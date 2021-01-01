« previous next »
Premier League Fixtures 28th - 30th September

Hymer Red

  • With the money from the accident she bought herself a mobile home...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,002
Re: Premier League Fixtures 28th - 30th September
Reply #1080 on: Today at 05:39:42 pm
Goodbye sweet prince Hey Up Gareth
Logged
Hoping Arne can Slot right in after Klopp

Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,842
Re: Premier League Fixtures 28th - 30th September
Reply #1081 on: Today at 05:39:45 pm
Now what does he do? Hed just taken their only striker off.

Logged

rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,164
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Premier League Fixtures 28th - 30th September
Reply #1082 on: Today at 05:39:46 pm
Casemeiro ducked out of header in build up then
Logged
If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly

Jurgen Klopp

ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,726
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 28th - 30th September
Reply #1083 on: Today at 05:39:56 pm
Onana should've saved that
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,035
Re: Premier League Fixtures 28th - 30th September
Reply #1084 on: Today at 05:40:04 pm
Quote from: Bread on Today at 05:38:53 pm
Nah, Jones' action was as a result of the slip. Fernandes consciously made an action AFTER the slip.

Fair enough, not gonna argue on a day like this!
Logged
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,737
Re: Premier League Fixtures 28th - 30th September
Reply #1085 on: Today at 05:40:16 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 05:39:05 pm
'The Butcher'

He's only called that cos he stinks of meat.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

whtwht

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,332
Re: Premier League Fixtures 28th - 30th September
Reply #1086 on: Today at 05:40:22 pm
Bahahahahahahgagag
Logged
Quote from: Always_A_Red on November  1, 2013, 02:06:49 pm
He'll win the league in the next 3 years. Quote me on that.
Quote from: Draex on December 24, 2014, 08:42:37 am
Quote me on this, but come next season he'll be great for us. Just needs to remove the walking headless chicken next to him

Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,673
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Premier League Fixtures 28th - 30th September
Reply #1087 on: Today at 05:40:27 pm
Great finish.

Neville is upset.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 96,423
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Premier League Fixtures 28th - 30th September
Reply #1088 on: Today at 05:40:28 pm
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 05:34:39 pm
United 24/1

Im having 20
A fool and their money..
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,289
Re: Premier League Fixtures 28th - 30th September
Reply #1089 on: Today at 05:40:39 pm
I know they're down to 10 but Ten Hag's subs have been laughable.
Logged

MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,625
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 28th - 30th September
Reply #1090 on: Today at 05:40:44 pm
its incredible how bad they are with the money they have spent.
Ten Hag will be gone sadly
Logged

Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,242
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Premier League Fixtures 28th - 30th September
Reply #1091 on: Today at 05:40:50 pm
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 05:38:18 pm
Well if he did think hed try and injure him (it doesnt look like he did to me) he didnt do a very good job as there was no force.

Ha ha 2-0
he's a snide player, tries to do things sneakily, I've got no sympathy for him!

ETH looks like he knows he's done
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

GivePeasAChant

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 98
  • Liverpool FC and Liverpool FC reserves
Re: Premier League Fixtures 28th - 30th September
Reply #1092 on: Today at 05:41:04 pm
Logged

Ghost Town

  • RAWK snitch. Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,174
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Premier League Fixtures 28th - 30th September
Reply #1093 on: Today at 05:41:07 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:36:54 pm
Ugarte is a dog shit destroyer isn;t he?
Like a municipal lawnmower
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,289
Re: Premier League Fixtures 28th - 30th September
Reply #1094 on: Today at 05:41:10 pm
Is Neville OK? He's gone awfully quiet.
Logged

PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,113
Re: Premier League Fixtures 28th - 30th September
Reply #1095 on: Today at 05:41:12 pm
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 05:32:45 pm
If that was given against us wed be furious.

And if it wasn't (Pickford on Virgil, for example), we'd be even more furious. There should be no place in football for intentional tackles like that, especially at knee hight ...
Logged

coolbyrne

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,661
  • Ground Control
Re: Premier League Fixtures 28th - 30th September
Reply #1096 on: Today at 05:41:15 pm
Quote from: gerrardsarmy on Today at 05:19:53 pm
We'd all be livid if that was given as a red against us...

I love it when people say this. Of course we'd be livid if that was given against us. Of course we'd be livid if that [insert situation that doesn't benefit us] happened to us. Every fan of every team would be livid. Very few would actually say, "Yeah, alright, fair dos."
Logged
Oh, these sour times.

Quote from: Dr. Beaker on March 30, 2019, 02:19:03 am
No one admires resilience when you were just plain wrong all along - that's just twattishness.

Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,324
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 28th - 30th September
Reply #1097 on: Today at 05:41:16 pm
Ten Hag may legitimately be trying to get himself fired with his decisions

Either that or he is in some way cognitively impaired
Logged

RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,139
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 28th - 30th September
Reply #1098 on: Today at 05:41:22 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 05:36:34 pm
Thought it wasn't a red either. Kind of like Jones's against Tottenham last season where they both slipped.

But Fernandes is a twat so deserved just for that.

I can see your point but you could argue Jones couldn't pull out of his one, Fernandes simply chose not to! He knew the challenge would be very high and continued
Logged

kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,065
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 28th - 30th September
Reply #1099 on: Today at 05:41:33 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 05:39:42 pm
That's remarkably shite from Martinez

Wee Jimmy Krankie  ;D
Logged

Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,901
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Premier League Fixtures 28th - 30th September
Reply #1100 on: Today at 05:41:49 pm
This is Spurts though. They have made a career out of being ahead against the Mancs then fucking it up

2-2
Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,673
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Premier League Fixtures 28th - 30th September
Reply #1101 on: Today at 05:42:07 pm
Never known a United team with less workrate.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,455
Re: Premier League Fixtures 28th - 30th September
Reply #1102 on: Today at 05:42:23 pm
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 05:41:10 pm
Is Neville OK? He's gone awfully quiet.

Tough weekend for him.
Logged

smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,289
Re: Premier League Fixtures 28th - 30th September
Reply #1103 on: Today at 05:42:41 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 05:41:49 pm
This is Spurts though. They have made a career out of being ahead against the Mancs then fucking it up

2-2

I could see that actually, if the manager had made positive subs. Instead he's trying to keep the score down.
Logged

Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,901
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Premier League Fixtures 28th - 30th September
Reply #1104 on: Today at 05:42:44 pm
The amount of cryarsing and hand wringing that Fernandes FINALLY got sent off

:lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao
Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

JovaJova

  • Advises you to avoid premature Jovaculation.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,098
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 28th - 30th September
Reply #1105 on: Today at 05:42:44 pm
Quote from: gerrardsarmy on Today at 05:19:53 pm
We'd all be livid if that was given as a red against us...

Would be a lot more livid to have a player like Bruno playing for us, never mind giving him the captaincy, a truly awful footballer.
Logged
You said, I think I'm like Tennessee Williams, I wait for the click, I wait but it doesn't kick in

DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,132
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 28th - 30th September
Reply #1106 on: Today at 05:42:45 pm
The new manager has zero good players to work with, it's gonna be beautiful, the hype then the failure.
Logged

duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,432
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Premier League Fixtures 28th - 30th September
Reply #1107 on: Today at 05:42:48 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 05:41:12 pm
And if it wasn't (Pickford on Virgil, for example), we'd be even more furious. There should be no place in football for intentional tackles like that, especially at knee hight ...
You cant compare that tackle to Pickford on Virgil. Not even close
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,065
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 28th - 30th September
Reply #1108 on: Today at 05:42:59 pm
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 05:41:22 pm
I can see your point but you could argue Jones couldn't pull out of his one, Fernandes simply chose not to! He knew the challenge would be very high and continued

Yes. Thats the reason.
Logged

Brain Potter

  • Embarrassing. Likes to listen through the walls....Auralist Extrodinaire!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,859
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 28th - 30th September
Reply #1109 on: Today at 05:43:07 pm
I read a newspaper report online after they beat Barnsley the other week, and the message conveyed was that United are back..
Logged

Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,737
Re: Premier League Fixtures 28th - 30th September
Reply #1110 on: Today at 05:43:19 pm
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 05:38:18 pm
Well if he did think hed try and injure him (it doesnt look like he did to me) he didnt do a very good job as there was no force.

Ha ha 2-0

It doesn't matter regarding intent. After he slipped, he threw his leg out, which is showing disregard to the danger/consequences for the Spurs player i.e. reckless - which is within the laws. Intent isn't a thing as you'd have to read their minds.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Bob Harris

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 302
  • "for relaxing times, make it suntory time"
Re: Premier League Fixtures 28th - 30th September
Reply #1111 on: Today at 05:43:40 pm
Quote from: Brain Potter on Today at 05:43:07 pm
I read a newspaper report online after they beat Barnsley the other week, and the message conveyed was that United are back..

Swaggoh is back

Be afraid
Logged

Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,455
Re: Premier League Fixtures 28th - 30th September
Reply #1112 on: Today at 05:44:15 pm
Quote from: Brain Potter on Today at 05:43:07 pm
I read a newspaper report online after they beat Barnsley the other week, and the message conveyed was that United are back..

Logged

koptommy93

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,670
  • @tharris113
Re: Premier League Fixtures 28th - 30th September
Reply #1113 on: Today at 05:44:29 pm
they signed such a load of shite this summer, again.
Logged
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

DonkeyWan

  • ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,995
  • I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: Premier League Fixtures 28th - 30th September
Reply #1114 on: Today at 05:44:34 pm
Players aren't playing for the manager. Rashford, in his 10th season, has had one 1 very good season, two mediocre, the rest, shit. Will see off his sixth manager, amazeballs.
Logged
Beatings will continue until morale improves...

rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,061
Re: Premier League Fixtures 28th - 30th September
Reply #1115 on: Today at 05:44:36 pm
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 05:30:07 pm
;D

I reckon when Everton fans put that spread on for them in the Brick, they passed on some curse.

Good to see you back, Rob. How's the gym going?

Back to the 70's shite United curse?  ;D

Gym is hard but enjoyable. I can already feel myself getting fitter, knee not hurting as much, so all good. Had a night out last night, mini golf, food and 8 pints and out in town next Saturday, so little setbacks but going the right way
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,289
Re: Premier League Fixtures 28th - 30th September
Reply #1116 on: Today at 05:44:38 pm
Spurs are a nap to get a man sent off here.
Logged

Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,439
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Premier League Fixtures 28th - 30th September
Reply #1117 on: Today at 05:45:14 pm
Garnacho, what skill
Logged

Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,673
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Premier League Fixtures 28th - 30th September
Reply #1118 on: Today at 05:45:24 pm
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 05:44:29 pm
they signed such a load of shite this summer, again.

Who signs the players ? All ex Ajax players.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,289
Re: Premier League Fixtures 28th - 30th September
Reply #1119 on: Today at 05:45:24 pm
Now that's a yellow
Logged
