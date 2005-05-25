« previous next »
Author Topic: MATCH PREVIEW: PL Wolves v Liverpool, Molineux 17:30 KO Sat 28 Sept  (Read 3074 times)

Offline Irishred1

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL Wolves v Liverpool, Molineux 17:30 KO Sat 28 Sept
« Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 11:05:11 pm »
Hard to believe that any premier league team can be hit with a virus when the likes of Norton and McAfee are available
Offline JC the Messiah

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL Wolves v Liverpool, Molineux 17:30 KO Sat 28 Sept
« Reply #41 on: Yesterday at 11:12:26 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 08:33:53 am
Neither Jota nor Nunez are very involved in play as the 9 at the moment. There's not really anything between them. Both are providing key contributions in 'moments' though.

Jota has been contributing. Lots.

This was from 13 September:

"Liverpool's Diogo Jota has closed down the most distance when pressing of any Premier League player this season

Jota's pressing has been a feature of Liverpool's encouraging start to the season under Slot. Statistically, he has covered 1.72 kilometres while closing down defenders during the press - which is more than any other Premier League player so far this season.

He has also been a part of the team's press more than any other Premier League player - doing so 76 times already. It is telling that Dominik Szoboszlai and Luis Diaz are also among the top five - but it is Jota, the most advanced player, who triggers that press.

Liverpool's Diogo Jota has been part of a team press more times than any other Premier League player this season "
Offline Bobinhood

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL Wolves v Liverpool, Molineux 17:30 KO Sat 28 Sept
« Reply #42 on: Today at 01:47:30 am »
I'd like Mo to get 5 goals for my fantasy team, at a minimum. all set up by trent.
Offline Realgman

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL Wolves v Liverpool, Molineux 17:30 KO Sat 28 Sept
« Reply #43 on: Today at 01:50:03 am »
Its obviously a massive co-incidence, but i think exactly the same...

Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 01:47:30 am
I'd like Mo to get 5 goals for my fantasy team, at a minimum. all set up by trent.
Offline 4pool

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL Wolves v Liverpool, Molineux 17:30 KO Sat 28 Sept
« Reply #44 on: Today at 02:49:13 am »
For those watching USA Network, we will have Peter Drury and Jim Beglin as the commentary team.
Online Peabee

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL Wolves v Liverpool, Molineux 17:30 KO Sat 28 Sept
« Reply #45 on: Today at 03:10:40 am »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 02:49:13 am
For those watching USA Network, we will have Peter Drury and Jim Beglin as the commentary team.

Drury will be digging out a John Cornfield poem.
Online Kopenhagen

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL Wolves v Liverpool, Molineux 17:30 KO Sat 28 Sept
« Reply #46 on: Today at 03:33:22 am »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 02:49:13 am
For those watching USA Network, we will have Peter Drury and Jim Beglin as the commentary team.

Grim.
