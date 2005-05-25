Neither Jota nor Nunez are very involved in play as the 9 at the moment. There's not really anything between them. Both are providing key contributions in 'moments' though.
"Liverpool's Diogo Jota has closed down the most distance when pressing of any Premier League player this seasonJota's pressing has been a feature of Liverpool's encouraging start to the season under Slot. Statistically, he has covered 1.72 kilometres while closing down defenders during the press - which is more than any other Premier League player so far this season.He has also been a part of the team's press more than any other Premier League player - doing so 76 times already. It is telling that Dominik Szoboszlai and Luis Diaz are also among the top five - but it is Jota, the most advanced player, who triggers that press.Liverpool's Diogo Jota has been part of a team press more times than any other Premier League player this season "
I'd like Mo to get 5 goals for my fantasy team, at a minimum. all set up by trent.
For those watching USA Network, we will have Peter Drury and Jim Beglin as the commentary team.
