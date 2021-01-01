Hi guys,



I resigned from my job in June and was put on gardening leave for my notice period (3 months). After I spoke to my Director, my access was immediately revoked and equipment returned about a week later.



My contract was saved electronically on system, which I can't access.



I was told that holiday would be accrued as normal and paid in final pay packet. I was never asked to take it as part of notice period. I received final pay on Friday and I wasn't paid any holiday I was owed.



I challenged HR who asked if I got a 'Leavers Email'. I never received and waiting to hear from them.



Any advice be good?



Thanks,



Nick