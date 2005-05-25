

Poor performance, 3 points. Mark of champions.



Grav was great again and Curtis showed he needs to be sharing starts with Szob. Far too lax with the ball and got the clear sense we thought it was over at 1-0. Too much walking around with the ball. Slot needs to knock that out of them.



Palace away next in the league before the international break. This Palace side try to play so should suit us despite it being difficult in recent years. A better start to the season than we could have hoped.



Thinking ahead we need to be pulling some players from international duty like everyone else does. Cant have them coming back knackered ahead of a tough run of games including Arsenal and Chelsea.