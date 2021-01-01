« previous next »
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham - Pre-match thread
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 02:23:35 pm
I'm pretty sure everyone who posts here is aware of that.

not sure what your point is, as far as tonight's lineup is concerned?
not everyone. and presumably the point was to disagree with the person who said it isn't just four posts above it - not sure how you could miss that?
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham - Pre-match thread
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 02:27:03 pm
not everyone. and presumably the point was to disagree with the person who said it isn't just four posts above it - not sure how you could miss that?

Sam is only willing to look 3 posts above. Obviously.
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham - Pre-match thread
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 01:18:46 pm
As you said, every single season there's disrespect against this competition.
I've no doubt a lot of those people actually hope we lose in the 3rd Round every year.
Our record 10 wins sits proudly on the Champions Wall alongside our other achievements.

In terms of pecking order, it's obviously bottom of the priorities, but that shouldn't mean we should try to get ourselves put out.

Those that aren't arsed about it shouldn't be allowed to attend finals or celebrate wins. Entitled twats.

I'd assume most that are against trying in this competition are not match-going Reds, don't travel, and worry about getting bullied by such comments as 'Mickey Mouse Trophy' etc.

I live in Indonesia and these games are always on at 3am on work nights... but i'm not cheering for us to get knocked out!

Entitled twats about sums it up.
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham - Pre-match thread
Quote from: newterp on Today at 02:27:45 pm
Sam is only willing to look 3 posts above. Obviously.

[sound of Sam waiting patiently for another post or two to arrive ....]
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham - Pre-match thread
As an oldie the League Cup holds some great memories for me. Pisses me off when people slag it off.
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham - Pre-match thread
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 02:27:03 pm
not everyone. and presumably the point was to disagree with the person who said it isn't just four posts above it - not sure how you could miss that?
joining the party late (or early, here, I suppose)
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham - Pre-match thread
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 02:27:03 pm
not everyone. and presumably the point was to disagree with the person who said it isn't just four posts above it - not sure how you could miss that?
well there was no quote in his post so it wasn't clear what he was responding to ... ?

BTW you're back on Post Policeman duty again?
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham - Pre-match thread
I thought McConnell did a nice job in the Cup games he played last year.

West Ham are obviously tougher but I'd be surprised if they went full strength. They could flirt with relegation if not careful.
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham - Pre-match thread
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 03:07:01 pm

I thought McConnell did a nice job in the Cup games he played last year.

West Ham are obviously tougher but I'd be surprised if they went full strength. They could flirt with relegation if not careful.
He was close to MOTM vs Norwich in the FA Cup I think
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham - Pre-match thread
Quite excited about tonight's match.

Many things to look forward to. Chiesa potentially starting, Darwin's form hopefully gathering momentum, some fringe players getting more minutes.

I know it's not a priority in terms of competitions, but it's a good opportunity to see some of the squad players get some minutes under their belt and hopefully keep the good feeling rolling with a nice win.
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham - Pre-match thread
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 02:22:03 pm
was wondering the same about McConnell - was hard to get updates over the summer of if he was training with the kids or rehabbing an injury. has he been playing with the u21s? great opportunity for him to stake a claim for a future cup start if he can come on and perform


An injury stopped McConnell going out on loan. I can't see any recent updates, but I don't think he's featured for any side so far this season, so I assume he's still injured.
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham - Pre-match thread
Looking forward to this tonight. Always enjoy going the earlier rounds to have a chance to see the youngsters and fringe players.

Last seasons final was up there with my favourite ever day out as a Red. I was lucky enough to go to both finals in 2022, Madrid back in 2019 as well as last seasons final and last season was right up there.

The win in 2001 was also my first trophy as a young Liverpool fan and Ive fond memories of 2003 as well. Weve got a bit of a history in the completion so I always want to win it, despite it obviously being the lowest priority out of all the pots of silver. All that means is we should manage the team through the competition a little more than others. Our second string and blend of youth should hopefully be enough.
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham - Pre-match thread
I think these smaller cup competitions take on an extra importance with a first year coach. Getting to any final always leads to us winning more competitions in the future. So this is important.
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham - Pre-match thread
Really looking forward to this.

I would rotate fully. At home and they will rotate too, so hopeful well still have too much for them.

They are desperate for a result though, so might be quite a strong hammers side.
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham - Pre-match thread
The draw for the next round is after our match. 

Ball #'s

1.Aston Villa
2.Brentford
3.Brighton
4.Chelsea
5.Crystal Palace
6.Leicester
7.Manchester City
8.Manchester United
9.Preston North End
10.Sheffield Wednesday
11.Southampton
12.Stoke City
13.Tottenham
14.Arsenal or Bolton
15.Liverpool or West Ham
16.AFC Wimbledon or Newcastle
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham - Pre-match thread
Nunez x4
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham - Pre-match thread
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 02:23:35 pm
I'm pretty sure everyone who posts here is aware of that.

not sure what your point is, as far as tonight's lineup is concerned?

Proved wrong in the post directly before your own :)

Quote from: Draex on Today at 02:23:32 pm
Not if their running on fumes ;) but yeah there is a drop (I don't think it's as big as you say) but you've got to give the fringe chances and keep them match fit.
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham - Pre-match thread
Quote from: Knight on Today at 05:00:14 pm
Proved wrong in the post directly before your own :)
well kind of ..... :)

you and yer damn facts!
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham - Pre-match thread
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 04:20:42 pm
The draw for the next round is after our match. 

Ball #'s

1.Aston Villa
2.Brentford
3.Brighton
4.Chelsea
5.Crystal Palace
6.Leicester
7.Manchester City
8.Manchester United
9.Preston North End
10.Sheffield Wednesday
11.Southampton
12.Stoke City
13.Tottenham
14.Arsenal or Bolton
15.Liverpool or West Ham
16.AFC Wimbledon or Newcastle
This looks incredibly boring. For all the talk of Premier League sides not taking this serious you're looking at 13/16 being Premier League.
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham - Pre-match thread
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 04:26:15 pm
Nunez x4

Well, that's the front three and the 10 sorted who else do you think will play? ;D
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham - Pre-match thread
Quote from: Knight on Today at 05:00:14 pm
Proved wrong in the post directly before your own :)


Sam doesn't read posts directly before his. The sweet spot is 2 posts above. And future unwritten posts.



:D
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham - Pre-match thread
Quote from: Oldmanmick on Today at 02:30:57 pm
As an oldie the League Cup holds some great memories for me. Pisses me off when people slag it off.

As someone who made it to Cardiff for 3 League Cup finals, John Moncur.
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham - Pre-match thread
Quote from: newterp on Today at 05:36:07 pm
Sam doesn't read posts directly before his. The sweet spot is 2 posts above. And future unwritten posts.



:D

did I hear someone mumble something?
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham - Pre-match thread
I don't think a side like the following is 'throwing' the competition at all:

                Kelleher

Bradley Gomez Quansah Tsimikas (or Robertson)

       Jones  Endo  Morton

      Gakpo Jota (or Nunez) Chiesa

That is a huge number of changes from Saturday yet every one in that line up is a 'senior' player barring Morton and Quansah (who played a fair few games last season). It's objectively a good forward lineup (on paper), a good keeper, half decent defence, with MF the worry of course.

We can't keep playing the same 8 or 9 players each game and expect to get no injuries or a drop off in performance. The above will need to be gradually included in other games coming up so they need the minutes.

West Ham were diabolical on Saturday and I would expect several changes. For those worrying about Endo being slow, check out Alvarez from West Ham. He looked like he was moving in slo-mo at the weekend.
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham - Pre-match thread
Id like to see

Kelleher
Bradley Quansah, Gomez, Tsimikas
Jones Nyoni Grav
Chiesa Rio Nunez

I cant see it happening but still.
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham - Pre-match thread
Quote from: BigRedFeetBed on Today at 06:16:28 pm
Id like to see

Kelleher
Bradley Quansah, Gomez, Tsimikas
Jones Nyoni Grav
Chiesa Rio Nunez

I cant see it happening but still.

Isnt Rio a winger ?
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham - Pre-match thread
Hope we don't go 10 changes we shouldn't underestimate the Hammers. The fact we buried them last season is a banana skin to me. Thought we played quite a full team last season might be wrong.
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham - Pre-match thread
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 06:18:06 pm
Isnt Rio a winger ?

Yeah playing Nunez on the left in Rio's position and Rio in Nunez position is wild. Bring it on.
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham - Pre-match thread
Thanks Hazell, good stuff. The biggest question for me is how strong will West Ham go?. They had 21 players out and 9 in over the summer, so do they even have a second string or are they forced to play more first teamers than we are all predicting. If we are not seeing daylight after 70 mins, big guns will come on to see it off or take the pens.
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham - Pre-match thread
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 05:19:33 pm
This looks incredibly boring. For all the talk of Premier League sides not taking this serious you're looking at 13/16 being Premier League.
The gap between the PL and the leagues below widens every year so even mid-table PL teams can "not take it seriously" in the early rounds and still have enough quality to qualify.

Unless, of course, you're Everton.
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham - Pre-match thread
Team news still 60 mins before in this comp?
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham - Pre-match thread
Quote from: Knight on Today at 02:19:35 pm
Grav-Mac to Endo-Morton is a fall off a very steep and tall cliff quality wise.

Yep and thats the issue with our squad depth in that position. One injury to either of them and we could be in serious trouble so better not be anywhere near the squad tonight.
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham - Pre-match thread
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 06:47:30 pm
Team news still 60 mins before in this comp?

7pm mate.
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham - Pre-match thread
Rumours of Gakpo, Diogo, Chiesa and Goatwin all starting
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham - Pre-match thread
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 06:53:20 pm
Rumours of Gakpo, Diogo, Chiesa and Goatwin all starting

Don't tease me.
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham - Pre-match thread
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 06:49:26 pm
Yep and thats the issue with our squad depth in that position. One injury to either of them and we could be in serious trouble so better not be anywhere near the squad tonight.
If we never play our bench players they will we completely out of shape when we need them. Rotation is partially about resting key players, but also about keeping bench players in decent shape
