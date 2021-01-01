Looking forward to this tonight. Always enjoy going the earlier rounds to have a chance to see the youngsters and fringe players.



Last seasons final was up there with my favourite ever day out as a Red. I was lucky enough to go to both finals in 2022, Madrid back in 2019 as well as last seasons final and last season was right up there.



The win in 2001 was also my first trophy as a young Liverpool fan and Ive fond memories of 2003 as well. Weve got a bit of a history in the completion so I always want to win it, despite it obviously being the lowest priority out of all the pots of silver. All that means is we should manage the team through the competition a little more than others. Our second string and blend of youth should hopefully be enough.