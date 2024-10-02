Colin Farrell must be extremely uncomfortable in all the prosthetics. Also, 3 hours a day it took apparently.
IT'S TURNING LEFT!
The most enjoyable was the opener to the K-drama series, A Shop For Killers. I was planning on posting about this, and others that I saw over the summer, in the tv thread later today.
Anyone else being strangely drawn to Dion Dublin's nipples?
And that is why Fitzy is the true GOAT.
The lass playing Sofia was in How I Met Your Mother. Was also in Wolf of Wall Street, The Sopranos and Black Mirror.
And Palm Springs which is worth a watch and on Prime.She is so good.
Page created in 0.016 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.31]