Is Wolves André the Brazilian lad we wanted to buy?
Arsenal have 14 points. Were on 12, so a win tonight takes us top with 15.
Why no yellow for the pull on Salah ?
It's a good job Palmer can play football. Thick as mince.
He'll win the league in the next 3 years. Quote me on that.Quote from: Draex on December 24, 2014, 08:42:37 amQuote me on this, but come next season he'll be great for us. Just needs to remove the walking headless chicken next to him
Quote me on this, but come next season he'll be great for us. Just needs to remove the walking headless chicken next to him
Have a nice Sunday ...
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker
The defending in the Chelsea - Brighton game was horrific. Nearly all the goals were avoidable. As good as Chelsea are going forward, they are awful at the back and the keeper is a mess.
Chelsea laid out the template for us to shred Brighton twice in a week. First time ball over the top, they must have had a dozen one on ones.
