I don't think a side like the following is 'throwing' the competition at all:
Kelleher
Bradley Gomez Quansah Tsimikas (or Robertson)
Jones Endo Morton
Gakpo Jota (or Nunez) Chiesa
That is a huge number of changes from Saturday yet every one in that line up is a 'senior' player barring Morton and Quansah (who played a fair few games last season). It's objectively a good forward lineup (on paper), a good keeper, half decent defence, with MF the worry of course.
We can't keep playing the same 8 or 9 players each game and expect to get no injuries or a drop off in performance. The above will need to be gradually included in other games coming up so they need the minutes.
West Ham were diabolical on Saturday and I would expect several changes. For those worrying about Endo being slow, check out Alvarez from West Ham. He looked like he was moving in slo-mo at the weekend.