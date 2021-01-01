« previous next »
Re: Premier League Fixtures 28th - 30th September
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 06:43:46 pm
Only as an OR

SERIOUS FOUL PLAY

A tackle or challenge that endangers the safety of an opponent or uses excessive force or brutality must be sanctioned as serious foul play.

Any player who lunges at an opponent in challenging for the ball from the front, from the side or from behind using one or both legs, with excessive force or endangers the safety of an opponent is guilty of serious foul play.

https://www.thefa.com/football-rules-governance/lawsandrules/laws/football-11-11/law-12---fouls-and-misconduct

His boot was high enough to have impacted the knee and it doesn't take that much side impact force to do a ligament
Theres still room for interpretation

A tackle or challenge that endangers the safety of an opponent - implies you need to judge whether the tackle is dangerous. This tackle was clearly judged by the ref to be dangerous then as there was little force. My view is it wasnt dangerous

Re: Premier League Fixtures 28th - 30th September
Quote from: A Complete Flop on Today at 06:47:30 pm
Goldbridge on his podcast saying Fernandes is on 300k a week that can't be true  :o

Their wages are obscene.

Hes speaking to Sky now.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 28th - 30th September
Bruno coming on to apologise to his team mates?
Re: Premier League Fixtures 28th - 30th September
Fernandes whining about the red card in his post match interview.

Great captain.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 28th - 30th September
Fenrandes coming out saying sorry for getting sent off, but here is all the reason why I did nothing wrong

Sky completely enabling him too
Re: Premier League Fixtures 28th - 30th September
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 06:54:57 pm
Theres still room for interpretation

A tackle or challenge that endangers the safety of an opponent - implies you need to judge whether the tackle is dangerous. This tackle was clearly judged by the ref to be dangerous then as there was little force. My view is it wasnt dangerous



Its dangerous to lash a leg out at knee height.

He didnt need to do that.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 28th - 30th September
Duvva loves Bruno.  :-*

 ;)
Re: Premier League Fixtures 28th - 30th September
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 06:54:57 pm
Theres still room for interpretation

A tackle or challenge that endangers the safety of an opponent - implies you need to judge whether the tackle is dangerous. This tackle was clearly judged by the ref to be dangerous then as there was little force. My view is it wasnt dangerous



How is it not dangerous when he could have done serious injury to the other player?
Re: Premier League Fixtures 28th - 30th September
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 06:54:57 pm
Theres still room for interpretation

A tackle or challenge that endangers the safety of an opponent - implies you need to judge whether the tackle is dangerous. This tackle was clearly judged by the ref to be dangerous then as there was little force. My view is it wasnt dangerous

Endanger is not the same as dangerous. It's the risk of danger.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 28th - 30th September
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 06:57:23 pm
How is it not dangerous when he could have done serious injury to the other player?
By that rationale anything you do on the pitch could cause serious injury

I mean were picking through the rule book here trying to justify it one way or the other, it doesnt sound like the horrendous challenge some are making it out to be.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 28th - 30th September
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 06:59:12 pm
By that rationale anything you do on the pitch could cause serious injury

You're being ridiculous now.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 28th - 30th September
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 06:59:12 pm
By that rationale anything you do on the pitch could cause serious injury

Now you're just being plain stupid. I'm out.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 28th - 30th September
Where was the pigeon today?
Re: Premier League Fixtures 28th - 30th September
"A bit of heart shown when down to 10 men"

Fuck me Sky are trying DESPERATELY to gaslight us into thinking they were not turbo shite
Re: Premier League Fixtures 28th - 30th September
Quote from: SK8 Red on Today at 07:02:52 pm
Where was the pigeon today?
cooped up at home
Re: Premier League Fixtures 28th - 30th September
Fucking positive signs?

Sky trying to make this United hard done by
Re: Premier League Fixtures 28th - 30th September
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 07:05:18 pm
Fucking positive signs?

Sky trying to make this United hard done by

Lets hope they keep that narrative.

Porto and Villa to beat them this week.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 28th - 30th September
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 07:00:41 pm
Now you're just being plain stupid. I'm out.
:) righto

I mean its just a different point of view/interpretation, no need to run away
Re: Premier League Fixtures 28th - 30th September
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 06:59:12 pm
By that rationale anything you do on the pitch could cause serious injury

I mean were picking through the rule book here trying to justify it one way or the other, it doesnt sound like the horrendous challenge some are making it out to be.

Your spot on mate. It was a joke of a red card. Its now a game played, officiated and supported by a gang of fannies.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 28th - 30th September
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 06:56:42 pm
Fenrandes coming out saying sorry for getting sent off, but here is all the reason why I did nothing wrong

Sky completely enabling him too

Fuck him and fuck sky

Apart from Kelly Dalglish (well actually ...;))
Re: Premier League Fixtures 28th - 30th September
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:08:03 pm
Lets hope they keep that narrative.

Porto and Villa to beat them this week.

Yeah the narrative feeds into their decisions. Their commercial data team is much larger than their recruitment data team.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 28th - 30th September
10 pages to debate whether or not it was a red card. On Bruno fucking Fernades.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 28th - 30th September
Who cares about Fernandes being sent off? They were beaten 3-0 at home which means its a beautiful Sunday evening.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 28th - 30th September
Quote from: coolbyrne on Today at 07:18:19 pm
10 pages to debate whether or not it was a red card. On Bruno fucking Fernades.

Bonkers isn't it?  ;D
Re: Premier League Fixtures 28th - 30th September
Quote from: coolbyrne on Today at 07:18:19 pm
10 pages to debate whether or not it was a red card. On Bruno fucking Fernades.
More discussion than the PL panel will have when they rescind it... ;)
Re: Premier League Fixtures 28th - 30th September
Quote from: coolbyrne on Today at 07:18:19 pm
10 pages to debate whether or not it was a red card. On Bruno fucking Fernades.
He wasn't playing in the 6 was he?
Re: Premier League Fixtures 28th - 30th September
Debate about what happened in a PL football game in the PL football thread, whod have thought

:)
