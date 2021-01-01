« previous next »
Online stockdam

Re: Premier League Fixtures 28th - 30th September
« Reply #120 on: Today at 01:55:00 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 01:52:37 pm
Joelinton just did exactly the same challenge, but in midfield and a free kick was given.

Agree it was similar to Walkers attempt at tackling and both were fouls.
Online Fromola

Re: Premier League Fixtures 28th - 30th September
« Reply #121 on: Today at 01:55:08 pm »
The 12:30s are always sleepy in the first half but Newcastle should have their tails up now. It's going to be a slog this season for City, at least until they can replace Rodri in jan. Chaotic/open games don't suit them. Like the second half at Anfield they were way out their comfort zone.
Online Dim Glas

Re: Premier League Fixtures 28th - 30th September
« Reply #122 on: Today at 01:56:56 pm »
Greg norman, another Saudi shill in the crowd cheering them on.
Online JRed

Re: Premier League Fixtures 28th - 30th September
« Reply #123 on: Today at 01:57:12 pm »
They cant control a game without Rodri. Imagine they lost Haaland too
Online RedSince86

Re: Premier League Fixtures 28th - 30th September
« Reply #124 on: Today at 01:57:45 pm »
Greg Norman Sportswashed to fuck.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Premier League Fixtures 28th - 30th September
« Reply #125 on: Today at 01:57:46 pm »
Online Hazell

Re: Premier League Fixtures 28th - 30th September
« Reply #126 on: Today at 01:57:51 pm »
Ha Greg Norman in a Newcastle scarf? Can't think how that came about.
Online JRed

Re: Premier League Fixtures 28th - 30th September
« Reply #127 on: Today at 01:58:32 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 01:57:51 pm
Ha Greg Norman in a Newcastle scarf? Can't think how that came about.
Looked like he mightve had a Liv Golf jacket on too. c*nt.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Premier League Fixtures 28th - 30th September
« Reply #128 on: Today at 01:58:41 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 01:57:51 pm
Ha Greg Norman in a Newcastle scarf? Can't think how that came about.

I wonder how much he was paid.
Offline Reflexivity

Re: Premier League Fixtures 28th - 30th September
« Reply #129 on: Today at 01:59:31 pm »
McCoist cheated on his wife with Patsy Kensit, so he has been tainted with City loving seed no doubt.
Her arl feller "Jimmy the Dip" was involved in the Great train robbery and was mates with the Krays.
McCoist has always been a suckhole media darling and was mates with Fergie when he was young.
So an all round 22 carat c*nt.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Premier League Fixtures 28th - 30th September
« Reply #130 on: Today at 01:59:43 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 01:57:51 pm
Ha Greg Norman in a Newcastle scarf? Can't think how that came about.

Actually I know the answer to this one. They formed an unbreakable bond after having the two biggest sporting chokes of 1996.
Online stockdam

Re: Premier League Fixtures 28th - 30th September
« Reply #131 on: Today at 02:00:30 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 01:57:51 pm
Ha Greg Norman in a Newcastle scarf? Can't think how that came about.

Another mouthpiece for state control of sport.
Online Fromola

Re: Premier League Fixtures 28th - 30th September
« Reply #132 on: Today at 02:00:54 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 01:57:12 pm
They cant control a game without Rodri. Imagine they lost Haaland too

They've let Arsenal get in their heads as well, they were the same this point in 19/20 when we had a winning start; and they lost a couple of key players to injury then and lost their heads.
Online Hazell

Re: Premier League Fixtures 28th - 30th September
« Reply #133 on: Today at 02:01:41 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 01:59:43 pm
Actually I know the answer to this one. They formed an unbreakable bond after having the two biggest sporting chokes of 1996.

;D

That's the only logical answer.
Online koptommy93

Re: Premier League Fixtures 28th - 30th September
« Reply #134 on: Today at 02:03:25 pm »
Mccoist's pronunciation of Haaland is winding me up 
Online newterp

Re: Premier League Fixtures 28th - 30th September
« Reply #135 on: Today at 02:05:18 pm »
We were so close to pope taking out Holland for the season on that save earlier
Online DelTrotter

Re: Premier League Fixtures 28th - 30th September
« Reply #136 on: Today at 02:05:20 pm »
Bad miss from Har                      Land.
Online duvva 💅

Re: Premier League Fixtures 28th - 30th September
« Reply #137 on: Today at 02:05:42 pm »
Newcastle look like they need to change more than two. Look out on their feet
Online jillc

Re: Premier League Fixtures 28th - 30th September
« Reply #138 on: Today at 02:08:02 pm »
Saudi look dead on their feet and it's a bad idea to sit back like this.
Online xbugawugax

Re: Premier League Fixtures 28th - 30th September
« Reply #139 on: Today at 02:09:00 pm »
seems like abu dhabi have the refs under their control just like sir alex did and on top of the "allegations"

same shit different year.

football is a freaking joke nowdays isnt it.
Online duvva 💅

Re: Premier League Fixtures 28th - 30th September
« Reply #140 on: Today at 02:09:07 pm »
That was close, should probably do better
Online jillc

Re: Premier League Fixtures 28th - 30th September
« Reply #141 on: Today at 02:09:14 pm »
What the hell, should of done better there.
Online stockdam

Re: Premier League Fixtures 28th - 30th September
« Reply #142 on: Today at 02:09:52 pm »
Just in case anyone doesnt know. Greg Norman is LIV Golfs CEO which is funded by Saudi Arabia and so its not surprising that hes at the game.

Heres a pathetic quote from Phil Mickelson about Saudis human rights history " I don't condone human rights violations, I don't know how I can be any more clear." Well Phil you could condemn it rather than not condone it. Thats typical of the golfers who have taken the huge money to play in a circus run by Saudi Arabia.
Online Gerry Attrick

Re: Premier League Fixtures 28th - 30th September
« Reply #143 on: Today at 02:12:13 pm »
Newcastle away is one of the hardest games in the Premier League now, granted but its surprising how ordinary Man City have looked. They look gassed but its the first half of the season where you have to get them before that specialised fitness regime comes in to play after Christmas.
Online Fromola

Re: Premier League Fixtures 28th - 30th September
« Reply #144 on: Today at 02:13:33 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 02:12:13 pm
Newcastle away is one of the hardest games in the Premier League now, granted but its surprising how ordinary Man City have looked. They look gassed but its the first half of the season where you have to get them before that specialised fitness regime comes in to play after Christmas.

I think they'll struggle with the extra CL games as well. They usually coast through an easy group after 4 games, now they'll have to play 8 and it'll be at least 6 or 7 games until top 8 is secured after drawing their first.

Surprising they picked a strong side in midweek though against Watford.
Online xbugawugax

Re: Premier League Fixtures 28th - 30th September
« Reply #145 on: Today at 02:14:23 pm »
anyone just have a feeling that the extra time will just go on till abu dhabi scores ?
Online Phineus

Re: Premier League Fixtures 28th - 30th September
« Reply #146 on: Today at 02:15:59 pm »
Quote from: xbugawugax on Today at 02:14:23 pm
anyone just have a feeling that the extra time will just go on till abu dhabi scores ?

Will be a while based on this 2nd half performance. Created nothing.
Online JRed

Re: Premier League Fixtures 28th - 30th September
« Reply #147 on: Today at 02:16:41 pm »
Hes had a good game the referee
Oh yeah, apart from not sending Grealish off for a deliberate elbow, and not giving Saudi a second penalty for a challenge he deemed a booking when a Saudi player did it in midfield.
Yeah, cracking game.
