves form is utterly terrible though so that aided us and our goal in the first half was well timed.

The goal we conceded, again would like to think Arne will get amongst the players and say dont let that happen again, think he was very diplomatic when he said it was avoidable and again thankfully it didnt last.



Overall though whilst Im being pessimistic we won and 3 more points on the table. I do agree now though its about how you rotate the squad and get the job done on each game. I personally do have a question mark over Mo Salah, I do think he does need to be rotated a bit just to protect him.