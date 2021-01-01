« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 9 10 11 12 13 [14]   Go Down

Author Topic: Premier League Fixtures 28th - 30th September  (Read 9164 times)

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,407
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Premier League Fixtures 28th - 30th September
« Reply #520 on: Today at 02:20:58 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 02:18:56 pm
Thought Phase of Play was back for sec there.
:)

That should have been 2-1 nice cross from Davis, put it on a plate for Clarke
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Online Bread

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,119
Re: Premier League Fixtures 28th - 30th September
« Reply #521 on: Today at 02:21:46 pm »
Delap - Goal
Rogers - Goal
Watkins - Assist

Me - raking in the fantasy points.
Logged

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,130
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Premier League Fixtures 28th - 30th September
« Reply #522 on: Today at 02:22:35 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 02:18:56 pm
Thought Phase of Play was back for sec there.

Haha

A strange phenomenon he was

Had everyone gripped to his posts one minute then was just set upon

If he comes back he should call himself Ides of March
Logged
If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly

Jurgen Klopp

Online Brain Potter

  • Embarrassing. Likes to listen through the walls....Auralist Extrodinaire!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,852
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 28th - 30th September
« Reply #523 on: Today at 02:26:47 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 02:20:58 pm
:)

That should have been 2-1 nice cross from Davis, put it on a plate for Clarke

Does Clarke think hes Jack Grealish the last person Id want to look like.
Logged

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,407
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Premier League Fixtures 28th - 30th September
« Reply #524 on: Today at 02:28:30 pm »
Quote from: Brain Potter on Today at 02:26:47 pm
Does Clarke think hes Jack Grealish the last person Id want to look like.
Yep hes been given the mini Jack Grealish title by my missus too
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Online Phineus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,495
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 28th - 30th September
« Reply #525 on: Today at 02:34:10 pm »
Very easy that.
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,124
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 28th - 30th September
« Reply #526 on: Today at 02:34:11 pm »
Great marking lads
Logged

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,407
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Premier League Fixtures 28th - 30th September
« Reply #527 on: Today at 02:34:15 pm »
Good cross but Poor defending again from Ipswich
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,014
Re: Premier League Fixtures 28th - 30th September
« Reply #528 on: Today at 02:35:58 pm »
Ipswich are terrible, they might not a win a game this season.

Having said that, they do have Everton next weekend.
Logged
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,052
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Premier League Fixtures 28th - 30th September
« Reply #529 on: Today at 02:36:23 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 02:34:15 pm
Good cross but Poor defending again from Ipswich

That line will be used a lot this season, sadly.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,130
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Premier League Fixtures 28th - 30th September
« Reply #530 on: Today at 02:36:41 pm »
Theyll always have the first 45 mins of the season v us

Defending is laughable
Logged
If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly

Jurgen Klopp

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,435
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Premier League Fixtures 28th - 30th September
« Reply #531 on: Today at 02:38:11 pm »
Phillips caught that well. 
Logged

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,130
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Premier League Fixtures 28th - 30th September
« Reply #532 on: Today at 02:38:35 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 02:38:11 pm
Phillips caught that well. 

Then does that
Logged
If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly

Jurgen Klopp

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,435
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Premier League Fixtures 28th - 30th September
« Reply #533 on: Today at 02:40:03 pm »
another ipswich chance, saved by Martinez.
Logged

Online Phineus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,495
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 28th - 30th September
« Reply #534 on: Today at 02:40:18 pm »
Great save tbf.
Logged

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,130
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Premier League Fixtures 28th - 30th September
« Reply #535 on: Today at 02:40:34 pm »
Tenner on 2-4 14/1
Logged
If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly

Jurgen Klopp

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,052
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Premier League Fixtures 28th - 30th September
« Reply #536 on: Today at 02:41:42 pm »
I like that Ipswich give it a real go, their problem will be the defending of course but I like when the newer teams at least try and play some football.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,407
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Premier League Fixtures 28th - 30th September
« Reply #537 on: Today at 02:42:06 pm »
As bad as Ipswich have been defensively theyre unlucky not to be level. Still dont think theyll be relegated, theyve got goals in the team that could make the difference.
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,698
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 28th - 30th September
« Reply #538 on: Today at 02:42:58 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 02:41:42 pm
I like that Ipswich give it a real go, their problem will be the defending of course but I like when the newer teams at least try and play some football.

I remember thinking that about Big Sam's Bolton lol
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline Caligula?

  • Most Negative poster on site, Moan, Moan, Moan, Liverpool are shite... Does he ever stop
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,010
  • SPQR
Re: Premier League Fixtures 28th - 30th September
« Reply #539 on: Today at 02:44:13 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 02:42:06 pm
As bad as Ipswich have been defensively theyre unlucky not to be level. Still dont think theyll be relegated, theyve got goals in the team that could make the difference.

Are there three worse teams than them though? I really don't think so. Southampton are probably worse but I'm struggling to think of another one.
Logged

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,130
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Premier League Fixtures 28th - 30th September
« Reply #540 on: Today at 02:44:45 pm »
This as a watch is ok but somehow shit aswell
Logged
If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly

Jurgen Klopp
Pages: 1 ... 9 10 11 12 13 [14]   Go Up
« previous next »
 