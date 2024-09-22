« previous next »
CC: Liverpool 1 v West Ham 1 Quansah 21' Jota 25'
Liverpool vs West Ham, League Cup 3rd Round, Wednesday 25th September, 8.00pm

vs


So we begin our defence of the trophy against a team we beat en route to victory last season. I like this competition and want to win it obviously but its always a little strange in the early stages. Lose and its disappointing but most people will shrug their shoulders and carry on. Win and all good, were through to the next round. Ultimately, I want us to win every game but if we get knocked out on Wednesday, it wont be as bad a feeling like the loss against Forest.

Happily, were coming off the back of a good victory at home to Bournemouth, some of the football we played was excellent but there are also definite areas where we struggled, particularly with Bournemouth getting past our midfield a bit too easily. Theyre a good side though and while their attacking football did cause us problems (as youd expecting an attacking side to do), it conversely meant we didnt struggle to break them down as we did Forest and we were able to exploit them brilliantly on the counter attack. We still need to remember its very early days for us after a huge change off the pitch in the summer and it'll take a while for us to get things as we want on the pitch.

West Ham arrive courtesy of a 1-0 victory against Bournemouth in the last round but have had a bit rocky start in the league - 1 win, 1 draw and 3 defeats, although theyve played Man City, Villa and Chelsea in 3 of those matches. They did seem really poor against Chelsea at home on Saturday though, being defensively all over the shop, and thats hopefully thats something we can take advantage of. Loptegui has a good reputation though and like us, theyre coming off the back of losing a relatively successful manager whod been there for a while, who won their first trophy in however long it was. Its probably going take time for him to get them playing how he wants.

Looking at their squad, they seem a bit top heavy, strong in midfield and attack but light in defence. And given theyre highly unlikely to be relegated and have no European competition, Id be expecting them to go relatively strong as well. Kudus, Soucek, Paqaueta, are all capable of getting goals from midfield and Bowens been an excellent signing for them. Over the summer theyve also brought in Summerville, who we were linked with an Fullkrug who could turn out to be decent maybe. He did well for Dortmund last season and could cause problems to Gomez and Quansah.

Saying all of that, we did beat them quite comfortably 5-1 last season in the competition :)

So who will we play? Of the team that started against Bournemouth, we could conceivably rest 10 outfield players and play Kelleher, Bradley, Gomez, Quansah, Tsimikas, Endo, Jones, Morton, Gakpo, Jota, Chiesa. Thats a really strong team. Ok, while not poor, the midfield is probably the lightest area but thats because wed be resting 3 of our starters and Elliott is injured. No idea who who will start but this is the prefect match to rest most of the players that have been playing regularly this far this season and Id be fine with if we started with the above XI. Heck, I wouldnt mind Nunez starting given hes played so little this season and another goal like the one on Saturday would be ideal. Maybe Nyoni as well for a bit of a left field choice.

Regardless, hoping for a win and a bit of rotation. 3-0, with Cheisa emulating his pa in '96.
Re: CC: Liverpool v West Ham
Re: CC: Liverpool v West Ham
0 - West Ham kick off attacking the Kop
Re: CC: Liverpool v West Ham
1 - Early corner down our right after good work from Jota. Not sure why we dont get a second corner
Re: CC: Liverpool v West Ham
4 attackers ;)

Will be interesting to see how we set up.
Re: CC: Liverpool v West Ham
3 Patient play before a long ball doesnt quite come off, but we get the ball back
Re: CC: Liverpool v West Ham
4 Nunez won the ball high up and for a moment it looked promising but were back in our own half building patiently
Re: CC: Liverpool v West Ham
5 some great team pressure from Jones and Nunez doesnt quite work out, but were pressing well eaely
Re: CC: Liverpool v West Ham
Really interesting to see Tsimikas staying attached to Gomez when were in possession down the right. 3 back together.
Re: CC: Liverpool v West Ham
8 Weat Ham struggling to get out through out press.
Re: CC: Liverpool v West Ham
9 a nice piece of play down our left. We win a corner. Tsimikas long and headed clear
Re: CC: Liverpool v West Ham
10 Probing build up but the long cross field pass to Gakpo goes behind for a GK
Re: CC: Liverpool v West Ham
We are playing in a 424 shape which makes it harder for Westham to play out because we can go man for man vs their back 4.

We are principally attacking down the flanks.
Re: CC: Liverpool v West Ham
11 West Ham have a chance to put the ball in after a foul by Endo
Re: CC: Liverpool v West Ham
12 Initially cleared by Endo and Jota is then fully cleared before another Endo foul leads to another chance. This one headed just wide
Re: CC: Liverpool v West Ham
13 a decent effort from the edge of the box is a straight forward save for Kelleher
Re: CC: Liverpool v West Ham
15 a period of possession by us

 over to Mons
Re: CC: Liverpool v West Ham
16  West ham did well to play out with a mini game of volleyball but after they escaped our press Quansah did well to block a through ball to Summerville.
Re: CC: Liverpool v West Ham
18 Westham break quickly after and Bowen does well to feed Summerville.

Summerville took on Bradley and the ball eventually bubbled to Ings who turned it in from an offside position.
Re: CC: Liverpool v West Ham
21 Kilman plays a good cross field pass to Coufal whose lofted cross is cleared by Bradley for a corner.

Kilman makes the first contact from the corner and Endo´s clearance deflects off Quansah for an own goal.
Re: CC: Liverpool v West Ham 0-1 Quansah (OG) 21
That was a bit of a mess, but it can happen in a packed area
Re: CC: Liverpool 0 v West Ham 1 Quansah 21'
Still what is they say - youre never more vulnerable than in the 10 mins after you score
Re: CC: Liverpool 0 v West Ham 1 Quansah 21'
24 Jones whips in a free kick from the right hand side and it is headed over by Quansah.
Re: CC: Liverpool 0 v West Ham 1 Quansah 21'
25 1-1

Brilliant play by Jota down the wing gives Gakpo space to lift a cross to Chiesa at the far post. The latter's volley is headed in by Jota.
Re: CC: Liverpool 1 v West Ham 1 Quansah 21' Jota 24'
I think weve done ok so far. Still too open at times but the better team
Re: CC: Liverpool 1 v West Ham 1 Quansah 21' Jota 24'
26 The home fans are booing the ref after Gakpo was uppended at the edge of the box. Close to being a pen that
Re: CC: Liverpool 1 v West Ham 1 Quansah 21' Jota 25'
Good job there's no VAR as Gakpo looked slightly offside in the build up
