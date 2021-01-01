Tony Harrington it's the first time he has done one of our League games. He is from Hartlepool.
He a hartlepool united fan it seems confused how he hasnt done Liverpool before
His Nan once found a monkey dressed in a striped top and red necker chief and beret holding a baguette and rounded up a posse and hung it cos they thought it was an alien from the planet Ork because after drowned it was obviously guilty
All the best to you and yours too.
Any video evidence of that or are you just making that shit up?
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him
I know some will disagree with this but for me, the credit for this win lies with the players and the manager, rather than the owners.
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.
Am i the only one that thought we were way too open? We could've got punished on another day.
WTF does that have to do with anything?
Absolutely nothing, but you'd presume those who were blaming a shit result against Forest on the owners would be in here heaping praise on them for this win.
Probably be the last too.
We were yeah. Was a strange game. Even got the impression slot wasnt impressed with the long ball from konate for the Diaz goal. Think we were more controlled v forest. Second half was patchy as fuck. Had our moments 2nd half but when we did do something it eventually was let down by being a bit rushed
