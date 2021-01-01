Only as an ORSERIOUS FOUL PLAYA tackle or challenge that endangers the safety of an opponent or uses excessive force or brutality must be sanctioned as serious foul play.Any player who lunges at an opponent in challenging for the ball from the front, from the side or from behind using one or both legs, with excessive force or endangers the safety of an opponent is guilty of serious foul play.https://www.thefa.com/football-rules-governance/lawsandrules/laws/football-11-11/law-12---fouls-and-misconductHis boot was high enough to have impacted the knee and it doesn't take that much side impact force to do a ligament
Goldbridge on his podcast saying Fernandes is on 300k a week that can't be true
Theres still room for interpretation A tackle or challenge that endangers the safety of an opponent - implies you need to judge whether the tackle is dangerous. This tackle was clearly judged by the ref to be dangerous then as there was little force. My view is it wasnt dangerous
How is it not dangerous when he could have done serious injury to the other player?
By that rationale anything you do on the pitch could cause serious injury
Where was the pigeon today?
Fucking positive signs?Sky trying to make this United hard done by
Now you're just being plain stupid. I'm out.
By that rationale anything you do on the pitch could cause serious injuryI mean were picking through the rule book here trying to justify it one way or the other, it doesnt sound like the horrendous challenge some are making it out to be.
Fenrandes coming out saying sorry for getting sent off, but here is all the reason why I did nothing wrongSky completely enabling him too
Lets hope they keep that narrative. Porto and Villa to beat them this week.
No one admires resilience when you were just plain wrong all along - that's just twattishness.
10 pages to debate whether or not it was a red card. On Bruno fucking Fernades.
