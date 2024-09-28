« previous next »
Author Topic: Premier League Fixtures 28th - 30th September  (Read 8682 times)

Offline Zimagic

Re: Premier League Fixtures 28th - 30th September
« Reply #480 on: Yesterday at 05:54:32 pm »
Is Wolves André the Brazilian lad we wanted to buy?
Offline Zlen

Re: Premier League Fixtures 28th - 30th September
« Reply #481 on: Yesterday at 06:03:43 pm »
Quote from: Zimagic on Yesterday at 05:54:32 pm
Is Wolves André the Brazilian lad we wanted to buy?

Yep.
Online RedSince86

Re: Premier League Fixtures 28th - 30th September
« Reply #482 on: Yesterday at 06:05:53 pm »
Neville trying to do VAR.

Utter C*nt.
Offline Samie

Re: Premier League Fixtures 28th - 30th September
« Reply #483 on: Yesterday at 06:06:58 pm »
Pretty shite first half so far.
Offline Irishred1

Re: Premier League Fixtures 28th - 30th September
« Reply #484 on: Yesterday at 06:07:07 pm »
Another week and another great official team in action
Offline Samie

Re: Premier League Fixtures 28th - 30th September
« Reply #485 on: Yesterday at 06:11:42 pm »
How the fuck do you not score that?  :butt
Offline markedasred

Re: Premier League Fixtures 28th - 30th September
« Reply #486 on: Yesterday at 06:31:52 pm »
Quote from: jonnypb on Yesterday at 05:03:21 pm

Arsenal have 14 points. Were on 12, so a win tonight takes us top with 15.
The table on the BBC had misreported when I read it, so great news! - if we hold on to the win
Online JRed

Re: Premier League Fixtures 28th - 30th September
« Reply #487 on: Yesterday at 06:46:52 pm »
WTF was konate doing there?
Offline mc_red22

Re: Premier League Fixtures 28th - 30th September
« Reply #488 on: Yesterday at 07:08:37 pm »
Salah has to be fucking kidding there.
Offline macmanamanaman

Re: Premier League Fixtures 28th - 30th September
« Reply #489 on: Yesterday at 09:44:41 pm »
Quote from: Legs on Yesterday at 05:40:46 pm
Why no yellow for the pull on Salah ?

why a free kick, even?
Offline smicer07

« Reply #490 on: Yesterday at 11:04:23 pm »
It's a good job Palmer can play football. Thick as mince.
Online whtwht

Re: Premier League Fixtures 28th - 30th September
« Reply #491 on: Yesterday at 11:21:42 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Yesterday at 11:04:23 pm
It's a good job Palmer can play football. Thick as mince.

A real precocious talent but Joe Cole levels of window licking..
Offline PeterTheRed ...

Re: Premier League Fixtures 28th - 30th September
« Reply #492 on: Today at 06:17:21 am »
Have a nice Sunday ...

Online MD1990

Re: Premier League Fixtures 28th - 30th September
« Reply #493 on: Today at 08:58:44 am »
soo many sides making errors playing out from the back
Offline keano7

Re: Premier League Fixtures 28th - 30th September
« Reply #494 on: Today at 09:13:15 am »
The defending in the Chelsea - Brighton game was horrific. Nearly all the goals were avoidable.

As good as Chelsea are going forward, they are awful at the back and the keeper is a mess.
Online Hazell

Re: Premier League Fixtures 28th - 30th September
« Reply #495 on: Today at 10:51:52 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 06:17:21 am
Have a nice Sunday ...



I don't think that table's correct. Arsenal don't concede goals.
Offline clinical

Re: Premier League Fixtures 28th - 30th September
« Reply #496 on: Today at 11:10:47 am »
Don't want either Ange or Ten Hag to be sacked. So hard fought draw would be good
Offline Schmarn

Re: Premier League Fixtures 28th - 30th September
« Reply #497 on: Today at 11:23:51 am »
Quote from: keano7 on Today at 09:13:15 am
The defending in the Chelsea - Brighton game was horrific. Nearly all the goals were avoidable.

As good as Chelsea are going forward, they are awful at the back and the keeper is a mess.

Chelsea laid out the template for us to shred Brighton twice in a week. First time ball over the top, they must have had a dozen one on ones.
Offline redgriffin73

Re: Premier League Fixtures 28th - 30th September
« Reply #498 on: Today at 11:48:23 am »
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 11:23:51 am
Chelsea laid out the template for us to shred Brighton twice in a week. First time ball over the top, they must have had a dozen one on ones.

Their high line reminded me of that mad Chelsea v Spurs game from last season at times.
Online rushyman

Re: Premier League Fixtures 28th - 30th September
« Reply #499 on: Today at 01:08:45 pm »
They win a game and you've got Ashley Young beaming at us on sky sports the next day

Stopping just short of wearing a we 'won a game' t shirt

Fucking Palace. Unplayable one week, getting beat by Ev the next. Weird team
