Online masher

Re: PL: Wolves 1 v 2 Liverpool Konate 45+2 Air Nori 57 Salah 61
« Reply #240 on: Today at 07:41:33 pm »
I think we developed a weird habit during Klopps tenure, when we find the game easy we become too complacent. Most of the time we get away with it because of our quality but sometimes that comes back to bite us. We make it far more close than it needs to be.

Slot needs to sort it out.
Online chromed

Re: PL: Wolves 1 v 2 Liverpool Konate 45+2 Air Nori 57 Salah 61
« Reply #241 on: Today at 07:41:40 pm »
Awful decision making, shocking execution, lazy defending and sloppy in possession... and yet we are still top of the league   :hally

Not gonna get into it right now but Szobo needs dropping, and Mo has gone right off the boil since his blistering start.

On a positive note Virg looked great
Online the_red_pill

Re: PL: Wolves 1 v 2 Liverpool Konate 45+2 Air Nori 57 Salah 61
« Reply #242 on: Today at 07:41:42 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 07:28:21 pm
Job done. Hardly a vintage performance - very sloppy at times. But we move on.
One of those tougher aways really. No problem- as long as we have the win. We'll see a few yet as the season wears on.
I was expecting Wolves away to be a bit like this, to be honest

Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 07:28:24 pm
Harder than it needed to be but thoroughly deserved win. They didn't create a thing in the whole game. Neville disgraced himself on commentary "I cant watch this", great please fuck off then.
The irony... twat!
I'd like him to say that- live on comms, while watching a United game.
Online William Regal

Re: PL: Wolves 1 v 2 Liverpool Konate 45+2 Air Nori 57 Salah 61
« Reply #243 on: Today at 07:42:14 pm »
Frustrating performance but fuck that, a lovely 3 points.

Neville commentary was excruciating, he doesnt come out with any of that shit if it wasnt us, annoying prick.
Offline medley

Re: PL: Wolves 1 v 2 Liverpool Konate 45+2 Air Nori 57 Salah 61
« Reply #244 on: Today at 07:42:18 pm »
Felt like we were playing within ourselves and almost saving energy at times. A little more intensity in our attack and better decision making there and could easily have took the game away from them. The last 2-3 minutes of the game was insane, we decided to just give them the ball back on multiple occasions and thankfully their attack was woeful and didn't do anything with our gifts.

Offline stockdam

Re: PL: Wolves 1 v 2 Liverpool Konate 45+2 Air Nori 57 Salah 61
« Reply #245 on: Today at 07:43:02 pm »
Ibou thought he should have been MOTM (it was tongue in cheek). Yes he has a point and he would have got it if he hadnt messed up.
Online JackWard33

Re: PL: Wolves 1 v 2 Liverpool Konate 45+2 Air Nori 57 Salah 61
« Reply #246 on: Today at 07:43:18 pm »
That was a truly awful game of football #analysis
Offline Samie

Re: PL: Wolves 1 v 2 Liverpool Konate 45+2 Air Nori 57 Salah 61
« Reply #247 on: Today at 07:43:38 pm »
We made the rat neville nearly cry tonight, so there's that.
Offline SerbianScouser

Re: PL: Wolves 1 v 2 Liverpool Konate 45+2 Air Nori 57 Salah 61
« Reply #248 on: Today at 07:44:19 pm »
Winning ugly is a great, great sign.
Offline Ray K

Re: PL: Wolves 1 v 2 Liverpool Konate 45+2 Air Nori 57 Salah 61
« Reply #249 on: Today at 07:44:43 pm »
Libpool Libpool top of the league.

Made far too many mistakes and really sloppy for the goal, but once we got the penalty I didn't think they'd score again. Would have been nice to score one of those open goals, like.
Offline disgraced cake

Re: PL: Wolves 1 v 2 Liverpool Konate 45+2 Air Nori 57 Salah 61
« Reply #250 on: Today at 07:46:27 pm »
Stop the count ...

We'll need to be better at Palace but nice to be setting the pace. Bring on Bologna now.
Online Fromola

Re: PL: Wolves 1 v 2 Liverpool Konate 45+2 Air Nori 57 Salah 61
« Reply #251 on: Today at 07:47:26 pm »
Although we were shite, every game we have at Wolves is a slog. It's one of those grounds for us.

We won there last season in injury time when we could have been 3-0 down. Got battered the year before and the year before was Origi right at the end

They were toothless though without Neto and the goal they scored we gifted. They looked a poor side but so are Leicester and Arsenal needed a late goal.
Online Irishred1

Re: PL: Wolves 1 v 2 Liverpool Konate 45+2 Air Nori 57 Salah 61
« Reply #252 on: Today at 07:48:32 pm »
Great to win ugly. Some good play and some not so good, Thought Taylor let them away with a lot of heavy tackles. Onwards and (staying) upwards
Online TheMan

Re: PL: Wolves 1 v 2 Liverpool Konate 45+2 Air Nori 57 Salah 61
« Reply #253 on: Today at 07:50:31 pm »
Happy with the 3 points but that's it.

It should have been far more comfortable, we are still not putting away limited sides AND even when we fail to stick the dagger in we don't close the game out effectively either.

Two trends continue that worry me:

1. On multiple occassions we find ourselves in great positions around the opposition box and fail to make a simple pass or time a pass correctly. We are not killers. We are used to breaking at speed but don't have the killer instinct despite often having multiple options. Do we have too many options in great positions around the box and it causes indecision? Or do we just not have the players who can execute in those situations?

2. We give the ball away constantly and lack control allowing teams easy access without then having to work too hard for it. It is incredibly sloppy, and for a coach who is supposedly big on technical ability, I fail to understand how this trend is allowed to continue. Worst offenders are Szobozlai and Salah but Robertson, Konate and Trent also do it regularly.

As long we continue to fail to take advantage of great situations and also give the ball away frequently and unnecessarily we are not going to compete for the title.

We should have won that game comfortably but our serious (hopefully not inherent) weaknesses in the aforementioned areas allowed Wolves to stay in the game.
Online MD1990

Re: PL: Wolves 1 v 2 Liverpool Konate 45+2 Air Nori 57 Salah 61
« Reply #254 on: Today at 07:50:38 pm »
we were not great but do think bar the Konate error we have made improvements defensively
Offline Samie

Re: PL: Wolves 1 v 2 Liverpool Konate 45+2 Air Nori 57 Salah 61
« Reply #255 on: Today at 07:52:14 pm »
Gravy saying the team lost concentration a lot in the game and we cannot afford to do that in games.
Online duvva 💅

Re: PL: Wolves 1 v 2 Liverpool Konate 45+2 Air Nori 57 Salah 61
« Reply #256 on: Today at 07:55:26 pm »
Great to get the 3 points. We werent anywhere near our best today but probably should have won by more if wed shown a little more composure.

We were very slow to get going today, not for the first time this season. Its not really cost us yet but it will do if not addressed.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: PL: Wolves 1 v 2 Liverpool Konate 45+2 Air Nori 57 Salah 61
« Reply #257 on: Today at 07:57:01 pm »
When have we ever found it easy at Wolves away. Won 2-1, should really have had at least 2 more, gifted there goal, they never really troubled us.

Dont over think it. Yes we have tougher tests ahead, weve had a pretty easy start in comparison to others but 15/18 is a more than decent return. The Forest loss is annoying but were better off than had we won 4 and draw 2 and being pleased to be unbeaten.

All good.
Online CS111

Re: PL: Wolves 1 v 2 Liverpool Konate 45+2 Air Nori 57 Salah 61
« Reply #258 on: Today at 07:58:02 pm »
V early days in slotball, rem as good as it is, its not 'his' team.
Im sure there are positions hed like to try to improve technically, not easy though given our starting 11
Online Fitzy.

Re: PL: Wolves 1 v 2 Liverpool Konate 45+2 Air Nori 57 Salah 61
« Reply #259 on: Today at 07:58:21 pm »
We were always winning that. Wolves dreadful which dragged us down to some extent. To be top of the league after changing the manager is impressive. Performances will improve.
Online vicar

Re: PL: Wolves 1 v 2 Liverpool Konate 45+2 Air Nori 57 Salah 61
« Reply #260 on: Today at 08:00:27 pm »
Great result but a poor game.

Wolves dragged us down to their level a bit.  We struggled to even complete 10 yard passes at times and played way too slowly.

Thought Ibu was good apart from the shocking attempt to shield which gave them their goal. Virgil was excellent. Salah was poor, mind you an on form Salah scores at least two in that game.
Whole midfield struggled to influence the game for large parts of it and didnt bring in the forwards enough.

Taylor is a real arse, surprised he gave the pen, but so many shit decisions; Not booking at least a couple of theirs for blatant fouls, Salah being constantly pulled back - nothing, but Salah grabs back - free kick Wolves, not playing advantage on the offside when Salah is clean through. He is a shit ref.
Offline Samie

Re: PL: Wolves 1 v 2 Liverpool Konate 45+2 Air Nori 57 Salah 61
« Reply #261 on: Today at 08:01:38 pm »
https://xcancel.com/SkySportsPL/status/1840104172391129215

Quote
"Maybe he forgot the moment we conceded!"

Arne Slot reacts to Ibrahima Konate's dissatisfaction at not receiving the POTM award
Offline Samie

Re: PL: Wolves 1 v 2 Liverpool Konate 45+2 Air Nori 57 Salah 61
« Reply #262 on: Today at 08:03:27 pm »
Quote
Arne Slot:

Its always nice to win, especially away. The first 15/20 minutes weren't great. It was a real tough start for us but eventually we took control of the game."
Online Fromola

Re: PL: Wolves 1 v 2 Liverpool Konate 45+2 Air Nori 57 Salah 61
« Reply #263 on: Today at 08:03:48 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 07:58:21 pm
We were always winning that. Wolves dreadful which dragged us down to some extent. To be top of the league after changing the manager is impressive. Performances will improve.

I think that was the weird thing about it. We won which is what we needed to do (same with Arsenal). They're a poor side though and if they stay up it's because the promoted teams are hopeless
Online Chris~

Re: PL: Wolves 1 v 2 Liverpool Konate 45+2 Air Nori 57 Salah 61
« Reply #264 on: Today at 08:05:23 pm »
Thought we were fine. Not a pretty win but had the clear best chances
Online Fromola

Re: PL: Wolves 1 v 2 Liverpool Konate 45+2 Air Nori 57 Salah 61
« Reply #265 on: Today at 08:05:48 pm »
Quote from: vicar on Today at 08:00:27 pm
Great result but a poor game.

Wolves dragged us down to their level a bit.  We struggled to even complete 10 yard passes at times and played way too slowly.

Thought Ibu was good apart from the shocking attempt to shield which gave them their goal. Virgil was excellent. Salah was poor, mind you an on form Salah scores at least two in that game.
Whole midfield struggled to influence the game for large parts of it and didnt bring in the forwards enough.

Taylor is a real arse, surprised he gave the pen, but so many shit decisions; Not booking at least a couple of theirs for blatant fouls, Salah being constantly pulled back - nothing, but Salah grabs back - free kick Wolves, not playing advantage on the offside when Salah is clean through. He is a shit ref.

Taylor is always weird with us..will often give us a big decision (match winning penalty) but is so poor through the game. I hate it when he gets our games, if often knocks us off guard.
Online Six Beardy

Re: PL: Wolves 1 v 2 Liverpool Konate 45+2 Air Nori 57 Salah 61
« Reply #266 on: Today at 08:13:33 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 07:47:26 pm
Although we were shite, every game we have at Wolves is a slog. It's one of those grounds for us.

.

Even one of our most famous matches, away there in 76 to win the league in the last match of the season was an absolute slog til the last 15 mins - but it set us on our way to become the European greats we are now. Best away ever.

There's a part of Wolverhampton that will remain forever scouse though, so it's ever in my heart - I lost a shoe there that day in the pitch invasion at the end  ;D
Offline QC

Re: PL: Wolves 1 v 2 Liverpool Konate 45+2 Air Nori 57 Salah 61
« Reply #267 on: Today at 08:14:16 pm »
How come no game time for Ciesa
Offline JP!

Re: PL: Wolves 1 v 2 Liverpool Konate 45+2 Air Nori 57 Salah 61
« Reply #268 on: Today at 08:15:05 pm »
Quote from: QC on Today at 08:14:16 pm
How come no game time for Ciesa

Cos we don't sub Salah unless he's missing an arm seemingly even if he's playing like a space cadet
Online Yorkykopite

Re: PL: Wolves 1 v 2 Liverpool Konate 45+2 Air Nori 57 Salah 61
« Reply #269 on: Today at 08:18:20 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:05:48 pm
Taylor is always weird with us..will often give us a big decision (match winning penalty) but is so poor through the game. I hate it when he gets our games, if often knocks us off guard.

Our conspiracy-nut opponents will say he disguises his corruption by giving trivial fouls against us and then handing us the big one - as you said yourself. They'll probably cherry-pick some stats to prove the fact too. Ignore them.
Online paisley1977

Re: PL: Wolves 1 v 2 Liverpool Konate 45+2 Air Nori 57 Salah 61
« Reply #270 on: Today at 08:18:37 pm »
Watching L.F.C TV and David James opened with, "I thought Trent was tremendous." I was doing a Dominik head shake. He wasn't bad but tremendous nah. Was wondering why he only took a couple of corners. Seemed to be Robbo both sides.
Online lgvkarlos

Re: PL: Wolves 1 v 2 Liverpool
« Reply #271 on: Today at 08:18:59 pm »
Quote from: QC on Today at 08:14:16 pm
How come no game time for Ciesa
No idea, certainly wasn't Mo's performance keeping him off. Maybe feeling the affect of the West ham game.
Online PEG2K

Re: PL: Wolves 1 v 2 Liverpool Konate 45+2 Air Nori 57 Salah 61
« Reply #272 on: Today at 08:19:09 pm »
Quote from: QC on Today at 08:14:16 pm
How come no game time for Ciesa

More concerning is how it looks like Slot is treating Salah as if he's untouchable. 2-3 games in the league now he's been poor and still stayed for 90 mins.
Online Bobinhood

Re: PL: Wolves 1 v 2 Liverpool Konate 45+2 Air Nori 57 Salah 61
« Reply #273 on: Today at 08:21:02 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 07:43:18 pm
That was a truly awful game of football #analysis

Yes.

Yes it was.
Online lgvkarlos

Re: PL: Wolves 1 v 2 Liverpool Konate 45+2 Air Nori 57 Salah 61
« Reply #274 on: Today at 08:22:05 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 08:18:20 pm
Our conspiracy-nut opponents will say he disguises his corruption by giving trivial fouls against us and then handing us the big one - as you said yourself. They'll probably cherry-pick some stats to prove the fact too. Ignore them.
Can honestly say I didn't come away from that game thinking the ref had a stinker, he was decent in the Utd game.
Online Caston

Re: PL: Wolves 1 v 2 Liverpool Konate 45+2 Air Nori 57 Salah 61
« Reply #275 on: Today at 08:22:08 pm »
Result good.

Performance not so good but probably would have been a comfortable 0-2 win if not for that silly goal we conceded
Online TepidT2O

Re: PL: Wolves 1 v 2 Liverpool Konate 45+2 Air Nori 57 Salah 61
« Reply #276 on: Today at 08:24:14 pm »
Were conceding very few good chances (so far).

Few shots too.

Interesting
