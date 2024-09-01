Referee: Anthony Taylor
Assistants: Gary Beswick, Adam Nunn
Fourth official: Darren England
VAR: Michael Salisbury
Assistant VAR: Dan Robathan.
Well Forest aside its been a really good start. Goals, clean sheets, and Ryan Gravenberch.
Wolves start has been pretty much the opposite and sees them sit last with 1 point. The exact same record as Everton. However as straight forward as this looks on paper its worth keeping Forest in mind. Its still early days in Slots time so things may not always go to plan.
Still its hard not to be positive and feel confident about our chances. Were scoring goals, not letting them in and weve also picked up 2 wins out of 2 away from home in the league (3 outta 3 inc Milan).
We've also shown that we can bounce back to going a goal behind a couple of times too. Although, you could counter this by noting we have gone behind in 3 of our last 4 games, so are we still more vulnerable early? We had another near miss on that front vs Bournemouth, so could easily have been 4 out of 4. A work in progress.
Talking of which
did I mention Ryan Gravenberch. Last season never really took off for him, he had some good games but wasnt able to establish himself and perhaps we didnt use him in a way that got the best out of him.
The seasons only a few games old but he is beginning to show what hes all about. Hes a pleasure to watch turning on the ball and striding powerfully through midfield. But more than just looking good hes backing it up at both ends of the pitch with some excellent defensive displays mixed with a number of important attacking contributions. And at just 22 years old its exciting to see what he and we can achieve if he keeps this up.
It looks like weve no new injury worries, at least nothing obvious after the West Ham game. So Elliott is still out and it sounds like Alisson is 50/50 at best to be back. Theyve just lost their CB Mosquera to a bad one for the season.
So, lots of reasons to be optimistic right now. Its been a good response from that Forest loss, and Saturday evening certainly feels like a good opportunity to keep the run going.