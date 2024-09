The opening episode was the best episode of any tv series I've seen this year, English language that is. I'd love to have have been able to see more.



Didnt wanna go overboard but it was eh?Certain things I thought were dead sinister. In a simplified way . The subtle confused laughing after certain events. Farrell nailed this character even more than the fleem.Love Sofia. Love her in everything Iíve seen her in. Was made up when I saw her in the trailer etc