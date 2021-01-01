Happy with the 3 points but that's it.



It should have been far more comfortable, we are still not putting away limited sides AND even when we fail to stick the dagger in we don't close the game out effectively either.



Two trends continue that worry me:



1. On multiple occassions we find ourselves in great positions around the opposition box and fail to make a simple pass or time a pass correctly. We are not killers. We are used to breaking at speed but don't have the killer instinct despite often having multiple options. Do we have too many options in great positions around the box and it causes indecision? Or do we just not have the players who can execute in those situations?



2. We give the ball away constantly and lack control allowing teams easy access without then having to work too hard for it. It is incredibly sloppy, and for a coach who is supposedly big on technical ability, I fail to understand how this trend is allowed to continue. Worst offenders are Szobozlai and Salah but Robertson, Konate and Trent also do it regularly.



As long we continue to fail to take advantage of great situations and also give the ball away frequently and unnecessarily we are not going to compete for the title.



We should have won that game comfortably but our serious (hopefully not inherent) weaknesses in the aforementioned areas allowed Wolves to stay in the game.