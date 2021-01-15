« previous next »
Author Topic: Premier League Fixtures 28th - 30th September  (Read 3706 times)

Online RyanBabel19

Re: Premier League Fixtures 28th - 30th September
« Reply #280 on: Today at 03:41:56 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 03:36:00 pm
Have people ever said otherwise?

Check any prem fixtures thread where palmer has scored lol

They look a decent side going forward but their defence is an absolute mess.
Online Wabaloolah

Re: Premier League Fixtures 28th - 30th September
« Reply #281 on: Today at 03:41:58 pm »
Brighton are so open, getting cut through far too easily
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online lfcthekop

Re: Premier League Fixtures 28th - 30th September
« Reply #282 on: Today at 03:42:13 pm »
Anyone got a stream for the chelsea  game?
Online Peabee

Re: Premier League Fixtures 28th - 30th September
« Reply #283 on: Today at 03:42:21 pm »
4 for Palmer.  :o
Offline Caligula?

Re: Premier League Fixtures 28th - 30th September
« Reply #284 on: Today at 03:42:27 pm »
Palmer must be worth at least £150m in today's market
Online RyanBabel19

Re: Premier League Fixtures 28th - 30th September
« Reply #285 on: Today at 03:42:39 pm »
Brightons gameplan is quite insane

Palmer 4th goal
Online Nick110581

Re: Premier League Fixtures 28th - 30th September
« Reply #286 on: Today at 03:42:43 pm »
Palmer hardly played at the Euros
Online Wabaloolah

Re: Premier League Fixtures 28th - 30th September
« Reply #287 on: Today at 03:42:51 pm »
Another Brighton fuck up, 4 from Palmer
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online smicer07

Re: Premier League Fixtures 28th - 30th September
« Reply #288 on: Today at 03:43:09 pm »
Brighton are utterly ridiculous. How do you concede 4 to the same player in one half 🙄
Online CraigDS

Re: Premier League Fixtures 28th - 30th September
« Reply #289 on: Today at 03:43:16 pm »
Embarrassing defending from Brighton.
Online RyanBabel19

Re: Premier League Fixtures 28th - 30th September
« Reply #290 on: Today at 03:43:31 pm »
He's an insane talent, so so sooo effective
Online Wabaloolah

Re: Premier League Fixtures 28th - 30th September
« Reply #291 on: Today at 03:43:39 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 03:42:43 pm
Palmer hardly played at the Euros
Southgate was a clown, one of his many bizarre selection decisions
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online Gerry Attrick

Re: Premier League Fixtures 28th - 30th September
« Reply #292 on: Today at 03:43:43 pm »
Palmer now has as many Premier League hat tricks as Anelka, Lampard and Drogba.
Online koptommy93

Re: Premier League Fixtures 28th - 30th September
« Reply #293 on: Today at 03:44:40 pm »
city letting palmer go was a rare fuck up from them
Online Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero

Re: Premier League Fixtures 28th - 30th September
« Reply #294 on: Today at 03:44:57 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 03:43:43 pm
Palmer now has as many Premier League hat tricks as Anelka, Lampard and Drogba.

That's outrageous
Quote from: coolbyrne on July 16, 2016, 04:14:31 am
I'm telling you, Bowie died and it's all gone to fuck.

Online RyanBabel19

Re: Premier League Fixtures 28th - 30th September
« Reply #295 on: Today at 03:45:04 pm »
More goal contributions than games played for Chelsea apparently
 
Quite something for such a young player
Online Gerry Attrick

Re: Premier League Fixtures 28th - 30th September
« Reply #296 on: Today at 03:46:14 pm »
Quote from: Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero on Today at 03:44:57 pm
That's outrageous

Not combined I should add, but still insane.
Online disgraced cake

Re: Premier League Fixtures 28th - 30th September
« Reply #297 on: Today at 03:46:14 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 03:44:40 pm
city letting palmer go was a rare fuck up from them

He'll probably end up back at City as Chelsea will struggle to achieve much in the coming years.

Mykolenko putting himself on his arse there  ;D fucking bomb scare him, no pun intended
Online Father Ted

Re: Premier League Fixtures 28th - 30th September
« Reply #298 on: Today at 03:46:15 pm »
2-0 Arsenal
Online Irishred1

Re: Premier League Fixtures 28th - 30th September
« Reply #299 on: Today at 03:46:15 pm »
Everton will be lucky to get in at only 1 down. Palace will not have an easier half of football this year. Everton can no longer even do the basics of closing down and defend their box well.
Online Tobelius

Re: Premier League Fixtures 28th - 30th September
« Reply #300 on: Today at 03:46:57 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 03:43:43 pm
Palmer now has as many Premier League hat tricks as Anelka, Lampard and Drogba.

Kind of ridiculous at 22,well they got at least one right out of about 100
Online RyanBabel19

Re: Premier League Fixtures 28th - 30th September
« Reply #301 on: Today at 03:46:59 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 03:46:14 pm
He'll probably end up back at City as Chelsea will struggle to achieve much in the coming years.

Mykolenko putting himself on his arse there  ;D fucking bomb scare him, no pun intended

Man U fans have convinced themselves he's going to them as he apparently supported them growing up :lmao
Online smicer07

Re: Premier League Fixtures 28th - 30th September
« Reply #302 on: Today at 03:47:15 pm »
Insane how many goals are scored against crap teams trying to play out from the back.
Online FiSh77

Re: Premier League Fixtures 28th - 30th September
« Reply #303 on: Today at 03:47:16 pm »
Boooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo :lmao
Online Nick110581

Re: Premier League Fixtures 28th - 30th September
« Reply #304 on: Today at 03:47:36 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 03:44:40 pm
city letting palmer go was a rare fuck up from them

Strange decision
Online RyanBabel19

Re: Premier League Fixtures 28th - 30th September
« Reply #305 on: Today at 03:48:05 pm »
A decent final ball and this Chelsea defence are toast
Online koptommy93

Re: Premier League Fixtures 28th - 30th September
« Reply #306 on: Today at 03:49:02 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 03:46:14 pm
He'll probably end up back at City as Chelsea will struggle to achieve much in the coming years.

Mykolenko putting himself on his arse there  ;D fucking bomb scare him, no pun intended
Dunno, chelsea actually look decent for the first time in ages
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: Premier League Fixtures 28th - 30th September
« Reply #307 on: Today at 03:49:07 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 03:06:22 pm
Mad that. What are the odds on that? Not even a Toney reference, the chances of doing that must be astronomical.

About 46000/1 if you went for just a goal in the first minute of each game.
A lot more if specifically Brentford.
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
