We still know so little about this manager and this team at the moment, as a collective and what they could achieve and what a successful season looks like for us. It feels like every game is a learning moment for everyone - a win and we clench our fists silently and put another tick in the 'maybe we can achieve something this season' box but a draw or loss and we are thinking back to Forest and perhaps wondering if this is just how this season will be - overall good performances and plenty of wins but unpredictable, dud results here and there. 2 dud results in 3 league games, home to Forest and away to Wolves, would be very disappointing considering we expected both those teams to be lower middle half of the table and potentially looking over their shoulders. I think we are all keen to get as far away from that Forest result as we can - and I mean that in terms of wins. I still think about it daily and it frustrates me, I know I can't be alone in that.



It's really hard to judge where this season goes for us or what we can achieve, given the changes that have happened over the summer.



I think I'm content to take one game at a time but given the fact we have won 6 out of 7 in all comps under Slot, it does feel exciting and like potentially another wave of optisim is being brewed. But I don't think any of us can hang our hats on definitely being in a title challenge until we get to December time - we will have played almost everyone by then. And be playing every few days - well into that rhythm. We could be in touching distance of top spot or fallen off a cliff. But early signs are positive.



On paper we should be winning this. I am sure they will use Saturday night under the lights against one of the top 4, and all the atmosphere there which goes with it, as the touchpaper to restart their season. But we need to be winning this. They have 1 point on the board and have conceded 14 goals in 5 games.



Selection will be interesting - I do think he has options now - especially upfont. I expect to see Diaz, Jota and Salah but Gakpo and Nunez are breathing down their necks. Jones will be eyeing up one of those 3 midfield roles too. It all feels like healthy competition at the minute under Slot.