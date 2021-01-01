« previous next »
Notice Period / Gardening Leave / Holiday Accrual

Notice Period / Gardening Leave / Holiday Accrual
Today at 07:42:38 pm
Hi guys,

I resigned from my job in June and was put on gardening leave for my notice period (3 months). After I spoke to my Director, my access was immediately revoked and equipment returned about a week later.

My contract was saved electronically on system, which I can't access.

I was told that holiday would be accrued as normal and paid in final pay packet. I was never asked to take it as part of notice period. I received final pay on Friday and I wasn't paid any holiday I was owed.

I challenged HR who asked if I got a 'Leavers Email'. I never received and waiting to hear from them.

Any advice be good?

Thanks,

Nick
Re: Notice Period / Gardening Leave / Holiday Accrual
Today at 09:23:39 pm
The obvious one would be to see someone at the Citizens Advice.
