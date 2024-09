Cole Palmer would be the ideal Salah replacement.



Palmer would be great at adding that bit of stardust to the end of moves but I don't think he'd stretch the game enough for us how we currently play. Salah offers the strength to hold the ball up, the speed to be an outlet for anything played over the top and the quality to sprinkle stardust to create/finish chances. I'm not really sure there's anyone that would be a readymade Mo replacement and certainly not within our price/wage structure.Anyway, Palmer is locked into the Chelsea project for his playing career now.