MATCH PREVIEW: PL Wolves v Liverpool, Molineux 17:30 KO Sat 28 Sept

MATCH PREVIEW: PL Wolves v Liverpool, Molineux 17:30 KO Sat 28 Sept
« on: Yesterday at 11:46:23 am »

Referee: Anthony Taylor
Assistants: Gary Beswick, Adam Nunn
Fourth official: Darren England
VAR: Michael Salisbury
Assistant VAR: Dan Robathan.

Well Forest aside its been a really good start. Goals, clean sheets, and Ryan Gravenberch.

Wolves start has been pretty much the opposite and sees them sit last with 1 point. The exact same record as Everton. However as straight forward as this looks on paper its worth keeping Forest in mind. Its still early days in Slots time so things may not always go to plan.

Still its hard not to be positive and feel confident about our chances. Were scoring goals, not letting them in and weve also picked up 2 wins out of 2 away from home in the league (3 outta 3 inc Milan).

We've also shown that we can bounce back to going a goal behind a couple of times too. Although, you could counter this by noting we have gone behind in 3 of our last 4 games, so are we still more vulnerable early? We had another near miss on that front vs Bournemouth, so could easily have been 4 out of 4. A work in progress.


Talking of which did I mention Ryan Gravenberch. Last season never really took off for him, he had some good games but wasnt able to establish himself and perhaps we didnt use him in a way that got the best out of him.



The seasons only a few games old but he is beginning to show what hes all about. Hes a pleasure to watch turning on the ball and striding powerfully through midfield. But more than just looking good hes backing it up at both ends of the pitch with some excellent defensive displays mixed with a number of important attacking contributions. And at just 22 years old its exciting to see what he and we can achieve if he keeps this up.



It looks like weve no new injury worries, at least nothing obvious after the West Ham game. So Elliott is still out and it sounds like Alisson is 50/50 at best to be back. Theyve just lost their CB Mosquera to a bad one for the season.

So, lots of reasons to be optimistic right now. Its been a good response from that Forest loss, and Saturday evening certainly feels like a good opportunity to keep the run going.
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL Wolves v Liverpool, Molineux 17:30 KO Sat 28 Sept
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 11:49:33 am »
With a tougher run of games on the horizon, we've really got to pick up away wins at a few tricky grounds. No complacency, that is absolutely paramount. Hopefully the Forest experience will avoid that.
It looks to me as if we have signed another 'average' player. I'll hold back my complete opinion until I see the lad play

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL Wolves v Liverpool, Molineux 17:30 KO Sat 28 Sept
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 11:53:16 am »
Quote from: Gus 1855 on Yesterday at 11:49:33 am
With a tougher run of games on the horizon, we've really got to pick up away wins at a few tricky grounds. No complacency, that is absolutely paramount. Hopefully the Forest experience will avoid that.

Agree. We managed to win at Wolves and Palace last season after sluggish starts. We really could do with the same again (without the sluggish starts I guess!) to just give us a little wriggle room for some of the tougher games on paper around the corner.

And thanks Duvva!
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL Wolves v Liverpool, Molineux 17:30 KO Sat 28 Sept
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 12:36:50 pm »
Great OP and I agree with everything said.  They seem to be capable of a good half, but they are on a bad run, confidence is low, they are leaking goals, lost their star defender over the Summer and have just lost another (Mosquera).  Cunha is a bit of a handful, and they have some talent, but I expect us to get on top of them in the second half.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL Wolves v Liverpool, Molineux 17:30 KO Sat 28 Sept
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 12:45:22 pm »
We still know so little about this manager and this team at the moment, as a collective and what they could achieve and what a successful season looks like for us. It feels like every game is a learning moment for everyone - a win and we clench our fists silently and put another tick in the 'maybe we can achieve something this season' box but a draw or loss and we are thinking back to Forest and perhaps wondering if this is just how this season will be - overall good performances and plenty of wins but unpredictable, dud results here and there. 2 dud results in 3 league games, home to Forest and away to Wolves, would be very disappointing considering we expected both those teams to be lower middle half of the table and potentially looking over their shoulders. I think we are all keen to get as far away from that Forest result as we can - and I mean that in terms of wins. I still think about it daily and it frustrates me, I know I can't be alone in that.

It's really hard to judge where this season goes for us or what we can achieve, given the changes that have happened over the summer.

I think I'm content to take one game at a time but given the fact we have won 6 out of 7 in all comps under Slot, it does feel exciting and like potentially another wave of optisim is being brewed. But I don't think any of us can hang our hats on definitely being in a title challenge until we get to December time - we will have played almost everyone by then. And be playing every few days - well into that rhythm. We could be in touching distance of top spot or fallen off a cliff. But early signs are positive.

On paper we should be winning this. I am sure they will use Saturday night under the lights against one of the top 4, and all the atmosphere there which goes with it, as the touchpaper to restart their season. But we need to be winning this. They have 1 point on the board and have conceded 14 goals in 5 games.

Selection will be interesting - I do think he has options now - especially upfont. I expect to see Diaz, Jota and Salah but Gakpo and Nunez are breathing down their necks. Jones will be eyeing up one of those 3 midfield roles too. It all feels like healthy competition at the minute under Slot.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL Wolves v Liverpool, Molineux 17:30 KO Sat 28 Sept
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 05:46:51 pm »
They're conceding plenty, we're scoring loads ... what could go wrong  ;D

Seriously though, should win. I think we will score plenty this season in general and expect we'll concede a few less too. Should make for an exciting campaign, just have to hope it translates to at least one trophy.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL Wolves v Liverpool, Molineux 17:30 KO Sat 28 Sept
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 06:29:30 pm »
Wolves are one of those teams I always think we struggle to beat away from Home but based on the results below it doesn't seem that way. I think it may have been stem from a couple very close games when Origi scored a 90th minute winner awhile back

Quote from: Bucke on January  7, 2008, 10:03:47 pm
My mate is Sarah Harding's cousin from girls aloud, he looks a fair but like her which is a bit weird when i'm cracking one off over MTV like

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL Wolves v Liverpool, Molineux 17:30 KO Sat 28 Sept
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 06:32:31 pm »
Wolves are bottom right now, but I don't think the table is reflective of how they've started the season. Every time I've watched them, they haven't looked bad. At the very least, they were desperately unlucky not to get a point or three against Newcastle.

We're still better, just don't let complacency creep in.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL Wolves v Liverpool, Molineux 17:30 KO Sat 28 Sept
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 07:05:37 pm »
After their bad start to the campaign they will be looking at the game against us as a bit of a free hit, where nothing much is expected. At the same time, they will also be looking at it as an opportunity to kick-start their campaign, if they manage to get something from the game against the odds.

It's up to us to make sure we come home with the three points. We are more than good enough. We have goals in the side, and at the same time we also look to have tightened up a bit defensively. I agree with the post up above where the Forest result still lingers like a bad taste. Hopefully a few wins on the spin will leave it in the past, where it belongs. But it is still fresh enough that it asks a valid question about how good the team is this season.

Title challengers? Or more of a top four team for now? Hopefully as each week goes by the former becomes more and more obvious.

After 9 changes in the cup, I expect the side to be:

Alisson (hopefully he is fine now)
Trent
Konate
VVD
Robbo
Gravenberch
Mac Allister
Szoboszlai
Diaz
Salah
Jota/Nunez

I'm undecided between Nunez and Jota. After last week I thought Nunez would get a run, as he scored, was offside a lot less (if at all?) and looked like he was starting to find a bit of rhythm. Jota had been average in the league up until then. And then the league cup game happened, where Jota had two sharp finishes, and probably edged back ahead of Nunez for the starting spot in the Wolves game. We'll see.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL Wolves v Liverpool, Molineux 17:30 KO Sat 28 Sept
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 07:35:48 pm »
Come on Redmen!!
Thanks Duvva, great op, did you mention Ryan? 😀.
It is pretty clear, barring trading ground injuries what our starting eleven will be and it is strong. Jota looks likely to replace Nunez in the only change from the Bournemouth game.
We are getting a bit of a run of things going our way and apparently Wolves are the opposite. However, I can only see an away win, much needed to keep ourselves ahead of the teams that wont get relegated 🙏
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL Wolves v Liverpool, Molineux 17:30 KO Sat 28 Sept
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 07:53:22 pm »
Nunez played 90', Jota went off at the 60'. I would say it's almost confirmed that Jota starts this weekend with Nunez starting against Spaghetti à la Bolognaise next week. I don't have a lot to back it up but on eye test it seems Jota's style of play suits better to Slot's system in terms of getting involved during the build up.

Really need to end the NT break on high, the fixtures beyond Palace are mad for like 2 months.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL Wolves v Liverpool, Molineux 17:30 KO Sat 28 Sept
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 08:10:56 pm »
Quote from: Bread on Yesterday at 06:32:31 pm
Wolves are bottom right now, but I don't think the table is reflective of how they've started the season. Every time I've watched them, they haven't looked bad. At the very least, they were desperately unlucky not to get a point or three against Newcastle.

We're still better, just don't let complacency creep in.

Last couple of games theyve played well for about 70 minutes and then dropped off a cliff I think. As long as we stay in the game at worst theyll be thinking not again if we finish strongly. But hopefully well be ahead by that point anyway.

Sort of game where you dont want to give them anything cheap and get the crowd up.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL Wolves v Liverpool, Molineux 17:30 KO Sat 28 Sept
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 09:15:31 pm »
Quote from: medley on Yesterday at 06:29:30 pm
Wolves are one of those teams I always think we struggle to beat away from Home but based on the results below it doesn't seem that way. I think it may have been stem from a couple very close games when Origi scored a 90th minute winner awhile back



Good record with results but they were all horrible games going there. A few late winners after scrappy affairs and the one we lost was possibly the nadir of the Klopp reign.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL Wolves v Liverpool, Molineux 17:30 KO Sat 28 Sept
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 10:08:35 pm »
It's ridiculous that we have 3 more games then another fucking international break
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL Wolves v Liverpool, Molineux 17:30 KO Sat 28 Sept
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 11:48:21 pm »
Quote from: Ratboy3G on Yesterday at 10:08:35 pm
It's ridiculous that we have 3 more games then another fucking international break

Not another one!
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL Wolves v Liverpool, Molineux 17:30 KO Sat 28 Sept
« Reply #15 on: Today at 07:51:19 am »
First time Darren England has been involved in a Liverpool game since the almighty fuck up he had in the VAR booth against Spurs last season.

Least the worst he can do here is type in the wrong number on the injury time board
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL Wolves v Liverpool, Molineux 17:30 KO Sat 28 Sept
« Reply #16 on: Today at 08:22:24 am »
Wolves have been terrible so far and we have had a great start to the season, what could possibly go wrong?
Then you see the dreaded words : Anthony Taylor and Darren England
*shudders
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL Wolves v Liverpool, Molineux 17:30 KO Sat 28 Sept
« Reply #17 on: Today at 08:27:37 am »
Wolves have been Jeykyll and Hyde with their performances so far and are not Defending well. This will be pretty hostile for the first 15 minutes as the Team need a lift and the manager under pressure.

Have a feeling our superior fire power should get the job done but an uncomfortable opening 30 mins might be on the cards.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL Wolves v Liverpool, Molineux 17:30 KO Sat 28 Sept
« Reply #18 on: Today at 08:33:53 am »
Quote from: shank94 on Yesterday at 07:53:22 pm
Nunez played 90', Jota went off at the 60'. I would say it's almost confirmed that Jota starts this weekend with Nunez starting against Spaghetti à la Bolognaise next week. I don't have a lot to back it up but on eye test it seems Jota's style of play suits better to Slot's system in terms of getting involved during the build up.

Really need to end the NT break on high, the fixtures beyond Palace are mad for like 2 months.

Neither Jota nor Nunez are very involved in play as the 9 at the moment. There's not really anything between them. Both are providing key contributions in 'moments' though.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL Wolves v Liverpool, Molineux 17:30 KO Sat 28 Sept
« Reply #19 on: Today at 08:56:45 am »
Thanks duvva, should see quite the refreshed side coming in here, hopefully an early goal to get control and never look back.

FML I'm at a kids party so will be trying to get it on my ipad.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL Wolves v Liverpool, Molineux 17:30 KO Sat 28 Sept
« Reply #20 on: Today at 09:10:02 am »
This is a bit of a weird take, but I am more relaxed, and I guess confident, because its a late KO rather than a Saturday lunchtime KO.

I don't think O'Neil is a bad manager, and I am pretty sure they won't be propping up the table in a few weeks. That said, I expect 3 points tomorrow.

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL Wolves v Liverpool, Molineux 17:30 KO Sat 28 Sept
« Reply #21 on: Today at 10:55:03 am »
Wolves are better than the table suggests. We should, however, win relatively comfortably. I wonder if Jota will now start rather than Nunez ? I would have thought so. Other than that, I doubt there will be any changes.

3-1 the reds. I fancy Mac for a goal this weekend.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL Wolves v Liverpool, Molineux 17:30 KO Sat 28 Sept
« Reply #22 on: Today at 11:28:43 am »
Slot says Alisson is expected to be fit to play.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL Wolves v Liverpool, Molineux 17:30 KO Sat 28 Sept
« Reply #23 on: Today at 11:43:20 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 08:10:56 pm
Last couple of games theyve played well for about 70 minutes and then dropped off a cliff I think. As long as we stay in the game at worst theyll be thinking not again if we finish strongly. But hopefully well be ahead by that point anyway.

Sort of game where you dont want to give them anything cheap and get the crowd up.
They're a bit like Everton in that their squad depth is really poor.  Villa brought on Bailey, Maatsen, Barkley, Duran and Buendia whilst Wolves brought on Guedes, Gomes, Doyle and Bueno (kudos if anyone has heard of more than one of the Wolves subs!).

That said, hopefully we won't be going into the final 20 minutes needing to force a goal.  Even Arsenal can line up two banks of players and kick the ball away.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL Wolves v Liverpool, Molineux 17:30 KO Sat 28 Sept
« Reply #24 on: Today at 12:20:55 pm »
Quote from: medley on Yesterday at 06:29:30 pm
Wolves are one of those teams I always think we struggle to beat away from Home but based on the results below it doesn't seem that way. I think it may have been stem from a couple very close games when Origi scored a 90th minute winner awhile back



The away matches are all 1 goal games though (other than the 3-0 where we were legitimately god awful and basically without a midfield), other than last years, which if I remember right was 2 goals in the last 10 minutes so again, a tight game in actual fact
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL Wolves v Liverpool, Molineux 17:30 KO Sat 28 Sept
« Reply #25 on: Today at 01:46:00 pm »
Ryan vs Rayan
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL Wolves v Liverpool, Molineux 17:30 KO Sat 28 Sept
« Reply #26 on: Today at 02:52:58 pm »
There's a virus in the Wolves camp apparently. Could be without several key players.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL Wolves v Liverpool, Molineux 17:30 KO Sat 28 Sept
« Reply #27 on: Today at 03:09:41 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 02:52:58 pm
There's a virus in the Wolves camp apparently. Could be without several key players.

Let's hope the rest don't get close to us.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL Wolves v Liverpool, Molineux 17:30 KO Sat 28 Sept
« Reply #28 on: Today at 03:13:48 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 02:52:58 pm
There's a virus in the Wolves camp apparently. Could be without several key players.

Confirmed by their  manager in todays pre match interview
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL Wolves v Liverpool, Molineux 17:30 KO Sat 28 Sept
« Reply #29 on: Today at 04:20:15 pm »
Quote from: Qston on Today at 10:55:03 am
I wonder if Jota will now start rather than Nunez?

The fact he was the first to come off on Wednesday would suggest so.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL Wolves v Liverpool, Molineux 17:30 KO Sat 28 Sept
« Reply #30 on: Today at 05:35:09 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 02:52:58 pm
There's a virus in the Wolves camp apparently. Could be without several key players.

Wolves' squad has been hit by a virus before Liverpool's Premier League visit on Saturday.

Goalkeeper Dan Bentley was ill last week and several of his team-mates are now major doubts for the Molineux clash.

Boss Gary O'Neil, whose side are winless and bottom of the table, did not reveal who could miss the game, but said some players will need to be assessed on Saturday morning.

"There is quite a bit of illness at the moment, there are a few who will need a check on how they are feeling," he added. "Quite a few missed training today [Friday].

"Some of the lads will struggle for tomorrow, whether they don't quite make it or are not fit enough to start. Sometimes it can clear up in 24 hours. We are hopeful that all of the guys who have had something over the last couple of days will be fine. But, as the doctors told me, at this stage it's difficult to give a definitive answer."
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL Wolves v Liverpool, Molineux 17:30 KO Sat 28 Sept
« Reply #31 on: Today at 05:40:48 pm »
Need to win this and should have more than enough upfront to do this. Just don't start sloppy and give them hope.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL Wolves v Liverpool, Molineux 17:30 KO Sat 28 Sept
« Reply #32 on: Today at 05:52:35 pm »
Quote from: Fruity on Today at 05:40:48 pm
Need to win this and should have more than enough upfront to do this. Just don't start sloppy and give them hope.

Given the Wolves news I hope they dont start sloppy either.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL Wolves v Liverpool, Molineux 17:30 KO Sat 28 Sept
« Reply #33 on: Today at 06:14:37 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 05:52:35 pm
Given the Wolves news I hope they dont start sloppy either.

It will be the runs from deep that worries me
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL Wolves v Liverpool, Molineux 17:30 KO Sat 28 Sept
« Reply #34 on: Today at 06:17:47 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 02:52:58 pm
There's a virus in the Wolves camp apparently. Could be without several key players.

It's gonna have hit a few absolute dossers and those alone. 4th choice keeper, 19 year old left back who's played 13 minutes off the bench all season, a heavily out of form midfielder who isn't really fancied anymore  ;D
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL Wolves v Liverpool, Molineux 17:30 KO Sat 28 Sept
« Reply #35 on: Today at 06:18:34 pm »
Quote from: Fruity on Today at 06:14:37 pm
It will be the runs from deep that worries me
don't wanna be seeing their playmakers spraying it all over the pitch, that's for sure.
