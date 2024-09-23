« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Down

Author Topic: Liverpool vs West Ham - Pre-match thread  (Read 6782 times)

Offline Passmaster Molby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,202
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham - Pre-match thread
« Reply #80 on: Yesterday at 07:49:34 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 07:05:32 pm
Morton and Nyoni both not with the u21s tonight.

Neither is Ngumoha.
Logged

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,136
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham - Pre-match thread
« Reply #81 on: Yesterday at 08:10:30 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 05:11:04 pm
But we've got a weaker squad (a lot of departures/one arrival) and a heavier CL schedule. Something has to give.
Does it fuck, let the season evolve naturally.
I assume you won't be interested in the 4th round draw tomorrow then.
Logged

Offline MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,617
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham - Pre-match thread
« Reply #82 on: Yesterday at 08:20:00 pm »
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Yesterday at 07:49:34 pm
Neither is Ngumoha.
He's u18s for now I think.
Logged

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,920
  • Kloppite
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham - Pre-match thread
« Reply #83 on: Yesterday at 08:21:21 pm »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 08:10:30 pm
Does it fuck, let the season evolve naturally.
I assume you won't be interested in the 4th round draw tomorrow then.

It's Fromola who is always clueless & negative about everything he posts on. :butt
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,483
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham - Pre-match thread
« Reply #84 on: Yesterday at 10:01:29 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on September 23, 2024, 10:04:37 am
Van Dijk and Grav starting would be insane.
and Ibou.
Logged

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,310
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham - Pre-match thread
« Reply #85 on: Yesterday at 11:12:15 pm »
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,483
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham - Pre-match thread
« Reply #86 on: Yesterday at 11:12:47 pm »
Logged

Offline Ratboy3G

  • Sworn enemy of Mousegirl5G
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,475
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham - Pre-match thread
« Reply #87 on: Today at 12:12:07 am »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 07:05:32 pm
Morton and Nyoni both not with the u21s tonight.

'Young' Jay  Spearing played, so I guess that's him not in the squad tomorrow
Logged
I am a man of few words.....any questions?

Offline Wingman

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,035
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham - Pre-match thread
« Reply #88 on: Today at 05:04:03 am »
Quote from: Bread on September 23, 2024, 10:50:05 am
Kelleher
Bradley Gomez Quansah Tsimikas
Endo Nyoni
Chiesa Jones Gakpo
Jota

I see no reason to not be fully rotating. At a push, I can maybe see Nunez starting since he didn't feature much in the first 4 games, and another start here might boost his confidence further.

Flip of the coin between Nyoni and Morton, but it feels like Nyoni has more of a future here so makes sense to give him some minutes.

Completely agree with that, but I reckon Slot will give Nunez and Morton the nod though.

Have Gomez and Quansah ever started together?
Logged

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,163
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham - Pre-match thread
« Reply #89 on: Today at 05:52:13 am »
Kelleher
Bradley Gomez Quansah Tsimikas
Endo Morton
Jota Jones Gakpo
Nunez


Nyoni to replace Jones on 60 minutes
Chiesa to replace Nunen on 60 minutes
Logged

Offline jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,436
  • Meh sd f
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham - Pre-match thread
« Reply #90 on: Today at 06:59:28 am »
I think we could see Jones at CM and Nunez on top, maybe Jota or Gakpo at 10, to get a bit more solidity
Logged

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,077
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham - Pre-match thread
« Reply #91 on: Today at 07:13:52 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 05:52:13 am
Kelleher
Bradley Gomez Quansah Tsimikas
Endo Morton
Jota Jones Gakpo
Nunez


Nyoni to replace Jones on 60 minutes
Chiesa to replace Nunen on 60 minutes

Chiesa will obviously start this one.
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,847
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham - Pre-match thread
« Reply #92 on: Today at 07:28:22 am »
Quote from: Ratboy3G on Today at 12:12:07 am
'Young' Jay  Spearing played, so I guess that's him not in the squad tomorrow

His chance went long long ago..
Logged

Offline Red in Korea

  • Claims to be from Korea but we're not convinced...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,473
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham - Pre-match thread
« Reply #93 on: Today at 08:08:55 am »
Kelleher
Bradley Quansah Gomez Tsimikas
Morton/Endo  Jones
Chiesa Gakpo Jota
Nunez

is what I would like to see. If Slot really doesn't rate Endo, then let's give Morton a go. Would like to see what Cody could do in the number 10 role. Shame Harvey isn't around for this.
Logged
"What is called for is dignity. We need to set an example." Kenny Dalglish

Offline mullyred94

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,883
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham - Pre-match thread
« Reply #94 on: Today at 08:16:27 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 07:28:22 am
His chance went long long ago..

His already won the League Cup anyway
Logged

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,163
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham - Pre-match thread
« Reply #95 on: Today at 08:28:57 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 07:13:52 am
Chiesa will obviously start this one.

Maybe. We don't know if they have built him up enough to start games.
Logged

Offline Pistolero

  • BELIEVE. My bad. This. Lol. Bless. Meh. Wow just wow. Hate on. The Ev. Phil.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,293
  • A serpent's tooth...
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham - Pre-match thread
« Reply #96 on: Today at 08:31:44 am »
I'd make one or two changes but on the whole go strong.. first season trophy for Slot would be boss..and this is the easiest route to silverware ..
Logged
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

Offline Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,204
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham - Pre-match thread
« Reply #97 on: Today at 08:35:44 am »
Quote from: Red in Korea on Today at 08:08:55 am
Kelleher
Bradley Quansah Gomez Tsimikas
Morton/Endo  Jones
Chiesa Gakpo Jota
Nunez

is what I would like to see. If Slot really doesn't rate Endo, then let's give Morton a go. Would like to see what Cody could do in the number 10 role. Shame Harvey isn't around for this.

That is essentially the only side we can put out if we want to rest players. I have a feeling it wont be total rotation and there will be one or two starters playing here who will get rested on Saturday or for Bologna. Slot may worry that with too much change well lose cohesion.
Logged

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,163
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham - Pre-match thread
« Reply #98 on: Today at 09:09:50 am »
Tonight will show how highly Slot ranks the domestic cups and what his views are on rotation in general.
Logged

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,077
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham - Pre-match thread
« Reply #99 on: Today at 09:14:55 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 09:09:50 am
Tonight will show how highly Slot ranks the domestic cups and what his views are on rotation in general.

I'd be making at least 6 changes and probably more like 8 or 9 I think and I'd be worried if he doesn't make at least 6. I still think 8 or 9 changes could win the game though so I'm not suggesting we effectively throw it. But VVD, Konate, the normal midfield 3 and Salah shouldn't be anywhere near the starting lineup.
Logged

Offline Red in Korea

  • Claims to be from Korea but we're not convinced...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,473
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham - Pre-match thread
« Reply #100 on: Today at 09:17:37 am »
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 08:35:44 am
That is essentially the only side we can put out if we want to rest players. I have a feeling it wont be total rotation and there will be one or two starters playing here who will get rested on Saturday or for Bologna. Slot may worry that with too much change well lose cohesion.

True. And whilst we don't know what kind of team West Ham will put out, ours should still be strong enough to make us favourites to win.
Logged
"What is called for is dignity. We need to set an example." Kenny Dalglish

Offline Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,610
  • JFT96.
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham - Pre-match thread
« Reply #101 on: Today at 10:09:50 am »
I'd like to see Quansah, Chiesa, Nunez, Gakpo and Jones all get starts. Endo will probably get minutes along with Tsimikas.
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,546
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham - Pre-match thread
« Reply #102 on: Today at 10:35:14 am »
Only question mark is the midfield, the rest of the team picks itself.  Expect Gakpo, Nunez and Chiesa up front with Tsimikas, Bradley, Gomez and Quansah at the back.  Then it's Jones + a combination of Nyoni/Morton/Endo.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,847
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham - Pre-match thread
« Reply #103 on: Today at 10:36:24 am »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 10:35:14 am
Only question mark is the midfield, the rest of the team picks itself.  Expect Gakpo, Nunez and Chiesa up front with Tsimikas, Bradley, Gomez and Quansah at the back.  Then it's Jones + a combination of Nyoni/Morton/Endo.

I hope to see Morton - Endo with Jones in the 10 ahead of them.

Nyoni getting minutes off the bench at some point.
Logged

Online Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,209
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham - Pre-match thread
« Reply #104 on: Today at 11:35:16 am »
Not to start but for the bench are the likes of McConnell available for selection.

Assuming Danns is still out injured.

Anyone else miss u21s last night who might make the bench?
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Online jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it. Slightly obsessed with the colour orange for some weird reason......
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,882
    • @hartejack
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham - Pre-match thread
« Reply #105 on: Today at 11:48:41 am »
What happens in relation to allocation of tickets to the away side for League Cup games - can't think that I've actually ever been to one before. It's not like the FA Cup allocation is it?
Logged

Offline thechangingman_ynwa

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 22
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham - Pre-match thread
« Reply #106 on: Today at 12:13:26 pm »
Quote from: jackh on Today at 11:48:41 am
What happens in relation to allocation of tickets to the away side for League Cup games - can't think that I've actually ever been to one before. It's not like the FA Cup allocation is it?

Seen a WHUFC account on Twitter say they've got 6k going, so whole of the lower Annie Rd?
Logged
Who's bigger than Liverpool?

Online Lisan Al Gaib

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,456
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham - Pre-match thread
« Reply #107 on: Today at 12:21:19 pm »
Quote from: jackh on Today at 11:48:41 am
What happens in relation to allocation of tickets to the away side for League Cup games - can't think that I've actually ever been to one before. It's not like the FA Cup allocation is it?

Think they get 10% in the League Cup, FA Cup I think is 15%.

Quote from: thechangingman_ynwa on Today at 12:13:26 pm
Seen a WHUFC account on Twitter say they've got 6k going, so whole of the lower Annie Rd?

Think they'll have less because the club were selling two blocks in the Lower Annie Rd in the late members sale last week
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 115,714
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham - Pre-match thread
« Reply #108 on: Today at 12:37:05 pm »
Quote from: jackh on Today at 11:48:41 am
What happens in relation to allocation of tickets to the away side for League Cup games - can't think that I've actually ever been to one before. It's not like the FA Cup allocation is it?

They got 6,000 when we played them in the League Cup last season. Was just before Christmas, cant remember if the stand was fully open at that point?
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,790
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham - Pre-match thread
« Reply #109 on: Today at 01:18:46 pm »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 08:10:30 pm
Does it fuck, let the season evolve naturally.
I assume you won't be interested in the 4th round draw tomorrow then.

As you said, every single season there's disrespect against this competition.
I've no doubt a lot of those people actually hope we lose in the 3rd Round every year.
Our record 10 wins sits proudly on the Champions Wall alongside our other achievements.

In terms of pecking order, it's obviously bottom of the priorities, but that shouldn't mean we should try to get ourselves put out.

Those that aren't arsed about it shouldn't be allowed to attend finals or celebrate wins. Entitled twats.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,153
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham - Pre-match thread
« Reply #110 on: Today at 01:31:38 pm »
Hope we play the U18s. COuldn't care less about this trophy this season. Focus on the others.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,260
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham - Pre-match thread
« Reply #111 on: Today at 01:35:06 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 10:36:24 am
I hope to see Morton - Endo with Jones in the 10 ahead of them.

Nyoni getting minutes off the bench at some point.

This is why it is important for us to try to win the competition. The further we go the more competitive games our younger and bench players get which gives them really good experience. This means that if we need them for the first team in the league then they are ready to step in.
Logged
#JFT97

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,847
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham - Pre-match thread
« Reply #112 on: Today at 01:40:18 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 01:35:06 pm
This is why it is important for us to try to win the competition. The further we go the more competitive games our younger and bench players get which gives them really good experience. This means that if we need them for the first team in the league then they are ready to step in.

Agreed, Endo/Morto are going to give everything and some more I think, Jones is as good as our current first three so it's really not that big a drop in terms of quality and energy.

I think we'll see more rotation from now on, probably a couple of players per game, we've got a crazy 20 days.
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,596
  • JFT 97
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham - Pre-match thread
« Reply #113 on: Today at 01:52:09 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 01:40:18 pm
Agreed, Endo/Morto are going to give everything and some more I think, Jones is as good as our current first three so it's really not that big a drop in terms of quality and energy.

I think we'll see more rotation from now on, probably a couple of players per game, we've got a crazy 20 days.

Endo and Morton would be one of the slowest midfield combinations ever.

Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,001
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham - Pre-match thread
« Reply #114 on: Today at 02:14:32 pm »
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,001
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham - Pre-match thread
« Reply #115 on: Today at 02:15:52 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 07:13:52 am
Chiesa will obviously start this one.

Obviously, Virgil likes this.
Logged

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,077
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham - Pre-match thread
« Reply #116 on: Today at 02:19:35 pm »
Grav-Mac to Endo-Morton is a fall off a very steep and tall cliff quality wise.
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,214
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham - Pre-match thread
« Reply #117 on: Today at 02:22:03 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 11:12:15 pm
And Macca
and Szoboslai

Quote from: Jookie on Today at 11:35:16 am
Not to start but for the bench are the likes of McConnell available for selection.

Assuming Danns is still out injured.

Anyone else miss u21s last night who might make the bench?
was wondering the same about McConnell - was hard to get updates over the summer of if he was training with the kids or rehabbing an injury. has he been playing with the u21s? great opportunity for him to stake a claim for a future cup start if he can come on and perform
Logged
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Up
« previous next »
 