Nah, Jones' action was as a result of the slip. Fernandes consciously made an action AFTER the slip.
'The Butcher'
He'll win the league in the next 3 years. Quote me on that.Quote from: Draex on December 24, 2014, 08:42:37 amQuote me on this, but come next season he'll be great for us. Just needs to remove the walking headless chicken next to him
United 24/1Im having 20
Well if he did think hed try and injure him (it doesnt look like he did to me) he didnt do a very good job as there was no force.Ha ha 2-0
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
Ugarte is a dog shit destroyer isn;t he?
If that was given against us wed be furious.
No one admires resilience when you were just plain wrong all along - that's just twattishness.
Thought it wasn't a red either. Kind of like Jones's against Tottenham last season where they both slipped.But Fernandes is a twat so deserved just for that.
That's remarkably shite from Martinez
Is Neville OK? He's gone awfully quiet.
This is Spurts though. They have made a career out of being ahead against the Mancs then fucking it up2-2
We'd all be livid if that was given as a red against us...
And if it wasn't (Pickford on Virgil, for example), we'd be even more furious. There should be no place in football for intentional tackles like that, especially at knee hight ...
I can see your point but you could argue Jones couldn't pull out of his one, Fernandes simply chose not to! He knew the challenge would be very high and continued
I read a newspaper report online after they beat Barnsley the other week, and the message conveyed was that United are back..
I reckon when Everton fans put that spread on for them in the Brick, they passed on some curse. Good to see you back, Rob. How's the gym going?
they signed such a load of shite this summer, again.
