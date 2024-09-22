« previous next »
Mohamed Al Fayed - a nonce

Mohamed Al Fayed - a nonce
September 22, 2024, 05:44:40 pm
Another absolute scumbag.  Abusing his power and wealth!
Re: Mohamed Al Fayed - a nonce
September 23, 2024, 01:16:18 pm
He and all the soulless bastards that (allegedly) enabled his behaviour in return for a cushy job or other perks.  Scumbags the lot of them.

Edit: I've not been following all that closely but weren't all his (alleged) victims over the age of consent?  If that's the case he's (allegedly) a rapist and sexual abuser rather than (allegedly) a nonce.

Re: Mohamed Al Fayed - a nonce
September 23, 2024, 01:35:28 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on September 23, 2024, 01:16:18 pm
He and all the soulless bastards that (allegedly) enabled his behaviour in return for a cushy job or other perks.  Scumbags the lot of them.

Edit: I've not been following all that closely but weren't all his (alleged) victims over the age of consent?  If that's the case he's (allegedly) a rapist and sexual abuser rather than (allegedly) a nonce.

i believe nonce was originally used as just a 'derogatory' term for sex offenders of all kinds (i.e. not just underaged)
Re: Mohamed Al Fayed - a nonce
September 23, 2024, 01:37:58 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on September 23, 2024, 01:16:18 pm
He and all the soulless bastards that (allegedly) enabled his behaviour in return for a cushy job or other perks.  Scumbags the lot of them.

Edit: I've not been following all that closely but weren't all his (alleged) victims over the age of consent?  If that's the case he's (allegedly) a rapist and sexual abuser rather than (allegedly) a nonce.

One was 15, I think.

Re: Mohamed Al Fayed - a nonce
September 23, 2024, 03:30:15 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on September 23, 2024, 01:37:58 pm
One was 15, I think.

Yep, and that's the one that came forward. Generally it's a very small fraction of survivors that speak out.

So nonce, peadophille, child sexual abuser or similar will all be pretty on point.
Re: Mohamed Al Fayed - a nonce
September 23, 2024, 03:40:01 pm
Quote from: Andy82lfc on September 23, 2024, 03:30:15 pm
Yep, and that's the one that came forward. Generally it's a very small fraction of survivors that speak out.

So nonce, peadophille, child sexual abuser or similar will all be pretty on point.

Yep.  Had a well-connected relative, I believe.  Got them to back off.

« Last Edit: September 23, 2024, 04:51:07 pm by Red-Soldier »
Re: Mohamed Al Fayed - a nonce
September 23, 2024, 03:40:24 pm
Quote from: Andy82lfc on September 23, 2024, 03:30:15 pm
Yep, and that's the one that came forward. Generally it's a very small fraction of survivors that speak out.

So nonce, peadophille, child sexual abuser or similar will all be pretty on point.
What I find so jaw-dropping is that this was common knowledge and that steps had to be taken to ensure he was never left alone with any of the female Fulham players.
Re: Mohamed Al Fayed - a nonce
September 23, 2024, 03:51:25 pm
Quote from: LuverlyRita on September 23, 2024, 03:40:24 pm
What I find so jaw-dropping is that this was common knowledge and that steps had to be taken to ensure he was never left alone with any of the female Fulham players.

The systemic coverup was extensive.

He couldn't have carried on like this, without the aid and knowledge of many.
Re: Mohamed Al Fayed - a nonce
September 23, 2024, 04:00:33 pm
Quote from: LuverlyRita on September 23, 2024, 03:40:24 pm
What I find so jaw-dropping is that this was common knowledge and that steps had to be taken to ensure he was never left alone with any of the female Fulham players.

There is no legal requirement in the UK for anyone to report it to the police, even if they see him raping a child. Only duty will be to report to management, who obviously will cover it up/save the brand.

Police seemingly were in the back pocket of his right hand man/head of security also, who was ex-scotland yard and who had friends in very high places.
Re: Mohamed Al Fayed - a nonce
September 23, 2024, 04:01:43 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on September 23, 2024, 03:51:25 pm
The systemic coverup was extensive.

He couldn't have carried on like this, without the aid and knowledge of many.
like Prince Andrew
Re: Mohamed Al Fayed - a nonce
September 23, 2024, 06:01:42 pm
Sex pest = nonce in my book.
Fayed was a nonce.
He put a statue of a nonce up outside Fulham as well.
Re: Mohamed Al Fayed - a nonce
September 23, 2024, 09:53:34 pm
Must have been widely known.

The whole thing about him crying he never got British citizenship and blaming Philip etc - I assume theres a file in the Cabinet/Foreign office with nonce stamped on it that came out every time he put himself forward.
Re: Mohamed Al Fayed - a nonce
September 23, 2024, 10:07:09 pm
Assuming all this is true (and why would any woman lie like that?), hes as disgusting piece of shit as you could possibly imagine.

Rotting is too good for him
Re: Mohamed Al Fayed - a nonce
September 23, 2024, 10:10:26 pm
Incredible the amount of these perverted scumbags in positions of power are getting found out now. That Puff daddy is another dirt bag and a lot of the people who attended this party's must have known about him and even partook in his crimes. Always thought Al Fayed was a bad one to be honest.
Re: Mohamed Al Fayed - a nonce
September 23, 2024, 10:14:39 pm
Quote from: A Complete Flop on September 23, 2024, 10:10:26 pm
Incredible the amount of these perverted scumbags in positions of power are getting found out now. That Puff daddy is another dirt bag and a lot of the people who attended this party's must have known about him and even partook in his crimes. Always thought Al Fayed was a bad one to be honest.

Same.
Re: Mohamed Al Fayed - a nonce
September 23, 2024, 10:15:24 pm
Everyone knew he was dodgy.

Not even the tories granted him a British passport. Years he begged for one.
Re: Mohamed Al Fayed - a nonce
September 23, 2024, 11:04:25 pm
I remember lot of noise about this mid 90s, and again a few years ago. Thought it was a cover up at the time

Whod have thought the Met would have been so incompetent with a public figure. c*nts.
Re: Mohamed Al Fayed - a nonce
September 24, 2024, 11:09:37 pm
Quote from: lobsterboy on September 23, 2024, 06:01:42 pm
He put a statue of a nonce up outside Fulham as well.

Never even thought of that, and of course he would have knew all about the allegations at the time.

Two kindred spirits brought together over common ground. Two very powerful and rich men suppressing so much abuse over decades.

Imagine how much else is out there that we dont know about. Tip of the iceberg.
Re: Mohamed Al Fayed - a nonce
September 25, 2024, 09:44:13 am
Absolute dirty c*nt.
Re: Mohamed Al Fayed - a nonce
Yesterday at 06:04:29 pm
Nineteen allegations against this twat and not one was taken up. When the hell are they taking stuff like this seriously. Pathetic all round.
Re: Mohamed Al Fayed - a nonce
Yesterday at 06:10:35 pm
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 06:04:29 pm
Nineteen allegations against this twat and not one was taken up. When the hell are they taking stuff like this seriously. Pathetic all round.

Yet they'll all still retire on a pension that's than most earn.
Re: Mohamed Al Fayed - a nonce
Yesterday at 06:15:44 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 06:10:35 pm
Yet they'll all still retire on a pension that's than most earn.

Don't doubt it. He had a security man from the met with him, I would start looking at him; they must have known.
Re: Mohamed Al Fayed - a nonce
Yesterday at 08:01:00 pm
He'll just say that he only ever secured rooms.
Re: Mohamed Al Fayed - a nonce
Yesterday at 08:08:42 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 08:01:00 pm
He'll just say that he only ever secured rooms.

I just watched the documentary which was very well made but so depressing when you see how many were in on it and knew something was going on. What really upset me was the 15 year old who went to the law and how she was so badly let down. The leak in that case came from the police ffs, imagine how much courage that would have taken for her to do and she's betrayed by the organisation that is supposed to stop crap like this from happening. It's just sickening. This country has just lost its moral compass and something has to change.
Re: Mohamed Al Fayed - a nonce
Yesterday at 08:27:47 pm
Two women calling for the female doctor, who Fayed used to 'clear' them after gynae exam, to be struck off. On  Sky News now.
Re: Mohamed Al Fayed - a nonce
Today at 11:19:39 am
Oh, what a surprise - looks like the corrupt Met are complicit in helping this monster cover up his rape and sexual violence spree.

At least 19 separate reports of rape/sexual assault were made to the police. Only 2 made it far as passing a file to the CPS.

Fayed's head of security, John McNamara, was a former senior Met Police officer. It's been widely reported that the slug McNamara was crucial to helping shut down rumours and accusations about Fayed, and a thug who liked to try to intimidate girls and women into silence.

Fayed sponsored a police car for the Met, being pictured in it for publicity. He also sent hampers to Scotland Yard and picked up drinks bills for Met Xmas parties.

One former Chief Superintendent has opened up  about how the whole relationship felt like corruption (https://news.sky.com/story/close-relationship-between-mohamed-al-fayed-and-police-felt-corrupt-says-former-detective-13222537)

Furthermore, these rumours were swirling back to the 90's - yet no media outlet investigated & reported it. One journo has admitted knowing all about it but their paper was scared of libel laws so didn't print (he used the article to call for a weakening of libel laws in the UK, so this may have been the motive for the article)

Did Fayed obtain an injunction to prevent allegations surfacing? These injunctions - and especially the 'super-injunctions' - need to be banned.

What is clear is that the publicising of his crimes has prompted other victims to come forward - and that's why the naming of alleged rapists/sexual assaulters is important. This vile pig got away with it because his victims believed they were alone, because his ex-Met henchman intimidated many into silence, because those that did stand up to the scumbag and go to the police were failed by a corrupt police force that was taking backhanders from the rapist.
But, if this had got out into the public domain by naming him and publicising the allegations, he wouldn't have been able to get away with it and the corrupt Met wouldn't have been able to brush it under the carpet.
Re: Mohamed Al Fayed - a nonce
Today at 11:46:49 am
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 11:19:39 am
Oh, what a surprise - looks like the corrupt Met are complicit in helping this monster cover up his rape and sexual violence spree.

At least 19 separate reports of rape/sexual assault were made to the police. Only 2 made it far as passing a file to the CPS.

Fayed's head of security, John McNamara, was a former senior Met Police officer. It's been widely reported that the slug McNamara was crucial to helping shut down rumours and accusations about Fayed, and a thug who liked to try to intimidate girls and women into silence.

Fayed sponsored a police car for the Met, being pictured in it for publicity. He also sent hampers to Scotland Yard and picked up drinks bills for Met Xmas parties.

One former Chief Superintendent has opened up  about how the whole relationship felt like corruption (https://news.sky.com/story/close-relationship-between-mohamed-al-fayed-and-police-felt-corrupt-says-former-detective-13222537)

Furthermore, these rumours were swirling back to the 90's - yet no media outlet investigated & reported it. One journo has admitted knowing all about it but their paper was scared of libel laws so didn't print (he used the article to call for a weakening of libel laws in the UK, so this may have been the motive for the article)

Did Fayed obtain an injunction to prevent allegations surfacing? These injunctions - and especially the 'super-injunctions' - need to be banned.

What is clear is that the publicising of his crimes has prompted other victims to come forward - and that's why the naming of alleged rapists/sexual assaulters is important. This vile pig got away with it because his victims believed they were alone, because his ex-Met henchman intimidated many into silence, because those that did stand up to the scumbag and go to the police were failed by a corrupt police force that was taking backhanders from the rapist.
But, if this had got out into the public domain by naming him and publicising the allegations, he wouldn't have been able to get away with it and the corrupt Met wouldn't have been able to brush it under the carpet.

One of the victims on the documentary alleged that after putting a claim in against the twat she was told they knew where her parents lived, bet that came from the security team. They just didn't want to be bothered with the case. So many of the victims have been forced to stay quiet and told not to talk about it. Absolutely disgusting how is anyone supposed to be able to come to terms with everything. The doctor needs sorting out as well, as she broke confidences when she told him, about the examination results.
Re: Mohamed Al Fayed - a nonce
Today at 11:55:52 am
Considering that his offending was seemingly well known - certainly within London - these character statements from some of the biggest gobs leading lights of British media and business are quite damning.

Quote from: Piers Moron
An extraordinary tour de force of a man who never got over the death of his beloved son Dodi in the crash that also killed Diana.

Mohamed wasnt everyones cup of tea and he was a flawed, complex character, but I liked him.
Quote from: Shahid Khan (Fulham chairman)
The story of Fulham cannot be told without a chapter on the positive impact of Mr Al Fayed as chairman.

I always enjoyed my time with Mr Al Fayed, who was wise, colourful and committed to Fulham, and I am forever grateful for his trust in me to succeed him as chairman.

I join our supporters around the world in celebrating the memory of Mohamed Al Fayed, whose legacy will always be at the heart of our tradition at Fulham Football Club.
Quote from: Alan Sugar
A real character. I also liked him, we met a few times.

He turned up at my wifes 50th birthday held at the Ritz in Paris. My father in law didnt know who he was, I introduced him as the bloke who has the big corner shop in Knights bridge. R.I.P.

It seems implausible that a gossip trader like Morgan wouldn't have known, Khan must have known as Fulham made special arrangements to protect their female players from Al Fayed, and Sugar has mixed in London football and business circles for decades.

Sacha Baron Cohen is another that was always shamelessly happy to use Al Fayed to promote himself.
Re: Mohamed Al Fayed - a nonce
Today at 01:41:25 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 11:55:52 am
Considering that his offending was seemingly well known - certainly within London - these character statements from some of the biggest gobs leading lights of British media and business are quite damning.

It seems implausible that a gossip trader like Morgan wouldn't have known, Khan must have known as Fulham made special arrangements to protect their female players from Al Fayed, and Sugar has mixed in London football and business circles for decades.

Sacha Baron Cohen is another that was always shamelessly happy to use Al Fayed to promote himself.

It seems it's just another standard British scandal and cover up, denial etc.  Different rules if you're rich and powerful.

Looads of ex coppers on his payroll, including his head of security.  Al Fayed ran a covert surveillance programme on all his employees, too.
Re: Mohamed Al Fayed - a nonce
Today at 01:43:34 pm
Doctors' regulator refused to investigate Harrods medical tests

The independent doctors' regulator refused to investigate alleged medical malpractice at Harrods in 2017 because too much time had passed and it wasnt in the greater public interest.

Quote
A woman who underwent an intimate medical examination in 2008 while applying for a job at Harrods complained to the General Medical Council (GMC) nine years later that former owner Mohamed Al Fayed had been told about her results.

The regulator, which can recommend doctors are banned from working, said it would not be able to investigate how the billionaire obtained the information.

On Friday, the GMC said it would "carefully assess" any new complaints, and described the Fayed revelations as "horrifying".

Anthony Omo, general counsel and director of Fitness to Practise, said: "We will carefully assess any new concerns raised with us, and any existing information we hold, and will investigate and take action if we identify a risk to patients or public confidence."

Many of the women interviewed for the BBC documentary and podcast Al-Fayed: Predator at Harrods said that when they had begun working for the luxury London department store they had undergone medicals, including invasive sexual health tests.

Fayed, who owned Harrods from 1985 until 2010 and died aged 94 last year, is accused of multiple rapes and sexual assaults by his former staff - many of whom have said they felt unable to report what had happened until recently.

The woman who made the complaint to the GMC in 2017 was given a medical as a requirement for applying for a job at the West London department store in 2008.

We are not publishing her name to protect her privacy, but she has shown us the resulting medical report, completed by the Harrods Occupational Health department, and correspondence from 2008 about the tests.

She provided a doctor with blood samples and was swabbed for sexually transmitted diseases.

[The doctor] did a smear test. I had an infection and so she advised me on it and then she wrote a prescription for the pharmacy," she told the BBC.

I asked, explicitly, 'This is all confidential, this is not going to be shared?'"

She said the doctor assured her it was "private".

The doctor named in the documents as having carried out the tests was Dr Wendy Snell, who has since died.

At some point, someone came and told me the chairman [Fayed] wanted to see me," the woman said.

"They took me to his private office [and] sat me down.

She said Fayed was wearing a blue dressing gown: "I remember thinking it was cinematic and Hugh 'Hefnerish'.

He asked me about the day, and said Got that thing taken care of?"

She also said he asked her: "Did you pick up the thing?"

She believed that Harrods staff had told Fayed she had an infection and needed a prescription, alleging that her medical information was inappropriately shared.

She alleges Fayed then grabbed her face and tried to kiss her.

She did not take the job but in 2017, after hearing about other women coming forward raising concerns about Fayed's sexual misconduct, she decided to make a complaint to the GMC about the doctors.

The GMC responded in November that year that it couldnt investigate further.

In an email to her seen by the BBC, the GMC said: An investigation can only be opened if the concerns raised are so serious that the doctors fitness to practise medicine is called into question to such an extent that action may be required to stop or restrict the way in which they can work to protect future patient safety.

We cannot normally investigate concerns about incidents that happened more than five years ago, unless it is in the greater public interest to do so.

In this case, the concerns you have raised about the doctors would not fulfil the criteria for us to waive that rule.

We recognise that you are distressed that Mr Al-Fayed knew about your medical history.

However, we have no powers to investigate or resolve whether he was given that information by the doctors or if he obtained it by other means, especially after this passage of time.

In response to her concerns about Dr Snells examination forming part of a job application, the GMC in the email concluded: We have no powers to investigate, resolve or comment on whether a gynaecological examination should have formed part of your recruitment process.

That is not our role. This would be an issue you would need to raise directly with Harrods.

The woman who made the complaint about Dr Snell said at the time she was "angered and disappointed", and she "shoved it away and avoided thinking about it".

Now, after allegations against Fayed have come to light, she says she is "furious and frustrated".

"It's just another example of a missed opportunity to hold those who enabled Fayed to account.

She believes the GMC should have considered the power held by Fayed and Harrods in making its decision.

"A minute level of investigation could have revealed major wrong doing," she said.

In its response to the BBC on Friday, the GMC said the allegations against Fayed were "horrifying and shocking".

It continued: "We know that in some cases victims and survivors of abuse may only feel in a position to report what happened to them many years later, and we take this into account when deciding whether we can investigate historic cases.

"As a regulator, we also have a responsibility to support all those raising a concern. We provide advice and support from our specially trained advisors to anyone who comes to us with a concern."

Dr Snell was one of at least two doctors alleged to have performed intrusive examinations on Harrods recruits, and regular medicals during their employment.

The medical records passed by the 2017 complainant to the BBC show that they included screening for gonorrhoea and HIV.

The other, Dr Anne Coxon, has been named by many women who have come forward after the BBC documentary.

She has denied carrying out tests for sexually transmitted diseases while working for the luxury department store and its boss, Fayed.

Harrods' current owners said they were "utterly appalled" by the allegations about Fayed and said that his victims had been failed - for which the store sincerely apologised.

It has said there is an ongoing internal review, which includes looking into whether current staff were involved in the allegations "directly or indirectly".

A barrister from the Justice for Harrods Survivors group has told BBC 5 Live it has now been formally retained by 60 women, and it legal team is going through 200 inquiries - including some relating to Fulham Football Club, which Fayed owned between 1997 and 2013.

Fulham said last week it was "deeply troubled" to learn of the allegations and was in the process of establishing whether anyone at the club had been affected.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cx24qrxvpp0o
