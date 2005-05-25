« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 3 4 5 6 7 [8]   Go Down

Author Topic: PL: Wolves 1 v 2 Liverpool Konate 45+2 Air Nori 57 Salah 61  (Read 6314 times)

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,109
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Wolves 1 v 2 Liverpool Konate 45+2 Air Nori 57 Salah 61
« Reply #280 on: Today at 08:33:37 pm »
 Very, very ugly. But last time I checked an ugly win still gets you 3 points.
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,015
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: PL: Wolves 1 v 2 Liverpool Konate 45+2 Air Nori 57 Salah 61
« Reply #281 on: Today at 08:36:24 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:24:14 pm
Were conceding very few good chances (so far).

Few shots too.

Interesting

Yeah the goal was a complete gift as well. They created a lot more last year..they were por though..Neto was their main threat in recent years
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,219
Re: PL: Wolves 1 v 2 Liverpool Konate 45+2 Air Nori 57 Salah 61
« Reply #282 on: Today at 08:39:16 pm »

Poor performance, 3 points. Mark of champions.

Grav was great again and Curtis showed he needs to be sharing starts with Szob. Far too lax with the ball and got the clear sense we thought it was over at 1-0. Too much walking around with the ball. Slot needs to knock that out of them.

Palace away next in the league before the international break. This Palace side try to play so should suit us despite it being difficult in recent years. A better start to the season than we could have hoped.

Thinking ahead we need to be pulling some players from international duty like everyone else does. Cant have them coming back knackered ahead of a tough run of games including Arsenal and Chelsea.
Logged

Offline Cozzymoto

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 234
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Wolves 1 v 2 Liverpool Konate 45+2 Air Nori 57 Salah 61
« Reply #283 on: Today at 08:41:54 pm »
Id do, but need to be more consistent. Grav was boss!
Logged

Offline kezzy

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,020
Re: PL: Wolves 1 v 2 Liverpool Konate 45+2 Air Nori 57 Salah 61
« Reply #284 on: Today at 08:45:24 pm »
Dare I say it, the type of performance that wins you titles.  Always good to get the result when not playing well.  Top of the league. 
Logged

Offline SerbianScouser

  • Far from world class.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,133
  • ...All the best
Re: PL: Wolves 1 v 2 Liverpool Konate 45+2 Air Nori 57 Salah 61
« Reply #285 on: Today at 08:47:48 pm »
Mo's last 3 league games were yikes.

When he's bad he's really bad. Hopefully its just a mini slump.
Logged

Offline Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. ITK (rubs bridge of nose knowingly)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,145
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Wolves 1 v 2 Liverpool Konate 45+2 Air Nori 57 Salah 61
« Reply #286 on: Today at 08:49:29 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 08:39:16 pm
Poor performance, 3 points. Mark of champions.

Grav was great again and Curtis showed he needs to be sharing starts with Szob. Far too lax with the ball and got the clear sense we thought it was over at 1-0. Too much walking around with the ball. Slot needs to knock that out of them.

Palace away next in the league before the international break. This Palace side try to play so should suit us despite it being difficult in recent years. A better start to the season than we could have hoped.

Thinking ahead we need to be pulling some players from international duty like everyone else does. Cant have them coming back knackered ahead of a tough run of games including Arsenal and Chelsea.

Hard though when you have the captain of Holland, Scotland and Greece.

Then Alison fighting it out with another top keeper, Trent and Gave breaking back into the 1st national team ,

Mac a star player for his country in midfield, Jota knowing there is spot for him in the 1st now and Gakpo being a main forward for Holland.

Logged

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,163
Re: PL: Wolves 1 v 2 Liverpool Konate 45+2 Air Nori 57 Salah 61
« Reply #287 on: Today at 08:49:43 pm »
Vibes of the Forest at home disjointed passing game but winning away wins you shiny things.

Virg was boss but Robertson was by far motm for me. He showed our midfield 3 how to drive with the ball. He showed guile and determination. Always forward thinking.

Well done Reds.

Top of the fucking league kids.
Logged

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,160
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Wolves 1 v 2 Liverpool Konate 45+2 Air Nori 57 Salah 61
« Reply #288 on: Today at 08:51:48 pm »
Pretty good performance. got some big chances didnt give many shots outside the blunder by Konate
Logged

Offline cipher

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 617
  • Southport & Toronto
Re: PL: Wolves 1 v 2 Liverpool Konate 45+2 Air Nori 57 Salah 61
« Reply #289 on: Today at 08:54:21 pm »
It's already been said, but that was one of the worst passing performances I've seen from this team in a long time.  Salah alone probably gave the ball away 7-8 times with terrible passes that were too soft or played directly at the opposition.  It was shocking at times.

Just turn the page on that performance and be happy with the result.  Two more games this week before the break and then we have an insane run of games...

Chelsea
RB Leipzig
Arsenal
Brighton
Brighton
Leverkusen
Aston Villa
Southampton
Real Madrid
Man City
Newcastle

The fixture list has been ideal for a team with a new manager, but we're about to see how this squad reacts to much better opposition.
Logged
Raúl barely had a kick. The nearest he got to greatness was when he shook Gerrard by the hand.   Times - Mar 10,2009.

Online Gogeqac

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 110
  • Ohhh ya beauty!
Re: PL: Wolves 1 v 2 Liverpool Konate 45+2 Air Nori 57 Salah 61
« Reply #290 on: Today at 09:00:16 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 08:39:16 pm
Poor performance, 3 points. Mark of champions.

Grav was great again and Curtis showed he needs to be sharing starts with Szob. Far too lax with the ball and got the clear sense we thought it was over at 1-0. Too much walking around with the ball. Slot needs to knock that out of them.

Palace away next in the league before the international break. This Palace side try to play so should suit us despite it being difficult in recent years. A better start to the season than we could have hoped.

Thinking ahead we need to be pulling some players from international duty like everyone else does. Cant have them coming back knackered ahead of a tough run of games including Arsenal and Chelsea.

Szoboszlai is playing like at the end of last season, I can see his pressing work but other than that hes been one less player on the pitch. Not sure Curtis will do well in that role but we definitely need to change something
Logged
YNWA

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,660
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: PL: Wolves 1 v 2 Liverpool Konate 45+2 Air Nori 57 Salah 61
« Reply #291 on: Today at 09:07:13 pm »
Quote from: cipher on Today at 08:54:21 pm
It's already been said, but that was one of the worst passing performances I've seen from this team in a long time.  Salah alone probably gave the ball away 7-8 times with terrible passes that were too soft or played directly at the opposition.  It was shocking at times.

Just turn the page on that performance and be happy with the result.  Two more games this week before the break and then we have an insane run of games...

Chelsea
RB Leipzig
Arsenal
Brighton
Brighton
Leverkusen
Aston Villa
Southampton
Real Madrid
Man City
Newcastle

The fixture list has been ideal for a team with a new manager, but we're about to see how this squad reacts to much better opposition.

Just take one game at a time.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline JC the Messiah

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,786
  • ♪ ...and now Jürgen-a believe us... ♬
Re: PL: Wolves 1 v 2 Liverpool Konate 45+2 Air Nori 57 Salah 61
« Reply #292 on: Today at 09:13:37 pm »
Trent made an incredible recovery sliding interception/block, and it prevented a clear-cut opportunity. I thought it was Gravenberch at first.

Anyway, the commentary team didn't say a word about it. Of course, it would have contradicted the narrative that he can't defend.
Logged
"I said to the boys before the game it would be impossible. But because its you, I say we have a chance."
Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019

"I told them if we score it will be different. We scored. It was different."
Rafael Benitez, 25 May 2005

Offline Oh Jimmy Jimmy

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 102
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Wolves 1 v 2 Liverpool Konate 45+2 Air Nori 57 Salah 61
« Reply #293 on: Today at 09:16:36 pm »
Quote from: Gogeqac on Today at 09:00:16 pm
Szoboszlai is playing like at the end of last season, I can see his pressing work but other than that hes been one less player on the pitch. Not sure Curtis will do well in that role but we definitely need to change something

We need Cody in that role..a proper link man who will give our attacks some structure and be a proper out ball. Dom is great at pressing and running but too much of a headless chicken for a Number 10. - plus he doesnt score goals.

Over all this team has shades of our 95-97 team in terms of huge underachievers. Too much complacency  and arrogance as shown by our called Vice Captain getting a stupid booking for kicking the ball away in the opening minutes. He will suit Real Madrid.

This is the same team that bottled a League lead in April and two comfortable games at Old Trafford and showed all those signs tonight.

Slots the right man but might need to have more Grav in the team than the primadonnas.
Logged

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,109
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Wolves 1 v 2 Liverpool Konate 45+2 Air Nori 57 Salah 61
« Reply #294 on: Today at 09:19:11 pm »
Bit worried about Salah, hes been as bad as hes ever been for us both today and against Forrest.
Logged

Offline Six Beardy

  • Granby Half-Brick Dodger!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,454
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Wolves 1 v 2 Liverpool Konate 45+2 Air Nori 57 Salah 61
« Reply #295 on: Today at 09:29:37 pm »
You see lots of Hallmark Card style faux insiprational slogans emblazoned around grounds these days but Wolves 'Our Loving Devotion Guides Our Dreams' is really rather special. Usually it's some daft ex-player quote but I doubt the likes of Derek Dougan and Steve Bull etc ever came out with anything quite as cringely pretentious and shite like that.

They'd all kill for something punchy and organically created like  'You'll Never Walk Alone' wouldn't they ?
« Last Edit: Today at 09:46:39 pm by Six Beardy »
Logged

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,350
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: PL: Wolves 1 v 2 Liverpool Konate 45+2 Air Nori 57 Salah 61
« Reply #296 on: Today at 09:58:51 pm »
Quote from: PEG2K on Today at 08:19:09 pm

More concerning is how it looks like Slot is treating Salah as if he's untouchable. 2-3 games in the league now he's been poor and still stayed for 90 mins.
What happened to playing someone into form?
You don't drop your best striker. You play him into form. I thought we all agreed to this?

EDIT: Ahh.. you're talking about subbing... yeah, perhaps there, but not an outright drop.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:27:08 pm by the_red_pill »
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,583
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: PL: Wolves 1 v 2 Liverpool Konate 45+2 Air Nori 57 Salah 61
« Reply #297 on: Today at 10:04:26 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 09:19:11 pm
Bit worried about Salah, hes been as bad as hes ever been for us both today and against Forrest.

Wasnt great today but obv not as bad as hes ever been   hes gonna be at something like 0.85 npxg + xa so I wouldnt worry

Ultimately we did a shit job of getting their back line turned all game so our forwards were easy to play against
« Last Edit: Today at 10:06:06 pm by JackWard33 »
Logged

Online smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,245
Re: PL: Wolves 1 v 2 Liverpool Konate 45+2 Air Nori 57 Salah 61
« Reply #298 on: Today at 10:11:29 pm »
Quote from: PEG2K on Today at 08:19:09 pm

More concerning is how it looks like Slot is treating Salah as if he's untouchable. 2-3 games in the league now he's been poor and still stayed for 90 mins.

This made me laugh.
Logged

Offline deano2727

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,024
Re: PL: Wolves 1 v 2 Liverpool Konate 45+2 Air Nori 57 Salah 61
« Reply #299 on: Today at 10:19:53 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 09:19:11 pm
Bit worried about Salah, hes been as bad as hes ever been for us both today and against Forrest.

He has had more good games than bad this season. Looking much better this season than he did last season. Last season, when he got space out wide, I never had any faith he would do much with the ball. This season he seems to have a bit more about him out wide.
Logged

Online slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,459
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Wolves 1 v 2 Liverpool Konate 45+2 Air Nori 57 Salah 61
« Reply #300 on: Today at 10:23:00 pm »
For all the talk of us playing really shit tonight, we limited Wolves to just about f**k all in terms of clear chances. If your passing is off and your forward play isn't at its best then give nothing away. Love it. Thought Van Dijk was excellent yet again too. Love how Slot had us just pass the ball about once we got 2-1 up to quieten and wind up the home crowd.
Logged

Offline Bread

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,118
Re: PL: Wolves 1 v 2 Liverpool Konate 45+2 Air Nori 57 Salah 61
« Reply #301 on: Today at 10:32:33 pm »
I didn't watch this game as I was working, but I can only assume that we brushed them aside with ease, arrogantly crushing them beneath our heel with breathtaking attacking football that Brazil 1970 could only dream of playing.
Logged

Offline stoopid yank

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,145
  • Bird is the Word
Re: PL: Wolves 1 v 2 Liverpool Konate 45+2 Air Nori 57 Salah 61
« Reply #302 on: Today at 10:32:53 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 09:58:51 pm
What happened to playing someone into form?
You don't drop your best striker. You play him into form. I thought we all agreed to this?


You don't play a 32 year old into form. That would play him into the ground.

This guy has a point. Why does he get 90 minutes every game, especially now that he has an able back up?

Why was he in a 5-1 small cup game in the middle of the week (with the other team having a red card even) ?


Logged
I don't always listen to Black Sabbath, but when I do, so do the neighbors.

Online smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,245
Re: PL: Wolves 1 v 2 Liverpool Konate 45+2 Air Nori 57 Salah 61
« Reply #303 on: Today at 10:34:27 pm »
Quote from: stoopid yank on Today at 10:32:53 pm
You don't play a 32 year old into form. That would play him into the ground.

This guy has a point. Why does he get 90 minutes every game, especially now that he has an able back up?

Why was he in a 5-1 small cup game in the middle of the week (with the other team having a red card even) ?

Because he's our best player and Slot doesn't want to give c*nts on here and in the media anything to have a go at him for?
Logged

Online Red_Mist

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,860
  • CORGI registered friend (but not a gas engineer)
Re: PL: Wolves 1 v 2 Liverpool Konate 45+2 Air Nori 57 Salah 61
« Reply #304 on: Today at 10:35:24 pm »
Quote from: Bread on Today at 10:32:33 pm
I didn't watch this game as I was working, but I can only assume that we brushed them aside with ease, arrogantly crushing them beneath our heel with breathtaking attacking football that Brazil 1970 could only dream of playing.
Pretty much that, yeah.
Logged

Offline rscanderlech

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,182
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Wolves 1 v 2 Liverpool Konate 45+2 Air Nori 57 Salah 61
« Reply #305 on: Today at 10:36:25 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 09:19:11 pm
Bit worried about Salah, hes been as bad as hes ever been for us both today and against Forrest.
He has always had the capacity to have bad games where his touch, passing and finishing are all off.
Logged

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,350
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: PL: Wolves 1 v 2 Liverpool Konate 45+2 Air Nori 57 Salah 61
« Reply #306 on: Today at 10:37:22 pm »
Quote from: stoopid yank on Today at 10:32:53 pm
You don't play a 32 year old into form. That would play him into the ground.

This guy has a point. Why does he get 90 minutes every game, especially now that he has an able back up?

Why was he in a 5-1 small cup game in the middle of the week (with the other team having a red card even) ?

He's had what- 2/3 games where he's been off-form? That does not in the least, warrant him being dropped.
Salah, is Salah- he's like any other great Liverpool striker- he can have a sh game abd blam! All's forgiven. He can have 4/5 shite games and then be back on form again.

As I said in that post- if Slot were to sub him - instead of dropping him outright, that would make sense.
32 or not- you just don't drop your best striker. That's based on common sense and grounded in reality.

That pen tonight - shows his quality. That stadium is shite- it always rattles our players and we play like dross, and tonight was yet another example. Step up Salah and slot it away, cool as you like.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:41:29 pm by the_red_pill »
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Offline stoopid yank

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,145
  • Bird is the Word
Re: PL: Wolves 1 v 2 Liverpool Konate 45+2 Air Nori 57 Salah 61
« Reply #307 on: Today at 10:40:21 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 10:34:27 pm
Because he's our best player and Slot doesn't want to give c*nts on here and in the media anything to have a go at him for?

Why would managing his minutes a little better give anyone the opportunity to "have a go"?
Logged
I don't always listen to Black Sabbath, but when I do, so do the neighbors.

Offline stoopid yank

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,145
  • Bird is the Word
Re: PL: Wolves 1 v 2 Liverpool Konate 45+2 Air Nori 57 Salah 61
« Reply #308 on: Today at 10:43:00 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 10:37:22 pm


As I said in that post- if Slot were to sub him - instead of dropping him outright, that would make sense.
32 or not- you just don't drop your best striker. That's based on common sense and grounded in reality.


No one is saying drop him. Just asking why he can't do 60-70 minutes once in a while, and why he was played midweek in a 5-1 game.
Logged
I don't always listen to Black Sabbath, but when I do, so do the neighbors.

Online Always_A_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,550
  • The reds are coming up the hill boys
Re: PL: Wolves 1 v 2 Liverpool Konate 45+2 Air Nori 57 Salah 61
« Reply #309 on: Today at 10:43:23 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 10:23:00 pm
For all the talk of us playing really shit tonight, we limited Wolves to just about f**k all in terms of clear chances. If your passing is off and your forward play isn't at its best then give nothing away. Love it. Thought Van Dijk was excellent yet again too. Love how Slot had us just pass the ball about once we got 2-1 up to quieten and wind up the home crowd.

I'm made up we're top of the league and in the grand scheme of things, the only thing that matters is getting the 3 points.

But limiting Wolves 'to just about fuck all' says more about their ineptness, than our control and organisation.

We spent the last 10 minutes of the game proactively inviting them to score, giving the ball away in really dangerous areas, lacking any control, game management, intelligence, urgency or skill. The goal we conceded matched this complacency.

At the end of the day, 3 points is all that matters, but we'll need much better control in games against better opponents if we are you take 3 points.
Logged
Quote from: Robinred on February 20, 2021, 11:26:24 pm
Well still finish in top four - and they wont. You can quote me on this in May.

Online jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,450
  • Meh sd f
Re: PL: Wolves 1 v 2 Liverpool Konate 45+2 Air Nori 57 Salah 61
« Reply #310 on: Today at 10:43:39 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 10:23:00 pm
For all the talk of us playing really shit tonight, we limited Wolves to just about f**k all in terms of clear chances. If your passing is off and your forward play isn't at its best then give nothing away. Love it. Thought Van Dijk was excellent yet again too. Love how Slot had us just pass the ball about once we got 2-1 up to quieten and wind up the home crowd.
Nah, I dont think thats true. They got half a dozen decent chances to counter which they messed up. Konate had a crucial block for instance.
Trent dribbled from the back and lost the ball, Robertson played a couple of idiotic passes into the center.
We werent that solid, but they were poor. 
Weird to complain when we are on top of the league, but that was not a good game of football.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:45:36 pm by jepovic »
Logged

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,350
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: PL: Wolves 1 v 2 Liverpool Konate 45+2 Air Nori 57 Salah 61
« Reply #311 on: Today at 10:45:28 pm »
Quote from: stoopid yank on Today at 10:43:00 pm
No one is saying drop him. Just asking why he can't do 60-70 minutes once in a while, and why he was played midweek in a 5-1 game.

Then what are we arguing over?
That's why I specifically said he could be subbed. My edited response made my point clearer.
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Offline kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,468
  • Jagadambe Mata ♡
Re: PL: Wolves 1 v 2 Liverpool Konate 45+2 Air Nori 57 Salah 61
« Reply #312 on: Today at 10:55:38 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:07:13 pm
Just take one game at a time.

Loving the Zen there lad.
Logged
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

The heart knows the way. Run in that direction

- Rumi

You are held . You are loved . You are seen  - Some wise fella .

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,350
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: PL: Wolves 1 v 2 Liverpool Konate 45+2 Air Nori 57 Salah 61
« Reply #313 on: Today at 11:00:28 pm »
Quote from: kesey on Today at 10:55:38 pm
Loving the Zen there lad.
Like putting one foot... in front of the other.
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,245
Re: PL: Wolves 1 v 2 Liverpool Konate 45+2 Air Nori 57 Salah 61
« Reply #314 on: Today at 11:01:11 pm »
Quote from: stoopid yank on Today at 10:40:21 pm
Why would managing his minutes a little better give anyone the opportunity to "have a go"?

You've not been here long, have you? Salah has to play and if he's fit enough he should play ever game. I can guarantee if Salah got 'rested' and we lost you'd be on here whinging like a c*nt.
« Last Edit: Today at 11:02:48 pm by smicer07 »
Logged

Online Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,453
Re: PL: Wolves 1 v 2 Liverpool Konate 45+2 Air Nori 57 Salah 61
« Reply #315 on: Today at 11:05:48 pm »
Quote from: Oh Jimmy Jimmy on Today at 09:16:36 pm
We need Cody in that role..a proper link man who will give our attacks some structure and be a proper out ball. Dom is great at pressing and running but too much of a headless chicken for a Number 10. - plus he doesnt score goals.

Over all this team has shades of our 95-97 team in terms of huge underachievers. Too much complacency  and arrogance as shown by our called Vice Captain getting a stupid booking for kicking the ball away in the opening minutes. He will suit Real Madrid.

This is the same team that bottled a League lead in April and two comfortable games at Old Trafford and showed all those signs tonight.

Slots the right man but might need to have more Grav in the team than the primadonnas.

This is certainly a post...
Logged

Online slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,459
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Wolves 1 v 2 Liverpool Konate 45+2 Air Nori 57 Salah 61
« Reply #316 on: Today at 11:13:27 pm »
Quote from: Oh Jimmy Jimmy on Today at 09:16:36 pm
We need Cody in that role..a proper link man who will give our attacks some structure and be a proper out ball. Dom is great at pressing and running but too much of a headless chicken for a Number 10. - plus he doesnt score goals.

Over all this team has shades of our 95-97 team in terms of huge underachievers. Too much complacency  and arrogance as shown by our called Vice Captain getting a stupid booking for kicking the ball away in the opening minutes. He will suit Real Madrid.

This is the same team that bottled a League lead in April and two comfortable games at Old Trafford and showed all those signs tonight.

Slots the right man but might need to have more Grav in the team than the primadonnas.

Underachievers?  Arrogance? I'm not getting what you mean there. Van Dijk, Robbo, Trent, Alisson, Salah, McAllister, Gomez. They've achieved a thing or 2 no?
You're right about Trent though, he would suit Real Madrid. He'd suit any team because he's absolute class.
Logged

Online red1977

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,431
Re: PL: Wolves 1 v 2 Liverpool Konate 45+2 Air Nori 57 Salah 61
« Reply #317 on: Today at 11:15:40 pm »
Regarding Mo. 4 goals and 4 assists in 6 league games. Its the start of a familer story I would bet. Nature will take him on a downward trajectory in the end but I would wager he puts up silly numbers again this season.

« Last Edit: Today at 11:19:59 pm by red1977 »
Logged

Online decosabute

  • ...and so am I. Abu Dhabi correspondent
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,628
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Wolves 1 v 2 Liverpool Konate 45+2 Air Nori 57 Salah 61
« Reply #318 on: Today at 11:17:30 pm »
I was as frustrated as anyone with how we played during some of the second half, but I actually thought we were decent until the situation leading to their equaliser. That was absolutely dreadful stuff and it seemed to knock our confidence the rest of the game, despite getting the penalty so soon after.

So yeah, it was sloppy as hell the last 35 mins, but I'd say that Wolves pressed us like mad (they were pretty much gone after 75) and it wasn't awful from start to finish.

Title challenges always have sloppy, dirty wins in them.
Logged

Online slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,459
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Wolves 1 v 2 Liverpool Konate 45+2 Air Nori 57 Salah 61
« Reply #319 on: Today at 11:22:41 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 10:43:39 pm
Nah, I dont think thats true. They got half a dozen decent chances to counter which they messed up. Konate had a crucial block for instance.
Trent dribbled from the back and lost the ball, Robertson played a couple of idiotic passes into the center.
We werent that solid, but they were poor. 
Weird to complain when we are on top of the league, but that was not a good game of football.

For me that's where you see Van Dijk is the best in the game off the ball. I love watching him play off the ball more than on it. So many counters are killed or the opposition are indecisive because of his positional sense, it's really something else to see. As the opposition if you see the size of him, see him starting to move and you go with the safe option.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 3 4 5 6 7 [8]   Go Up
« previous next »
 