For all the talk of us playing really shit tonight, we limited Wolves to just about f**k all in terms of clear chances. If your passing is off and your forward play isn't at its best then give nothing away. Love it. Thought Van Dijk was excellent yet again too. Love how Slot had us just pass the ball about once we got 2-1 up to quieten and wind up the home crowd.
I'm made up we're top of the league and in the grand scheme of things, the only thing that matters is getting the 3 points.
But limiting Wolves 'to just about fuck all' says more about their ineptness, than our control and organisation.
We spent the last 10 minutes of the game proactively inviting them to score, giving the ball away in really dangerous areas, lacking any control, game management, intelligence, urgency or skill. The goal we conceded matched this complacency.
At the end of the day, 3 points is all that matters, but we'll need much better control in games against better opponents if we are you take 3 points.