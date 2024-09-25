« previous next »
CC: Liverpool 5 v West Ham 1 Quansah og 21' Jota 25' 49 Salah 73 Gakpo 89 93

Re: CC: Liverpool 5 v West Ham 1 Quansah og 21' Jota 25' 49 Salah 73 Gakpo 89 93
Reply #280 on: Today at 08:14:49 am
Re: CC: Liverpool 5 v West Ham 1 Quansah og 21' Jota 25' 49 Salah 73 Gakpo 89 93
Reply #281 on: Today at 08:15:00 am
Im all honestly I thought we were quite poor and struggled to create. Everything good went via Gakpo. Missed Gravenberch in midfield. Mac Allister coming on later made a massive difference with quick foreward passing.

Quansah seemed to have lost a bit of confidence. He did ok, but less dominant than some times last season. Hopefully he can find it again.



Also thought we got lucky with a few decisions and the lack of BAR - Gakpo looked off for our first one, and a couple of those penalty shouts looked like they could've easily been given too. (Maybe I'm just mentally scared from the season where everything resulted in a penalty against us, I remember Robbos toe touching another players toe once in the air and it got given.)
Re: CC: Liverpool 5 v West Ham 1 Quansah og 21' Jota 25' 49 Salah 73 Gakpo 89 93
Reply #282 on: Today at 08:32:36 am
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 08:15:00 am
Im all honestly I thought we were quite poor and struggled to create. Everything good went via Gakpo. Missed Gravenberch in midfield. Mac Allister coming on later made a massive difference with quick foreward passing.

Quansah seemed to have lost a bit of confidence. He did ok, but less dominant than some times last season. Hopefully he can find it again.



Also thought we got lucky with a few decisions and the lack of BAR - Gakpo looked off for our first one, and a couple of those penalty shouts looked like they could've easily been given too. (Maybe I'm just mentally scared from the season where everything resulted in a penalty against us, I remember Robbos toe touching another players toe once in the air and it got given.)

None of them were pens, even with VAR. Gomez's "handball" was not a pen, it bounced up off his body and his arm was flat by his side. They threw themselves down for a couple which was absolutely pathetic. And I think they shouted for another handball when it hits Tsimikas in the stomach. The ref was great on all of those shouts and didn't let himself be swayed by their players or fans
Re: CC: Liverpool 5 v West Ham 1 Quansah og 21' Jota 25' 49 Salah 73 Gakpo 89 93
Reply #283 on: Today at 08:37:43 am
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 08:15:00 am
Im all honestly I thought we were quite poor and struggled to create. Everything good went via Gakpo. Missed Gravenberch in midfield. Mac Allister coming on later made a massive difference with quick foreward passing.

Quansah seemed to have lost a bit of confidence. He did ok, but less dominant than some times last season. Hopefully he can find it again.



Also thought we got lucky with a few decisions and the lack of BAR - Gakpo looked off for our first one, and a couple of those penalty shouts looked like they could've easily been given too. (Maybe I'm just mentally scared from the season where everything resulted in a penalty against us, I remember Robbos toe touching another players toe once in the air and it got given.)


Yeah the Endo-Jones midfield with 4 very aggressive attackers was not a great recipe for building play. The subs made a huge difference.

I thought Quansah and Bradley struggled a bit defensively,  it Gomez was very good. Should give him some minutes in Europe at least as he has little reason not to leave right now.

Re: CC: Liverpool 5 v West Ham 1 Quansah og 21' Jota 25' 49 Salah 73 Gakpo 89 93
Reply #284 on: Today at 08:41:08 am
Neither handball was handball but Gakpo was offside in the build-up to the first goal.
Re: CC: Liverpool 5 v West Ham 1 Quansah og 21' Jota 25' 49 Salah 73 Gakpo 89 93
Reply #285 on: Today at 08:42:41 am
I think a lot of players that started LC game may start against Bologna.
Re: CC: Liverpool 5 v West Ham 1 Quansah og 21' Jota 25' 49 Salah 73 Gakpo 89 93
Reply #286 on: Today at 08:43:53 am
Slow start attacking wise in the 1st half but that is to be expected with 9 changes and 6 games into Slot's reign. 2nd half was much better and once we had rode that 15 minutes after the subs, we just had too much, especially after that stupid twat got himself sent off

Kelleher was good again, great in goal and calm with the ball at his feet. Tsimikas was great for 60 and then looked very leggy and made a couple of mistakes which came to nothing but he was a key part of us getting the ball forward. The CBs were solid enough. You can see Quansah has had his confidence knocked after that sub against Ipswich but he's young and he'll be fine. Gomez is great, so calm and can cover all over, I'm so glad he's stayed and I'm made up he's back to full fitness

Midfield lacked that drive of Grav and Mac but Endo was stopping attacks well and he had a few nice turns and forward passes to get us going. It's obviously not his game but he never once hid and was always there for a pass. Jones was great I thought, especially 2nd half and that pass to Jota was sublime after that turn out of defence and run to get up the pitch. He just needs to stay fit and we've got a great 4th CM to come in and cover every position

Chiesa worked hard, showed some lovely touches and got the assist so I'd say he'd be made up with that start. Can see he needs games though so hopefully after the next break he's up to speed but it's great having an actual back up to Salah. Nunez might come away disappointed he didn't get a goal in a 5-1 win but I thought he was great tonight. Worked his bollocks off, kept making runs, kept pulling their defenders out of position, was winning headers, holding it up and his play with Jota and Gakpo at times was so, so good. Was good for the 1st goal with his little play with Jota and he played a lovely little tough to give Gakpo some room to get his 1st goal. Jota and Gakpo were both great, 2 goals apiece, Gakpo was constantly running at their RB and Jota dropping deeper was great to see

Subs slowed us down initially it felt but then Salah does what he does and it's game over effectively. Was great to see Morton as well. Was always showing for the ball and I reckon he'll grow into the season

We can win this again and it'd be great for Slot if we did
Re: CC: Liverpool 5 v West Ham 1 Quansah og 21' Jota 25' 49 Salah 73 Gakpo 89 93
Reply #287 on: Today at 08:44:47 am
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 08:41:08 am
Neither handball was handball but Gakpo was offside in the build-up to the first goal.

Looked it yeah but I've seen some where it's looked off and the lines have him on so who knows. Was just great not having VAR
Re: CC: Liverpool 5 v West Ham 1 Quansah og 21' Jota 25' 49 Salah 73 Gakpo 89 93
Reply #288 on: Today at 08:49:19 am
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 08:14:49 am
:D The Hammerhead look
Stop!.. Hammer-time!

Looking as miserable as his boss. ;D
Re: CC: Liverpool 5 v West Ham 1 Quansah og 21' Jota 25' 49 Salah 73 Gakpo 89 93
Reply #289 on: Today at 08:51:01 am
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 08:41:08 am
Neither handball was handball but Gakpo was offside in the build-up to the first goal.

as the pundits love to say it all evens out in the end ;D

we did concede first again though and hopefully doesnt happen to often. just a thought though, we have been pretty clinical this season. Might be our conversion rates be one of the highest in the league

Re: CC: Liverpool 5 v West Ham 1 Quansah og 21' Jota 25' 49 Salah 73 Gakpo 89 93
Reply #290 on: Today at 08:55:00 am
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 08:15:00 am
Im all honestly I thought we were quite poor and struggled to create. Everything good went via Gakpo. Missed Gravenberch in midfield. Mac Allister coming on later made a massive difference with quick foreward passing.

Quansah seemed to have lost a bit of confidence. He did ok, but less dominant than some times last season. Hopefully he can find it again.



Also thought we got lucky with a few decisions and the lack of BAR - Gakpo looked off for our first one, and a couple of those penalty shouts looked like they could've easily been given too. (Maybe I'm just mentally scared from the season where everything resulted in a penalty against us, I remember Robbos toe touching another players toe once in the air and it got given.)
And Tsimikas being basically the only viable and consistent outlet to get the ball to Gakpo/Jota for the first 60mins- passing when moving into midfield was also better than our midfield pair. (although not as often as we would've liked)

Let's give the lad his due.
We're all highly critical of him all the time.
Re: CC: Liverpool 5 v West Ham 1 Quansah og 21' Jota 25' 49 Salah 73 Gakpo 89 93
Reply #291 on: Today at 09:09:11 am
Quote from: Dree on Today at 08:37:43 am

Yeah the Endo-Jones midfield with 4 very aggressive attackers was not a great recipe for building play. The subs made a huge difference.

I thought Quansah and Bradley struggled a bit defensively,  it Gomez was very good. Should give him some minutes in Europe at least as he has little reason not to leave right now.


Pretty much a Hendo-Milner midfield pairing that - workman-like and ahemm "rough", relishing in the duel mostly, instead of the overall goal(which is to get the ball forward and being involved in creating). ;D
Re: CC: Liverpool 5 v West Ham 1 Quansah og 21' Jota 25' 49 Salah 73 Gakpo 89 93
Reply #292 on: Today at 09:14:09 am
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Yesterday at 10:29:13 pm
Wheres the GIFs of Tsimikas trying to do a diving headed clearance :lmao

Absolute madman
thats was his Phil Jones moment
, thought he had a decent game, made some lung busting runs to overlap Gapko
Re: CC: Liverpool 5 v West Ham 1 Quansah og 21' Jota 25' 49 Salah 73 Gakpo 89 93
Reply #293 on: Today at 09:22:37 am
I really liked Mortons cameo. Showed for the ball, looked to progress it.
Re: CC: Liverpool 5 v West Ham 1 Quansah og 21' Jota 25' 49 Salah 73 Gakpo 89 93
Reply #294 on: Today at 09:35:01 am
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 08:15:00 am
Im all honestly I thought we were quite poor and struggled to create. Everything good went via Gakpo. Missed Gravenberch in midfield. Mac Allister coming on later made a massive difference with quick foreward passing.

Quansah seemed to have lost a bit of confidence. He did ok, but less dominant than some times last season. Hopefully he can find it again.



Also thought we got lucky with a few decisions and the lack of BAR - Gakpo looked off for our first one, and a couple of those penalty shouts looked like they could've easily been given too. (Maybe I'm just mentally scared from the season where everything resulted in a penalty against us, I remember Robbos toe touching another players toe once in the air and it got given.)
Still created like 2.5 XG and im pretty sure it would been close to around 2 before the red card. West ham created .57 XG(there 2 best chances the player didnt get a shot off).
Defense changing basically whole side was pretty good for that.
Re: CC: Liverpool 5 v West Ham 1 Quansah og 21' Jota 25' 49 Salah 73 Gakpo 89 93
Reply #295 on: Today at 09:45:41 am
Re: CC: Liverpool 5 v West Ham 1 Quansah og 21' Jota 25' 49 Salah 73 Gakpo 89 93
Reply #296 on: Today at 09:58:51 am
Quote from: Dree on Today at 08:37:43 am

Yeah the Endo-Jones midfield with 4 very aggressive attackers was not a great recipe for building play. The subs made a huge difference.

I thought Quansah and Bradley struggled a bit defensively,  it Gomez was very good. Should give him some minutes in Europe at least as he has little reason not to leave right now.

Bradley was struggling a bit as they were more solid down that side, which is why we had joy all throughout the first half down Tsimikas' flank, and why Gakpo was the only one really creating our chances up front, as he interchanged with Tsimi.
We didn't have much joy through the middle- an unfortunate con of teams playing through the midfield(if your midfield isn't press-resistant and don't offer quick, forward passing- with competent forwards, you're scr00d), or the right flank.
Re: CC: Liverpool 5 v West Ham 1 Quansah og 21' Jota 25' 49 Salah 73 Gakpo 89 93
Reply #297 on: Today at 10:05:38 am
Quote from: Draex on Today at 09:45:41 am

Kelleher also taking the piss out of poor Tsimi! :lmao
Re: CC: Liverpool 5 v West Ham 1 Quansah og 21' Jota 25' 49 Salah 73
Reply #298 on: Today at 10:24:21 am
Quote from: RayPhilAlan on Yesterday at 11:57:43 pm
You'd think that at least one of Jota/Nunez/Gakpo will start the weekend game too.
Ah yes. Very likely to be Diogo starting since he came off relatively early. If he starts against Wolves it's a well-rested line up all told.

Quote from: xbugawugax on Today at 08:51:01 am
as the pundits love to say it all evens out in the end ;D

we did concede first again though and hopefully doesnt happen to often. just a thought though, we have been pretty clinical this season. Might be our conversion rates be one of the highest in the league


Actually, in the league, we are underperforming our xG.
Re: CC: Liverpool 5 v West Ham 1 Quansah og 21' Jota 25' 49 Salah 73 Gakpo 89 93
Reply #299 on: Today at 11:42:44 am
A pretty good performance, especially considering how many changes we made.  West Ham are a good side so it was never going to be a walkover.  The final scoreline flattered us but it was nice to see us taking advantage late on as we seemingly eased off against Man U and Bournemouth.

Gakpo has been excellent in his starts this season, as has Diaz.  Chiesa showed up well and Salah was really good when he came on.  Jota scored twice from a sort of #10 position we've not really used until now and Darwin was his usual handful.  We have really great options in attack!

For me central midfield is our weakest position and last night didn't really change my mind.  Jones was good but we know he's fragile, Endo was solid and it was nice to see Morton back getting some first team action.  If we ever needed that midfield in a top-of-the-table clash though then I'd be worried.

Lopetegui's tantrums were a bit of light comedic relief.
Re: CC: Liverpool 5 v West Ham 1 Quansah og 21' Jota 25' 49 Salah 73 Gakpo 89 93
Reply #300 on: Today at 11:45:49 am
Nice to see that front four. That's one way to circumnavigate your way around a lack of rotation options in midfield.

Just a word on Jota. Everything good from us in that first half came from him. People talk about his finishing ability, and rightly so, but it's doing him a disservice to not mention his dribbling ability / eye for a pass.
Re: CC: Liverpool 5 v West Ham 1 Quansah og 21' Jota 25' 49 Salah 73 Gakpo 89 93
Reply #301 on: Today at 11:46:45 am
Quote from: ScottScott on Today at 08:44:47 am
Looked it yeah but I've seen some where it's looked off and the lines have him on so who knows. Was just great not having VAR

Would have been a 5 minute check first two goals and the Gomez handball.

Football is so much better without it.
Re: CC: Liverpool 5 v West Ham 1 Quansah og 21' Jota 25' 49 Salah 73 Gakpo 89 93
Reply #302 on: Today at 11:48:23 am
Quote from: Knight on Today at 09:22:37 am
I really liked Mortons cameo. Showed for the ball, looked to progress it.

Would have liked to see him start personally but it's fair it would have been considered a change too many.

We never look quite right with four forwards on the pitch. Having better depth in forward areas shouldn't come at tge expense of a balanced side, even though we were daft not to sign a midfielder.
Re: CC: Liverpool 5 v West Ham 1 Quansah og 21' Jota 25' 49 Salah 73 Gakpo 89 93
Reply #303 on: Today at 11:49:16 am
Got some good selection headaches for the weekend - I am sure he'll go with his most familiar XI but Jones, Gakpo, Nunez, Bradley, Quansah etc... all look fired up and ready to take someone's place.

Previously, it felt like everyone was just one big happy family, people will slot in as they are needed and when called upon. But this feels a bit more intense and people fighting for positions.

Hard to judge a team just strung together but that was a nice watch. They look hungry.
Re: CC: Liverpool 5 v West Ham 1 Quansah og 21' Jota 25' 49 Salah 73 Gakpo 89 93
Reply #304 on: Today at 12:43:24 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 11:42:44 am
A pretty good performance, especially considering how many changes we made.  West Ham are a good side so it was never going to be a walkover.  The final scoreline flattered us but it was nice to see us taking advantage late on as we seemingly eased off against Man U and Bournemouth.

Gakpo has been excellent in his starts this season, as has Diaz.  Chiesa showed up well and Salah was really good when he came on.  Jota scored twice from a sort of #10 position we've not really used until now and Darwin was his usual handful.  We have really great options in attack!

For me central midfield is our weakest position and last night didn't really change my mind.  Jones was good but we know he's fragile, Endo was solid and it was nice to see Morton back getting some first team action.  If we ever needed that midfield in a top-of-the-table clash though then I'd be worried.

Lopetegui's tantrums were a bit of light comedic relief.
That 10-ish/withdrawn role fit him like a glove actually. Jota likes to sneak in to empty pockets of space and apply a touch or a noggin, and blam!
Really hope we see more of this, cause that's exactly what happened yesterday with his headed goal- while everyone was looking at Chiesa and the cross coming in, Jota slipped into that space and jumped at the perfect time. Yes, it's a Jota-thing at the far post, but he managed to slip in from deeper when everyone's gaze was diverted, which just made the goal all the more possible.

The other goal was more like standard Diogo.
Re: CC: Liverpool 5 v West Ham 1 Quansah og 21' Jota 25' 49 Salah 73 Gakpo 89 93
Reply #305 on: Today at 01:07:35 pm
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 10:05:38 am
Kelleher also taking the piss out of poor Tsimi! :lmao
Don't think he's taking the piss. Everyone I've spoken to absolutely loved it. I think the team did too. ;D
Re: CC: Liverpool 5 v West Ham 1 Quansah og 21' Jota 25' 49 Salah 73 Gakpo 89 93
Reply #306 on: Today at 01:12:57 pm
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 01:07:35 pm
Don't think he's taking the piss. Everyone I've spoken to absolutely loved it. I think the team did too. ;D
And so did we. ;D
Re: CC: Liverpool 5 v West Ham 1 Quansah og 21' Jota 25' 49 Salah 73 Gakpo 89 93
Reply #307 on: Today at 01:16:05 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 10:27:16 pm
:lmao

Flathead! Dirty dog was banging Marilyn well before Matt Le Tissier.
Aye old Flathead was well punching with  mahoosive mounds Marylin 😂
