« Reply #280 on: Today at 08:14:49 am »
« Reply #281 on: Today at 08:15:00 am »
Im all honestly I thought we were quite poor and struggled to create. Everything good went via Gakpo. Missed Gravenberch in midfield. Mac Allister coming on later made a massive difference with quick foreward passing.

Quansah seemed to have lost a bit of confidence. He did ok, but less dominant than some times last season. Hopefully he can find it again.



Also thought we got lucky with a few decisions and the lack of BAR - Gakpo looked off for our first one, and a couple of those penalty shouts looked like they could've easily been given too. (Maybe I'm just mentally scared from the season where everything resulted in a penalty against us, I remember Robbos toe touching another players toe once in the air and it got given.)
« Reply #282 on: Today at 08:32:36 am »
None of them were pens, even with VAR. Gomez's "handball" was not a pen, it bounced up off his body and his arm was flat by his side. They threw themselves down for a couple which was absolutely pathetic. And I think they shouted for another handball when it hits Tsimikas in the stomach. The ref was great on all of those shouts and didn't let himself be swayed by their players or fans
« Reply #283 on: Today at 08:37:43 am »
Yeah the Endo-Jones midfield with 4 very aggressive attackers was not a great recipe for building play. The subs made a huge difference.

I thought Quansah and Bradley struggled a bit defensively,  it Gomez was very good. Should give him some minutes in Europe at least as he has little reason not to leave right now.

« Reply #284 on: Today at 08:41:08 am »
Neither handball was handball but Gakpo was offside in the build-up to the first goal.
« Reply #285 on: Today at 08:42:41 am »
I think a lot of players that started LC game may start against Bologna.
« Reply #286 on: Today at 08:43:53 am »
Slow start attacking wise in the 1st half but that is to be expected with 9 changes and 6 games into Slot's reign. 2nd half was much better and once we had rode that 15 minutes after the subs, we just had too much, especially after that stupid twat got himself sent off

Kelleher was good again, great in goal and calm with the ball at his feet. Tsimikas was great for 60 and then looked very leggy and made a couple of mistakes which came to nothing but he was a key part of us getting the ball forward. The CBs were solid enough. You can see Quansah has had his confidence knocked after that sub against Ipswich but he's young and he'll be fine. Gomez is great, so calm and can cover all over, I'm so glad he's stayed and I'm made up he's back to full fitness

Midfield lacked that drive of Grav and Mac but Endo was stopping attacks well and he had a few nice turns and forward passes to get us going. It's obviously not his game but he never once hid and was always there for a pass. Jones was great I thought, especially 2nd half and that pass to Jota was sublime after that turn out of defence and run to get up the pitch. He just needs to stay fit and we've got a great 4th CM to come in and cover every position

Chiesa worked hard, showed some lovely touches and got the assist so I'd say he'd be made up with that start. Can see he needs games though so hopefully after the next break he's up to speed but it's great having an actual back up to Salah. Nunez might come away disappointed he didn't get a goal in a 5-1 win but I thought he was great tonight. Worked his bollocks off, kept making runs, kept pulling their defenders out of position, was winning headers, holding it up and his play with Jota and Gakpo at times was so, so good. Was good for the 1st goal with his little play with Jota and he played a lovely little tough to give Gakpo some room to get his 1st goal. Jota and Gakpo were both great, 2 goals apiece, Gakpo was constantly running at their RB and Jota dropping deeper was great to see

Subs slowed us down initially it felt but then Salah does what he does and it's game over effectively. Was great to see Morton as well. Was always showing for the ball and I reckon he'll grow into the season

We can win this again and it'd be great for Slot if we did
