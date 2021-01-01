Joelinton just did exactly the same challenge, but in midfield and a free kick was given.
That's a penalty?
How is that not a penalty?
Crosby Nick never fails.
Ha Greg Norman in a Newcastle scarf? Can't think how that came about.
They cant control a game without Rodri. Imagine they lost Haaland too
Actually I know the answer to this one. They formed an unbreakable bond after having the two biggest sporting chokes of 1996.
Newcastle away is one of the hardest games in the Premier League now, granted but its surprising how ordinary Man City have looked. They look gassed but its the first half of the season where you have to get them before that specialised fitness regime comes in to play after Christmas.
anyone just have a feeling that the extra time will just go on till abu dhabi scores ?
