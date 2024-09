We and every other team should be learning from Arsenal’s corners routine. That’s all I take from this.



Win our game and we’re top with City looking very vulnerable and Arsenal also struggling.



Are Arsenal struggling??They absolutely battered Leicester today, who did well to hold out as long as they did, and they’ve already navigated away games against Villa, Spurs and City with 7 points from that lot and at worst will be a point behind us if we do the job today, with us having had far easier fixtures.I’ve no love for Arsenal but if this is them struggling they’ll run away with it if they click into gear.