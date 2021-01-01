Am i the only one that thought we were way too open? We could've got punished on another day.



Delighted with the result, but I didn't think it was a great performance. Going forward we were brilliant but did not have the control we have seen in some of the other games and also gave away too many good chances.From Slots point of view its a good position to be, plenty to work with the team to highlight areas of improvement - that is much easier to do after a 3-0 win.