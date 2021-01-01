Thought Phase of Play was back for sec there.
That should have been 2-1 nice cross from Davis, put it on a plate for Clarke
Does Clarke think hes Jack Grealish
the last person Id want to look like.
Good cross but Poor defending again from Ipswich
Phillips caught that well.
I like that Ipswich give it a real go, their problem will be the defending of course but I like when the newer teams at least try and play some football.
As bad as Ipswich have been defensively theyre unlucky not to be level. Still dont think theyll be relegated, theyve got goals in the team that could make the difference.
