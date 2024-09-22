Oh, what a surprise - looks like the corrupt Met are complicit in helping this monster cover up his rape and sexual violence spree.
At least 19 separate reports of rape/sexual assault were made to the police. Only 2 made it far as passing a file to the CPS.
Fayed's head of security, John McNamara, was a former senior Met Police officer. It's been widely reported that the slug McNamara was crucial to helping shut down rumours and accusations about Fayed, and a thug who liked to try to intimidate girls and women into silence.
Fayed sponsored a police car for the Met, being pictured in it for publicity. He also sent hampers to Scotland Yard and picked up drinks bills for Met Xmas parties.
One former Chief Superintendent has opened up about how the whole relationship felt like corruption (https://news.sky.com/story/close-relationship-between-mohamed-al-fayed-and-police-felt-corrupt-says-former-detective-13222537
)
Furthermore, these rumours were swirling back to the 90's - yet no media outlet investigated & reported it. One journo has admitted knowing all about it but their paper was scared of libel laws so didn't print (he used the article to call for a weakening of libel laws in the UK, so this may have been the motive for the article)
Did Fayed obtain an injunction to prevent allegations surfacing? These injunctions - and especially the 'super-injunctions' - need to be banned.
What is clear is that the publicising of his crimes has prompted other victims to come forward - and that's why the naming of alleged rapists/sexual assaulters is important. This vile pig got away with it because his victims believed they were alone, because his ex-Met henchman intimidated many into silence, because those that did stand up to the scumbag and go to the police were failed by a corrupt police force that was taking backhanders from the rapist.
But, if this had got out into the public domain by naming him and publicising the allegations, he wouldn't have been able to get away with it and the corrupt Met wouldn't have been able to brush it under the carpet.