So we begin our defence of the trophy against a team we beat en route to victory last season. I like this competition and want to win it obviously but its always a little strange in the early stages. Lose and its disappointing but most people will shrug their shoulders and carry on. Win and all good, were through to the next round. Ultimately, I want us to win every game but if we get knocked out on Wednesday, it wont be as bad a feeling like the loss against Forest.Happily, were coming off the back of a good victory at home to Bournemouth, some of the football we played was excellent but there are also definite areas where we struggled, particularly with Bournemouth getting past our midfield a bit too easily. Theyre a good side though and while their attacking football did cause us problems (as youd expecting an attacking side to do), it conversely meant we didnt struggle to break them down as we did Forest and we were able to exploit them brilliantly on the counter attack. We still need to remember its very early days for us after a huge change off the pitch in the summer and it'll take a while for us to get things as we want on the pitch.West Ham arrive courtesy of a 1-0 victory against Bournemouth in the last round but have had a bit rocky start in the league - 1 win, 1 draw and 3 defeats, although theyve played Man City, Villa and Chelsea in 3 of those matches. They did seem really poor against Chelsea at home on Saturday though, being defensively all over the shop, and thats hopefully thats something we can take advantage of. Loptegui has a good reputation though and like us, theyre coming off the back of losing a relatively successful manager whod been there for a while, who won their first trophy in however long it was. Its probably going take time for him to get them playing how he wants.Looking at their squad, they seem a bit top heavy, strong in midfield and attack but light in defence. And given theyre highly unlikely to be relegated and have no European competition, Id be expecting them to go relatively strong as well. Kudus, Soucek, Paqaueta, are all capable of getting goals from midfield and Bowens been an excellent signing for them. Over the summer theyve also brought in Summerville, who we were linked with an Fullkrug who could turn out to be decent maybe. He did well for Dortmund last season and could cause problems to Gomez and Quansah.Saying all of that, we did beat them quite comfortably 5-1 last season in the competitionSo who will we play? Of the team that started against Bournemouth, we could conceivably rest 10 outfield players and play Kelleher, Bradley, Gomez, Quansah, Tsimikas, Endo, Jones, Morton, Gakpo, Jota, Chiesa. Thats a really strong team. Ok, while not poor, the midfield is probably the lightest area but thats because wed be resting 3 of our starters and Elliott is injured. No idea who who will start but this is the prefect match to rest most of the players that have been playing regularly this far this season and Id be fine with if we started with the above XI. Heck, I wouldnt mind Nunez starting given hes played so little this season and another goal like the one on Saturday would be ideal. Maybe Nyoni as well for a bit of a left field choice.Regardless, hoping for a win and a bit of rotation. 3-0, with Cheisa emulating his pa in '96.